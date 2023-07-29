Who is the famous journalist Christine Romans? Know about her personal life, career, and net worth here!

After a tenure of over twenty long years, popular business journalist Christine Romans is leaving CNN. The announcement of her departure from the channel has shaken her fans and the media industry, leading to a myriad of questions raising regarding her departure from the channel and her upcoming projects. Christine Romans has always been a successful journalist and anchor. In her tenure of twenty-four years, Romans has been successful in making a mark in the minds of her viewers. Let us know the popular business journalist better, along with what can the fans expect in the near future.

Early Life Christine Romans was born in the year 1967. She is seen as a private person who does not reveal much about her personal life. It is known that Christine Romans is married to Michael Duffy, a former White House correspondent. The couple has three sons aged 16, 14, and 12. Christine leads a harmonious life in Washington, D.C. The American broadcast journalist hails from Le Claire, Lowa. In the year 1989, she graduated from Pleasant Valley High School. Next, she went to Lowa State University in the year 1993, wherein she majored in Journalism and Mass Communication and French. At the Catholic University of Lyon in France, the journalist also studied French literature and French media in 1991.

Career Christine Romans is an example of an impressive anchor and journalist. She has worked for a myriad of newspapers. The Knight-Ridder and the Des Moines Register are some of them. It was in the year 1999 when Christine Romans joined CNN. In the first month of 2014, the anchor was named as the new anchor for Early Start. Moreover, in 2015, Christine Romans published Smart is the New Rich: Money Guide for Millennials, as her third book. In over twenty-four years at CNN, Christine Romans has climbed the ladder to success. This has made her net worth escalate to around $5 million. Not to miss, Christine Romans is also often seen contributing to publications. She is also a renowned speaker, which also contributes to the journalists' wealth.