Top 10 Effective Soccer Players Transfer of the Decade

This summer, the transfer market reverberated with excitement as Lionel Messi opted to make his arrival in Major League Soccer (MLS). Conversely, several prominent players, including Neymar and Karim Benzema, also elected to relocate to Saudi Arabia.

10 most impactful signings of the last decade:

The past decade bore witness to the emergence of the ten most influential signings in world football—a span replete with record-breaking transfers, not all of which have borne fruit. However, among these acquisitions, there stand out those players whose arrivals precipitated a seismic shift in the fortunes of their respective clubs.

1. Lionel Messi

Transfer: Barcelona to Inter Miami, 2023

PC: Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi finished his successful European career by joining Inter Miami this summer. Messi's skill on the field quickly converted the Herons into a powerful force in American football. Messi was instrumental in Inter Miami's first Leagues Cup victory just weeks after his arrival. Messi achieved an outstanding aggregate of goals in 11 outings for the Florida-based club, confirming his effect on the team.

2. Neymar

Transfer: Santos to Barcelona, 2013

PC: Barcelona

Neymar, after an initial stint in Brazil, graced Barcelona with his presence in 2013, catalyzing the club to secure an impressive eight trophies during his four-season tenure. Among these accolades were two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, a Spanish Super Cup, and a coveted Champions League triumph. Donning the Barcelona colors, Neymar showcased his prowess by amassing 105 goals and 76 assists across 186 appearances in various competitions.

3. Gareth Bale

Transfer: Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013

PC: Real Madrid

4. Luis Suarez

Transfer: Liverpool to Barcelona, 2014

PC: Barcelona

Luis Suarez made his debut in Spanish football in 2014, departing Liverpool after three remarkable seasons. With swift integration into Barcelona's ranks, Suarez formed an unstoppable trinity alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar. Amassing 183 appearances across various competitions, Suarez made an indelible mark with 195 goals. He played a pivotal role in Barcelona's triumphs, including four La Liga titles, one Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup, four Copa del Reys, and two Spanish Super Cups.

5. Toni Kroos

Transfer: Bayern Munich to Real Madrid, 2014

PC: Real Madrid

Since his transfer to Santiago Bernabeu in 2014, Toni Kroos has maintained his vital role in Real Madrid's midfield. During his tenure, the Spanish side clinched four European titles and three La Liga championships. With 90 assists and 27 goals in 421 appearances for Real Madrid, Kroos exemplifies consistent excellence.

6. Sadio Mane

Transfer: Southampton to Liverpool, 2016

PC: Liverpool

Sadio Mane's arrival at Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 swiftly bore fruit, culminating in a Champions League triumph just three years later. Mane played an instrumental role in Liverpool's Premier League victory in 2020, and he clinched the 2022 FA Cup before embarking on a new journey with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr this summer.

7. John Stones

Transfer: Everton to Manchester City, 2016

PC: Man City

In 2016, English center-back John Stones transitioned from Everton to Manchester City, resulting in an impressive collection of five Premier League titles and a historic treble last season.

8. Mohamed Salah

Transfer: Roma to Liverpool, 2017

PC: Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's departure from Roma in the summer of 2017 heralded his arrival at Liverpool. The Egyptian maestro played a pivotal role in Liverpool's triumphant 2019 Champions League campaign, accumulating 309 appearances and 188 goals across various competitions during his tenure at Anfield.

9. Thibaut Courtois

Transfer: Chelsea to Real Madrid, 2018

PC: Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois' move from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2018 solidified his status as one of the club's finest goalkeepers in history. His tenure witnessed two La Liga titles and a coveted Champions League trophy. Courtois also claimed the title of the best goalkeeper in the 2021-22 La Liga season.

10. Erling Haaland

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City, 2022

PC: Getty Images

Erling Haaland's acquisition proved instrumental for Manchester City, culminating in a historic treble in his debut season. His remarkable feat included breaking the record for the most goals in a single Premier League season, with an astounding 36 goals in 35 appearances.

