TANCET 2026 MCA Tentative Allotment Released at tn-mbamca.com, Provisional Allotment on August 1

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TANCET MCA Admission 2026 tentative allotment result has been announced online today, July 29, 2026. Candidates can check the allotment and confirm through the link on the official website. The provisional allotment result will be issued on August 1, 2026.

TANCET 2026 MCA Tentative Allotment: The Directorate of Technical Education has released the TANCET MCA Tentative allotment result today, July 29, 2026. Candidates who have completed the online fee payment and choice filling process until July 27, 2026, will be allotted seats for admissions based on their eligibility. According to the notification on the counselling website, the MCA Tentative Allotment has been released for all applicable candidates. Candidates can check the allotment and confirm the same through the login link available on the official website. As per the schedule, candidates allotted seats must note that the confirmation of Tentative Allotment must be done by July 30, 2026. The provisional allotment result will be declared on August 1, 2026. After the provisional allotment result is announced, students can download their allotment order through the login link and report to the colleges for admissions with all the required documents.

TANCET 2026 MCA Tentative Allotment Result is available on the official website tn-mbamca.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to check their tentative allotment. TANCET MCA Tentative Allotment 2026 - Click Here What After the TANCET MCA Tentative Allotment Is Issued? After the TANCET 2026 tentative allotment result is issued for MCA students, those allotted seats must confirm the allotment through the login by 5 PM on July 30, 2026. Based on this, the provisional allotment result will be announced. Candidates whose names are mentioned in the provisional allotment result will be able to download their allotment order through the login and report to the colleges for admissions. TANCET MCA Tentative Allotment: Counselling Schedule Candidates can check here the counselling schedule for the MCA Admissions

Payment and Choice filling July 25, 2026 to July 27, 2026 Publication of Tentative Allotment July 29, 2026 (Released) Confirmation of Tentative Allotment July 30, 2026 - 5 PM Publication of Provisional Allotment August 1, 2026 TANCET MCA Provisional Allotment Result on August 1 After the confirmation of tentative allotment until July 30, 2026, the provisional allotment result for admissions to the MCA programme will be published. Only after the admission process for MCA will the TANCET MBA Admission schedule begin. Candidates can start by submitting the fee and entering the choices for allotment from August 1 to 4, 2026. The complete counselling schedule is available on the official website. Steps to Download TANCET MCA Tentative Allotment Result 2026 The TANCET 2026 Tentative Allotment result is now available online. Candidates can visit the login link to check and confirm their allotment. Follow the steps provided below