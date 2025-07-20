How well do you know Alaska? Check Quiz Question and Answer with Facts

Welcome to Alaska, which is also known as The Last Frontier. This incredible U.S. state is a land of superlatives, boasting the largest land area, the lowest population density, and some of the most heavenly scenes on Earth. From towering mountains like Denali, North America's highest peak, to vast glaciers, millions of lakes, and a coastline longer than all other U.S states. So, this quiz isn't just about fun facts you might already know about Alaska, but we're going to dive deeper into its identity, its symbols, cultural elements, and some lesser-known but equally fascinating facts Check out: What is the GENIUS Act 2025? Check the Meaning, Requirements and Key Highlights The Alaska Quiz Questions Here are 10 questions to test how well you truly know the ‘Great Land.’ Question 1: Alaska's state flag is unique not only in its design but also in its formation and origin. So, tell me who designed the Alaskan state flag?

a) A professional vexillologist (flag expert) b) A state government committee c) A 13-year-old orphan boy d) An indigenous Alaskan elder Answer: c) A 13-year-old orphan boy Explanation: The iconic Alaskan flag, featuring the Big Dipper and the North Star on a blue field, was designed by Benny Benson in 1926 when he was just 13 years old. Question 2: What is the official state bird of Alaska, which is also known for its ability to change colour with the seasons? a) Bald Eagle b) Common Raven c) Willow Ptarmigan d) Snowy Owl Answer: c) Willow Ptarmigan Explanation: The Willow Ptarmigan (Lagopus lagopus) is Alaska's official state bird , which is also known for changing colours. Question 3: What is the official state sport of Alaska? a) Skiing b) Ice Hockey c) Dog Mushing d) Salmon Fishing Answer: c) Dog Mushing

Explanation: Dog mushing, or dog sledding, is the official state sport of Alaska because, before modern transportation, dog teams were essential for travel and carrying supplies across Alaska's vast, often snow-covered, terrain Question 4: What is the official state mineral of Alaska, which played a significant role in its early settlement and economic development? a) Coal b) Silver c) Copper d) Gold Answer: d) Gold Explanation: Gold is Alaska's state mineral, which was officially designated in 1968. Question 5: Every state has its unique motto. So, what is the state motto of Alaska? a) "North Star State" b) "Land of the Midnight Sun" c) "North to the Future" d) "The Last Great Place" Answer: c) "North to the Future" Explanation: Alaska's state motto, "North to the Future," was chosen in 1967 during the Alaska Purchase Centennial. It symbolizes Alaska as a land of promise and opportunity.

Question 6:Which of these is Alaska's state tree, one of the world's largest species of spruce? a) Black Spruce b) White Spruce c) Sitka Spruce d) Balsam Fir Answer: c) Sitka Spruce Explanation: The tall Sitka Spruce is Alaska's state tree. It has a massive evergreen conifer that thrives in the temperate rainforests of Southeast Alaska and plays a vital role in the state's ecosystem and timber industry. Question 7: What is the official state marine mammal of Alaska? a) Orca (Killer Whale) b) Humpback Whale c) Bowhead Whale d) Grey Whale Answer: c) Bowhead Whale Explanation: The Bowhead Whale, a baleen whale adapted to Arctic and subarctic waters, is Alaska's state marine mammal. Question 8: Why is Alaska’s capital, Juneau, unique among U.S. state capitals in terms of accessibility? a) It's built on a remote island only reachable by ferry.

b) It's nestled in a mountain range with no paved roads leading to it. c) It's inaccessible by road, requiring travel by sea or air. d) It's located within a national park, limiting vehicle access. Answer: c) It's inaccessible by road, requiring travel by sea or air. Explanation: Juneau is the only U.S. state capital that cannot be reached by road, as it is surrounded by steep mountains and the Gastineau Channel, making access only by boat or plane. Question 9: Alaska has a state fossil that tells a story of prehistoric life in the region. What is Alaska's state fossil? a) Tyrannosaurus Rex b) Woolly Mammoth c) Saber-toothed Tiger d) Giant Sloth Answer: b) Woolly Mammoth Explanation: The Woolly Mammoth is Alaska's state fossil. Remains of these massive, prehistoric elephants are frequently found in Alaska's permafrost.