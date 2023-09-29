List of China Open (Tennis) Winners (1993-2023)

The China Open is an annual professional tennis tournament held in Beijing, China, featuring both men's and women's events. The women's competition is categorized as a WTA 1000 event on the WTA Tour, while the men's competition is classified as an ATP Tour 500 event on the ATP Tour.

The tournament, in its current format, was established in 2004 and initially ran as a back-to-back event for four years. Before this, there was a Beijing event from 1993 to 1997.