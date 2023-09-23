Top 10 Richest Football (Soccer) Clubs in the World 2023

The realm of European football is experiencing a resurgence from the pandemic's aftermath. The cumulative earnings of the top 10 football clubs, as per the Football Money League, surged by a formidable 13 per cent, now reaching an impressive €4.6 billion (£3.9 billion).

Football stands as a colossal industry, morphing into a prodigious cash-generating engine over the last two decades. This financial juggernaut results from an amalgamation of substantial TV agreements, skyrocketing transfer fees, and assorted lucrative revenue streams.

Manchester City stands firmly atop the football world, commanding the highest revenue stream. This marks a meteoric ascent, as the club only broke into the top five for the first time in 2015/16.

The rapid surge in Manchester City's financial prowess has been fueled primarily by a remarkable surge in commercial revenue. In the 2021/22 fiscal year, this figure soared by €65 million, establishing a new pinnacle in Premier League history, amounting to €373 million.

Deloitte's comprehensive report encompasses revenue data meticulously sourced from each club's annual financial statements. This meticulous examination primarily covers the 2021/22 financial year, concluding with the culmination of the 2020/21 season.

Furthermore, the report extends its purview to the 2020/21 financial year, which encapsulates the 2019/20 season, aligning with the prior Deloitte Football Money League report. In addition, illuminating insights spanning the three preceding seasons are culled from either the Deloitte Football Money League or Deloitte's Football Intelligence Tool.

It is crucial to note that certain clubs' financial statements for the 2020/21 period encompass revenue intricately linked to the pandemic-disrupted 2019/20 season. Significantly, no modifications were instituted to exclude revenue stemming from the 2019/20 season in the 2020/21 fiscal year.

1. Manchester City

Revenue: €731m

Manchester City stands as the paramount revenue generator in global football. This accomplishment signifies a meteoric ascent in the rankings, with the club first breaching the top five merely in the 2015/16 season. This impressive growth stems from a notable surge in commercial revenue, an astounding increase of €65 million, reaching €373 million in the fiscal year 2021/22, setting a new Premier League record.

2. Real Madrid

Revenue: €713.8m

Real Madrid, the preeminent football club globally, consistently maintains its position among the world's wealthiest entities. Los Blancos possess an extensive financial reservoir, facilitating acquisitions of football's most promising talents. A string of Champions League triumphs throughout the past decade has substantially augmented their financial standing. Furthermore, Real Madrid garners over €120 million annually from La Liga TV rights and prize money. Their shirt sponsorship arrangement with Emirates remains the most lucrative in football.

3. Liverpool

Revenue: €701.7m

Liverpool's financial well-being reaches unprecedented heights, driven by stadium expansions at Anfield, stellar Premier League performances, and triumphant Champions League campaigns. However, fervent Reds supporters express a desire for their owners, FSG, to allocate more resources to bolster the recruitment department. Liverpool's exclusion from the 2023/24 Champions League qualification may result in an anticipated decline in revenue next year.

4. Manchester United

Revenue: €688.2m

Manchester United, though experiencing a decline in rankings recently, remains a formidable presence in terms of revenue generation. The financial woes stem primarily from the fiscal mismanagement of the Glazer family, coupled with substantial principal debt, interest obligations, and excessive salaries disbursed to lower-tier talent. Nevertheless, their revenue stream suggests a potential resurgence with prudent stewardship.

5. Paris St. Germain

Revenue: €654.2m

Backed by substantial Qatari investments, PSG possesses significant influence in the global transfer market. Numerous sponsorship contracts, particularly those of Qatari origin, contribute to their annual financial influx. Their primary shirt sponsor, Fly Emirates, alone contributes nearly €70 million yearly. Notably, Paris SG's consistent Champions League performances and marketable stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and former PSG legend Lionel Messi bolster their financial prowess.

6. Bayern Munich

Revenue: €653.6m

Bayern Munich commands a dominant presence as Germany's most beloved team, fostering a robust financial foundation through their domestic supremacy. Their consistent competitiveness in the Champions League and lucrative sponsorship agreements further enhance their financial standing. Bayern's shirt sponsorship deal with T-Mobile alone amounts to €50 million annually.

7. Barcelona

Revenue: €638.2m

La Liga powerhouse Barcelona has weathered well-documented financial crises in recent times, employing various strategies to remain financially solvent. Despite these challenges, the Catalonian giants continue to rank among football's top revenue generators. Their regular appearances in the Champions League, coupled with substantial matchday revenue from the 90,000-seat Camp Nou, underscore their financial might.

8. Chelsea

Revenue: €568.3m

An American investment consortium assumed control of Chelsea, injecting substantial funds into the club with an £800 million transfer splurge within a year. While recent financial statements appear robust, Chelsea's future performance is subject to scrutiny after failing to qualify for the Champions League or any continental competition.

9. Tottenham Hotspur

Revenue: €523m

Under the stewardship of the frugal Daniel Levy, Tottenham consistently impresses with its financial results. Despite the burden of significant stadium debt, the Spurs have experienced a considerable revenue surge since relocating to their state-of-the-art home ground. New sponsorship deals have also significantly contributed to Tottenham's increased income over the past year.

10. Arsenal

Revenue: €433.5m

Arsenal represents one of six Premier League representatives on this list. The Gunners' potential involvement in the Champions League next season could propel them higher in the rankings. Their matchday revenues from the 60,000-capacity Emirates Stadium in London remain among the league's highest. Owners Stan and Josh Kroenke have demonstrated a willingness to invest in Arsenal since Mikel Arteta's appointment in December 2019.

