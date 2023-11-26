These members of the Congress are giving up their seats

At present more than 48 people in the US Congress have stated that they intend to give up their seats. The outcome of this departure would be a prominent turnover in the upcoming elections of 2024.
Some of the Congressmen have already declared their departure are such occurances are going to change the balance of power in the House.
What could be the reasons behind the leaders leaving Congress? Well, when asked, many expressed frustration regarding the polarization of the institution.
Take a look at all the departures that have been announced till now.
Congress members who are retiring from office
Members of the House
- Representative Tony Cardenas- (Democrat of California)
- Representative Grace F. Napolitano (Democrat of California)
- Representative Victoria Spartz (Republican of Indiana)
- Representative Debbie Lesko (Republican of Arizona)
- Representative Anna G. Eshoo (Democrat of California)
- Representative Ken Buck (Republican of Colorado)
- Representative John Sarbanes (Democrat of Maryland)
- Representative Brian Higgins (Democrat of New York)
- Representative Bill Johnson (Republican of Ohio)
- Representative Earl Blumenauer (Democrat of Oregon)
- Representative Michael C. Burgess (Republican of Texas)
- Representative Jennifer Wexton (Democrat of Virginia)
- Representative Dan Kildee (Democrat of Michigan)
- Representative George Santos (Republican of New York)
- Representative Brad Wenstrup (Republican of Ohio)
- Representative Kay Granger (Republican of Texas)
- Representative Chris Stewart (Republican of Utah)
- Representative Derek Kilmer (Democrat of Washington)
Members of the Senate
- Senator Benjamin L. Cardin (Democrat of Maryland)
- Senator Mitt Romney (Republican of Utah)
- Senator Thomas R. Carper (Democrat of Delaware)
- Senator Debbie Stabenow (Democrat of Michigan)
- Senator Joe Manchin III (Democrat of West Virginia)
ALSO READ: What is the APEC forum? Here are the basics you need to know
Lawmakers who are looking for other office
Mayor
- Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (Democrat of Texas)
State Attorney General
- Representative Jeff Jackson (Democrat of North Carolina)
- Representative Dan Bishop (Republican of North Carolina)
ALSO READ: What is Biden's executive order on Artificial Intelligence? What is an executive order? Here is all you need to know
Governor
- Representative Abigail Spanberger (Democrat of Virginia)
- Senator Mike Braun (Republican of Indiana)
Senate
- Representative Katie Porter (Democrat of California)
- Representative Barbara Lee (Democrat of California)
- Representative Jim Banks (Republican of Indiana)
- Representative Elissa Slotkin (Democrat of Michigan)
- Representative Colin Allred (Democrat of Texas)
- Representative Ruben Gallego (Democrat of Arizona)
- Representative Adam B. Schiff (Democrat of California
- Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (Democrat of Delaware)
- Representative David Trone (Democrat of Maryland)
- Representative Andy Kim (Democrat of New Jersey)
- Representative Alex X. Mooney (Republican of West Virginia)
- Republican Ruben Gallego (Democrat of Arizona)
- Representative Adam B. Schiff (Democrat of California)
President
- Representative Dean Phillips (Democrat of Minnesota)
ALSO READ: What is Bidenomics? What is its importance?
ALSO READ: Who is Tom Emmer? Meet the New Republican Nominee for the US House Speaker