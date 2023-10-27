  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UP NMMS Scholarship Exam 2024 Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here to Download

UP NMMS Scholarship Exam 2024 Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here to Download

Uttar Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship admit card is now available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the November 2023 exams can download the admit card through the direct link given here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 27, 2023 11:55 IST
UP NMMS 2024 Admit Card out
UP NMMS 2024 Admit Card out

UP NMMS Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship admit card 2024 is now available for download on the official website. Candidates appearing for the UP NMMS scholarship exams scheduled to be held on November 5, 2023, can visit the official website to download the admit card.

Candidates appearing for the exams must note that the admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students appearing for the scholarship exams. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the registration id and mobile number on the login link. 

The UP NMMS scholarship scheme admit card link is available for download on the official website - entdata.co.in. Candidates can also download the UP NMMS admit card through the direct link given here. 

UP NMMS Admit Card -2024 Click Here

Steps to Download the UP  NMMS Admit Card 2024

The UP NMMS scholarship exam admit card is available for download on the official website. Candidates eligible to download the admit card can follow the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the UP NMMS scholarship official website

Step 2: Click on the scholarship admit card link

Step 3: Login using the registration id and password

Step 4: The scholarship admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card or further reference

Details Mentioned On UP NMMS Admit Card

 The following details are given on the UP NMMS admit card

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam schedule
  • Exam centre details
  • Candidate photograph and signature
  • Instructions for candidates

Also Read: UP Schools Closed Tomorrow due to UPPSC PET, Valmiki Jayanti; Check UP School News Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023