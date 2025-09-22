Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Pelican State'? Check Here!

Do you Know Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Pelican State'? This state is renowned for its vibrant culture, unique landscapes, and deep historical roots. Louisiana is the U.S. state known as the ‘Pelican State’. It was officially admitted as the 18th U.S. state in 1812 and is located in the southern United States. Louisiana’s nickname honors the brown pelican, which is seen abundantly along its coastlines and wetlands. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the brown pelican’s remarkable recovery led it to be removed from the Endangered Species List in 2009, marking a major environmental milestone for the state. With a lively mix of French, Spanish, and Creole influences, Louisiana’s identity is inseparable from the iconic pelican that graces its flag and folklore. Read on to know the history, meaning, facts behind this nickname and details about Louisiana's other names.

Q1: Which U.S. State is Known as the 'Pelican State'? Louisiana holds the official nickname "Pelican State," reflecting its connection to the brown pelican, a bird native to the region and celebrated for its generous, nurturing qualities. The pelican’s image is featured on Louisiana’s flag, seal, and state quarter, making it a prominent symbol of the state’s identity. Q2: Why is Louisiana Called "Pelican State"? The nickname is rooted in history and symbolism. Early lawmakers admired the pelican’s selfless feeding habits, associating the bird with values of sacrifice and protection. The brown pelican has been honored in Louisiana culture for over 200 years, embodying resilience and generosity. Its depiction as a mother pelican feeding her young is a powerful icon on state emblems. Q3: What was Louisiana originally called?