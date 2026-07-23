WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 3 Registration Begins July 24th at wbjeeb.nic.in - Check Details Here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, will start WBJEE 2026 Round 3 counselling registration process from tomorrow, July 24, 2026. Students will be able to access the WBJEE 2026 counselling registration link online at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. The last date to complete the online registration is July 26, 2026. Choice filling for WBJEE counselling is also till July 26, 2026. Both newly registered and students who have registered previously will be eligible for WBJEE Round 3 counselling process.

WBJEE 2026 Round 3 Counselling Dates

Students can check out the below table for important information and events and the date and deadlines: