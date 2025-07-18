Who is the Governor of Georgia? Check Party, Term and Prior Public Experience

The governor's office is a key position in Georgia state government, representing the head of the executive branch. Understanding who holds this office, their political affiliation, the constraints of Georgia governor term limits, and their prior public service is essential for comprehending the state's political landscape. The current Governor of Georgia is Brian Kemp. Read this article for a factual overview of leadership in the Peach State. From overseeing the state budget to acting as commander-in-chief of the Georgia National Guard, the governor's role is expansive, impacting millions of Georgians daily.
Who is the Current Governor of Georgia?
The current Georgia governor is Brian P. Kemp. He assumed office on January 14, 2019, succeeding Nathan Deal. Brian Porter Kemp (born November 2, 1963) is an American politician and a member of the Republican Party, was the state's 27th Secretary of State from 2010 to 2018, having previously served in the Georgia State Senate from 2003 to 2007.
What is the Political Party of the Georgia Governor?
Brian Kemp is a member of the Republican Party. Georgia has seen a strong Republican presence in its state government in recent decades, with the party holding majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.
What is the Term Limit for the Georgia Governor?
The Georgia governor term limits stipulate that an individual may serve a maximum of two four-year terms in office. Unlike California, this limit applies to consecutive terms, meaning a former governor could potentially run again after a break in service.
What is Brian Kemp's prior public experience?
Brian Kemp has a long and varied career in public service before becoming Georgia governor. His Georgia Governor public experience demonstrates a progressive ascent through different levels of state government.
Office Held
|
Years Served
|
Governor of Georgia
|
2019 – Present
|
Secretary of State of Georgia
|
2010 – 2018
|
Georgia State Senate
|
2003 – 2007
Prior to his political career, Kemp was a small business owner in Athens, Georgia. His extensive background in both the private sector and as Secretary of State of Georgia (overseeing elections and corporate filings) prepared him for the responsibilities of leading the state's executive branch. Burt Jones currently serves as the Lieutenant Governor Georgia.
Conclusion
The Georgia governor plays a crucial role in shaping the state's future. With Brian Kemp currently at the helm, his Republican Party affiliation and adherence to the established Georgia governor term limits define his tenure. His significant Georgia Governor public experience prior to assuming the governorship underscores a deep familiarity with the workings of Georgia state government, providing a foundation for his policy decisions and leadership in the years to come.
