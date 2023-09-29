Quick Links

Complete List of China Open (Tennis) Winners (1993-2023)

By Mohammad Jazib
Sep 29, 2023, 08:51 EDT
The China Open is an annual professional tennis tournament held in Beijing, China, featuring both men's and women's events. The women's competition is categorized as a WTA 1000 event on the WTA Tour, while the men's competition is classified as an ATP Tour 500 event on the ATP Tour.

The tournament, in its current format, was established in 2004 and initially ran as a back-to-back event for four years. Before this, there was a Beijing event from 1993 to 1997.

List of China Open (Tennis) Winners Tennis - Men’s Singles

Novak Djokovic is a dominant figure in the China Open's history, holding the distinction of winning the title six times and achieving the remarkable feat of never losing a match at the tournament. Djokovic also holds the record for the most consecutive wins with four consecutive titles. 

Year

Champion

Runner-up

Score

1993

Michael Chang

Greg Rusedski

7–6(7–5), 6–7(6–8), 6–4

1994

Michael Chang

Anders Järryd

7–5, 7–5

1995

Michael Chang

Renzo Furlan

7–5, 6–3

1996

Greg Rusedski

Martin Damm

7–6(7–5), 6–4

1997

Jim Courier

Magnus Gustafsson

7–6(12–10), 3–6, 6–3

    1998–2003

Not Held

2004

Marat Safin

Mikhail Youzhny

7–6(7–4), 7–5

2005

Rafael Nadal

Guillermo Coria

5–7, 6–1, 6–2

2006

Marcos Baghdatis

Mario Ančić

6–4, 6–0

2007

Fernando González

Tommy Robredo

6–1, 3–6, 6–1

2008

Andy Roddick

Dudi Sela

6–4, 6–7(6–8), 6–3

↓ ATP Tour 500 ↓

2009

Novak Djokovic

Marin Čilić

6–2, 7–6(7–4)

2010

Novak Djokovic (2)

David Ferrer

6–2, 6–4

2011

Tomáš Berdych

Marin Čilić

3–6, 6–4, 6–1

2012

Novak Djokovic (3)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

7–6(7–4), 6–2

2013

Novak Djokovic (4)

Rafael Nadal

6–3, 6–4

2014

Novak Djokovic (5)

Tomáš Berdych

6–0, 6–2

2015

Novak Djokovic (6)

Rafael Nadal

6–2, 6–2

2016

Andy Murray

Grigor Dimitrov

6–4, 7–6(7–2)

2017

Rafael Nadal (2)

Nick Kyrgios

6–2, 6–1

2018

Nikoloz Basilashvili

Juan Martín del Potro

6–4, 6–4

2019

Dominic Thiem

Stefanos Tsitsipas

3–6, 6–4, 6–1

      2020–2022

No competition (due to COVID-19 pandemic)

2023

TBA

TBA

TBA

List of China Open (Tennis) Winners Tennis - Men’s Doubles

In the doubles category, the Bryan brothers are the only pair to have clinched consecutive titles at the China Open:

Year

Champions

Runners-up

Score

                                  ↓ ATP Tour 250 ↓

2004

Justin Gimelstob

Graydon Oliver

Alex Bogomolov Jr.

Taylor Dent

4–6, 6–4, 7–6

2005

Justin Gimelstob (2)

Nathan Healey

Dmitry Tursunov

Mikhail Youzhny

4–6, 6–3, 6–2

2006

Mahesh Bhupathi

Mario Ančić

Michael Berrer

Kenneth Carlsen

6–4, 6–3

2007

Rik de Voest

Ashley Fisher

Chris Haggard

Lu Yen-hsun

6–7, 6–0, [10–6]

2008

Stephen Huss

Ross Hutchins

Ashley Fisher

Bobby Reynolds

7–5, 6–4

                                  ↓ ATP Tour 500 ↓

2009

Bob Bryan

Mike Bryan

Mark Knowles

Andy Roddick

6–4, 6–2

2010

Bob Bryan (2)

Mike Bryan (2)

Mariusz Fyrstenberg

Marcin Matkowski

6–1, 7–6(7–5)

2011

Michaël Llodra

Nenad Zimonjić

Robert Lindstedt

Horia Tecău

7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–4)

2012

Bob Bryan (3)

Mike Bryan (3)

Carlos Berlocq

Denis Istomin

6–3, 6–2

2013

Max Mirnyi

Horia Tecău

Fabio Fognini

Andreas Seppi

6–4, 6–2

2014

Jean-Julien Rojer

Horia Tecău (2)

Julien Benneteau

Vasek Pospisil

6–7(6–8), 7–5, [10–5]

2015

Vasek Pospisil

Jack Sock

Daniel Nestor

Édouard Roger-Vasselin

3–6, 6–3, [10–6]

2016

Pablo Carreño Busta

Rafael Nadal

Jack Sock

Bernard Tomic

6–7(6–8), 6–2, [10–8]

2017

Henri Kontinen

John Peers

John Isner

Jack Sock

6–3, 3–6, [10–7]

2018

Łukasz Kubot

Marcelo Melo

Oliver Marach

Mate Pavić

6–1, 6–4

2019

Ivan Dodig

Filip Polášek

Łukasz Kubot

Marcelo Melo

6–3, 7–6(7−4)

2020–2022

No competition (due to COVID-19 pandemic)

2023

TBA

TBA

TBA

In 2008, the China Open became a combined event, featuring both men's and women's competitions. In 2006 the China Open became the first tournament outside of the United States to implement the Hawk-Eye system for match play.

