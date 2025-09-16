Which US State is Known as the Evergreen State?

The Evergreen State: There is one US state nicknamed after a tree. The reason lies within the beautiful, green landscape of Washington State, which is also called the Evergreen State. This unofficial nickname has been around for more than a hundred years and perfectly describes a place where lush green forests cover the land all year round. More than half of the state is covered in trees, and the Douglas firs and western hemlocks are very tall. Washington is the only US state named after a president, George Washington. It has a GDP of more than $600 billion, making it one of the best states for business and technology.

Which State is the Evergreen State of the US?

The US state known as the Evergreen State is Washington. The nickname was coined by C.T. Conover, a Seattle pioneer and historian, in the late 19th century. He used the term to describe the state's rich and beautiful evergreen forests, which stay green throughout the year. The state legislature has never officially adopted the nickname, even though it is widely used and even appears on the state's license plates. Washington is also known by other, less well-known names, like "Chinook State" or "Apple State" because it grows a lot of apples. But "The Evergreen State" is the name that has really stuck.