UP NMMS Scholarship Exam 2024 Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here to Download

UP NMMS Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship admit card 2024 is now available for download on the official website. Candidates appearing for the UP NMMS scholarship exams scheduled to be held on November 5, 2023, can visit the official website to download the admit card.

Candidates appearing for the exams must note that the admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students appearing for the scholarship exams. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the registration id and mobile number on the login link.

The UP NMMS scholarship scheme admit card link is available for download on the official website - entdata.co.in. Candidates can also download the UP NMMS admit card through the direct link given here.

UP NMMS Admit Card -2024 Click Here

Steps to Download the UP NMMS Admit Card 2024

The UP NMMS scholarship exam admit card is available for download on the official website. Candidates eligible to download the admit card can follow the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the UP NMMS scholarship official website

Step 2: Click on the scholarship admit card link

Step 3: Login using the registration id and password

Step 4: The scholarship admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card or further reference

Details Mentioned On UP NMMS Admit Card

The following details are given on the UP NMMS admit card

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Exam schedule

Exam centre details

Candidate photograph and signature

Instructions for candidates

