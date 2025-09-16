The Evergreen State: There is one US state nicknamed after a tree. The reason lies within the beautiful, green landscape of Washington State, which is also called the Evergreen State. This unofficial nickname has been around for more than a hundred years and perfectly describes a place where lush green forests cover the land all year round. More than half of the state is covered in trees, and the Douglas firs and western hemlocks are very tall. Washington is the only US state named after a president, George Washington. It has a GDP of more than $600 billion, making it one of the best states for business and technology.
Which State is the Evergreen State of the US?
The US state known as the Evergreen State is Washington. The nickname was coined by C.T. Conover, a Seattle pioneer and historian, in the late 19th century. He used the term to describe the state's rich and beautiful evergreen forests, which stay green throughout the year. The state legislature has never officially adopted the nickname, even though it is widely used and even appears on the state's license plates. Washington is also known by other, less well-known names, like "Chinook State" or "Apple State" because it grows a lot of apples. But "The Evergreen State" is the name that has really stuck.
Pine Trees, Washington, US
Why Washington State's Nickname is ‘The Evergreen State’
This US state's nickname comes from the weather and geographical conditions of Washington. Washington has a lot of coniferous forests, especially in the western part of the state. Olympic National Park's temperate rainforests are located there. There are many types of evergreen trees in these forests that do well in the mild, wet climate of the Pacific Northwest. This lets the state look green and alive even in the winter, which is very different from states with deciduous trees that lose their leaves. The nickname perfectly describes the state's most famous natural feature and a big part of who it is.
Fun Trivia about Washington, DC
Here are some more facts about Washington, DC, which is known to only a handful of people:
It is a common point of confusion, but Washington State is not the same as Washington, DC (District of Columbia), the nation's capital.
Washington, DC, is not a state; it is a federal district. The US Constitution said that it had to be built to be the seat of the federal government, so it wouldn't be in any one state.
People who live in Washington, DC, pay federal taxes but don't have a voice in Congress.
The district is home to numerous national monuments and museums, including the famous Smithsonian Institution, the world's largest library, the Library of Congress, and the world's tallest stone obelisk, the Washington Monument.
In short, the US State known as the Evergreen State is Washington, a title that pays tribute to its dense, year-round green forests. While it's important not to confuse it with the nation's capital, Washington, DC, both locations hold unique and significant places in American culture and history.
