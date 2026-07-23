WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 3 Registration Begins July 24th at wbjeeb.nic.in - Check Details Here
WBJEE Counselling 2026 Registration will start tomorrow, July 24, 2026. Candidates can register for WBJEE Round 3 counselling 2026 online at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee until July 26.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, will start WBJEE 2026 Round 3 counselling registration process from tomorrow, July 24, 2026. Students will be able to access the WBJEE 2026 counselling registration link online at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. The last date to complete the online registration is July 26, 2026. Choice filling for WBJEE counselling is also till July 26, 2026. Both newly registered and students who have registered previously will be eligible for WBJEE Round 3 counselling process.
WBJEE 2026 Round 3 Counselling Dates
Students can check out the below table for important information and events and the date and deadlines:
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Events
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Dates
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Fresh registration and choice filling - Round 3
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24-Jul-2026 to 26-Jul-2026
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Seat allotment - Round 3
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28-Jul-2026
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Payment of seat acceptance fee
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28-Jul-2026 to 30-Jul-2026
Who is Eligible for Upgradation for WBJEE 2026 Round 3 Counselling ?
Students can check out the eligibility below, who meet the following eligibility criteria can register and participate in the WBJEE 2026 counselling Round 3 Counselling
- Type J: Students those who have not participated in the last rounds of counselling.
- Type G: Allotted candidates who want to fill the fresh choices for Round 3 counselling.
- Type H: Allotted candidates but non-responsive candidates who may opt for fresh choice filling in Round 3.
- Type I: Non-allotted candidates who may wait against for the existing choice filling.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, will be releasing the WBJEE 2026 seat allotment results for the 3rd round of counselling on July 28, 2026. The allotment process is based on the students ranks, their preferences for the course and campus, and the total number of seats availability. With the announcement, students who receive an allotment letter must complete their admission confirmation process before the deadline is exceeded.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.