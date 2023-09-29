List of China Open (Tennis) Winners (1993-2023)

The China Open is an annual professional tennis tournament held in Beijing, China, featuring both men's and women's events. The women's competition is categorized as a WTA 1000 event on the WTA Tour, while the men's competition is classified as an ATP Tour 500 event on the ATP Tour.
The tournament, in its current format, was established in 2004 and initially ran as a back-to-back event for four years. Before this, there was a Beijing event from 1993 to 1997.
List of China Open (Tennis) Winners Tennis - Men’s Singles
Novak Djokovic is a dominant figure in the China Open's history, holding the distinction of winning the title six times and achieving the remarkable feat of never losing a match at the tournament. Djokovic also holds the record for the most consecutive wins with four consecutive titles.
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Runner-up
|
Score
|
1993
|
Michael Chang
|
Greg Rusedski
|
7–6(7–5), 6–7(6–8), 6–4
|
1994
|
Michael Chang
|
Anders Järryd
|
7–5, 7–5
|
1995
|
Michael Chang
|
Renzo Furlan
|
7–5, 6–3
|
1996
|
Greg Rusedski
|
Martin Damm
|
7–6(7–5), 6–4
|
1997
|
Jim Courier
|
Magnus Gustafsson
|
7–6(12–10), 3–6, 6–3
|
1998–2003
|
Not Held
|
2004
|
Marat Safin
|
Mikhail Youzhny
|
7–6(7–4), 7–5
|
2005
|
Rafael Nadal
|
Guillermo Coria
|
5–7, 6–1, 6–2
|
2006
|
Marcos Baghdatis
|
Mario Ančić
|
6–4, 6–0
|
2007
|
Fernando González
|
Tommy Robredo
|
6–1, 3–6, 6–1
|
2008
|
Andy Roddick
|
Dudi Sela
|
6–4, 6–7(6–8), 6–3
|
↓ ATP Tour 500 ↓
|
2009
|
Novak Djokovic
|
Marin Čilić
|
6–2, 7–6(7–4)
|
2010
|
Novak Djokovic (2)
|
David Ferrer
|
6–2, 6–4
|
2011
|
Tomáš Berdych
|
Marin Čilić
|
3–6, 6–4, 6–1
|
2012
|
Novak Djokovic (3)
|
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
|
7–6(7–4), 6–2
|
2013
|
Novak Djokovic (4)
|
Rafael Nadal
|
6–3, 6–4
|
2014
|
Novak Djokovic (5)
|
Tomáš Berdych
|
6–0, 6–2
|
2015
|
Novak Djokovic (6)
|
Rafael Nadal
|
6–2, 6–2
|
2016
|
Andy Murray
|
Grigor Dimitrov
|
6–4, 7–6(7–2)
|
2017
|
Rafael Nadal (2)
|
Nick Kyrgios
|
6–2, 6–1
|
2018
|
Nikoloz Basilashvili
|
Juan Martín del Potro
|
6–4, 6–4
|
2019
|
Dominic Thiem
|
Stefanos Tsitsipas
|
3–6, 6–4, 6–1
|
2020–2022
|
No competition (due to COVID-19 pandemic)
|
2023
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
List of China Open (Tennis) Winners Tennis - Men’s Doubles
In the doubles category, the Bryan brothers are the only pair to have clinched consecutive titles at the China Open:
|
Year
|
Champions
|
Runners-up
|
Score
|
↓ ATP Tour 250 ↓
|
2004
|
Justin Gimelstob
Graydon Oliver
|
Alex Bogomolov Jr.
Taylor Dent
|
4–6, 6–4, 7–6
|
2005
|
Justin Gimelstob (2)
Nathan Healey
|
Dmitry Tursunov
Mikhail Youzhny
|
4–6, 6–3, 6–2
|
2006
|
Mahesh Bhupathi
Mario Ančić
|
Michael Berrer
Kenneth Carlsen
|
6–4, 6–3
|
2007
|
Rik de Voest
Ashley Fisher
|
Chris Haggard
Lu Yen-hsun
|
6–7, 6–0, [10–6]
|
2008
|
Stephen Huss
Ross Hutchins
|
Ashley Fisher
Bobby Reynolds
|
7–5, 6–4
|
↓ ATP Tour 500 ↓
|
2009
|
Bob Bryan
Mike Bryan
|
Mark Knowles
Andy Roddick
|
6–4, 6–2
|
2010
|
Bob Bryan (2)
Mike Bryan (2)
|
Mariusz Fyrstenberg
Marcin Matkowski
|
6–1, 7–6(7–5)
|
2011
|
Michaël Llodra
Nenad Zimonjić
|
Robert Lindstedt
Horia Tecău
|
7–6(7–2), 7–6(7–4)
|
2012
|
Bob Bryan (3)
Mike Bryan (3)
|
Carlos Berlocq
Denis Istomin
|
6–3, 6–2
|
2013
|
Max Mirnyi
Horia Tecău
|
Fabio Fognini
Andreas Seppi
|
6–4, 6–2
|
2014
|
Jean-Julien Rojer
Horia Tecău (2)
|
Julien Benneteau
Vasek Pospisil
|
6–7(6–8), 7–5, [10–5]
|
2015
|
Vasek Pospisil
Jack Sock
|
Daniel Nestor
Édouard Roger-Vasselin
|
3–6, 6–3, [10–6]
|
2016
|
Pablo Carreño Busta
Rafael Nadal
|
Jack Sock
Bernard Tomic
|
6–7(6–8), 6–2, [10–8]
|
2017
|
Henri Kontinen
John Peers
|
John Isner
Jack Sock
|
6–3, 3–6, [10–7]
|
2018
|
Łukasz Kubot
Marcelo Melo
|
Oliver Marach
Mate Pavić
|
6–1, 6–4
|
2019
|
Ivan Dodig
Filip Polášek
|
Łukasz Kubot
Marcelo Melo
|
6–3, 7–6(7−4)
|
2020–2022
|
No competition (due to COVID-19 pandemic)
|
2023
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
In 2008, the China Open became a combined event, featuring both men's and women's competitions. In 2006 the China Open became the first tournament outside of the United States to implement the Hawk-Eye system for match play.
