[Latest] Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg is an American technology entrepreneur. He is the co-founder and CEO of Facebook, the world's largest social networking platform, and its parent company, Meta Platforms. Born on May 14, 1984, in White Plains, New York, United States, he is one of the richest people on the planet. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth is $99.9 billion.

He is the youngest self-made billionaire in the world and one of the most influential people on the planet. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth in Indian rupees is 81,694 crore.

Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth $99.9 billion Monthly Income ~$1 billion (estimate) Date of Birth May 14, 1984 Age 39 Nationality Candian

Mark Zuckerberg’s early career

Zuckerberg was interested in coding and computer programming at an early age. He enrolled at Harvard University in 2002. There, he developed "CourseMatch," a program that allowed students to choose their classes based on the course selections of their peers.

In February 2004, Zuckerberg launched "Thefacebook" from his Harvard dorm room. Originally designed as an exclusive social networking platform for Harvard students, it quickly gained popularity within the university community. Recognizing its potential for expansion, Zuckerberg enlisted the help of his college roommate to further develop the platform and make it available to other universities.

Thefacebook expanded to other Ivy League schools and gradually opened its doors to universities across the United States and eventually worldwide. As the user base grew rapidly, Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard in his sophomore year to focus on developing and managing the platform, which was renamed Facebook in August 2005.

By 2007, Facebook had become a global phenomenon, attracting millions of users and catching the attention of major investors. Today, it is the social media platform with the largest user base.

Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth and Earning Assets 2023

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth today is $99.9 billion. His primary earning asset is his ownership stake in Facebook, which is a publicly-traded company. As the co-founder and CEO of Facebook and its parent company, Meta Platforms, Zuckerberg holds a significant portion of the company's shares.

Aside from his ownership share in Facebook, Zuckerberg has made significant acquisitions such as Instagram and WhatsApp, both of which are now owned by Meta and are highly valued.

Mark Zuckerberg Houses and Real Estate Properties

Mark Zuckerberg's real estate portfolio is worth $320 million. Here is a list of rea-estate properties owned by the Facebook CEO:

Dolores Heights, San Francisco | $11.83 million

Palo Alto, California | $50 million

Kauai, Hawaii | Over $200 million

Lake Tahoe, California | $59 million

Harvard, LA rentals and New York suburbs

Mark Zuckerberg's Cars

Pagani Huayra

Infiniti G25

Volkswagen Golf MK6 GTI

Acura TSX

Honda Fit

Does Mark Zuckerberg have any or do charities?

Yes! Beyond his work with Facebook, Zuckerberg is known for his philanthropic efforts. In 2010, he pledged to donate the majority of his wealth to charitable causes through the "Giving Pledge," a commitment initiated by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. Together with his wife, Priscilla Chan, he established the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropic organization focused on areas such as education, scientific research, and healthcare.

Some Interesting Facts and Quotes of Mark Zuckerberg

Interesting Facts:

Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of an Ivy League school in his Sophomore year. He went to Harvard but never graduated.

He is the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.

He is colour-blind.

Zuckerberg’s salary as the CEO of Facebook is $1.

He developed Facebook, the world’s biggest social networking platform, in his college dormitory.

He is a polyglot and fluent in six languages.

Quotes:

"Move fast and break things. Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough."

"The question I ask myself like almost every day is, 'Am I doing the most important thing I could be doing?'"

"The biggest risk is not taking any risk."

"I think a simple rule of business is, if you do the things that are easier first, then you can actually make a lot of progress."

"Find that thing you are super passionate about."

