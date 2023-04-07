Forbes 2023 Report Reveals 25 Richest People in the World, Mukesh Ambani Spotted Again

International Company Forbes recently published a list of the top 25 richest people in the world. Businessman from France Bernard Arnault managed to remain on the top this year. Also, India’s Mukesh Ambani comes again in the newly launched list.

Almost a month ago, Ambani was seen in the M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2023. For 2023, Forbes grants him the number 9 position. Being Asia’s richest person, Reliance Industries Chairperson Ambani surpasses his competitor Gautam Adani.

See Who The 25 Richest People In The World In 2023 Are: https://t.co/Rr0Cyj0qun #ForbesBillionaires pic.twitter.com/2G3XMOGM5n — Forbes (@Forbes) April 7, 2023

Forbes Report 2023

While Gautam Adani dropped down to 24th Rank according to the Forbes 2023 List of Billionaires, he previously used to be the world’s third-richest person as on January 24, 2023. He had a worth of about USD 126 billion. Currently, Adani’s total net worth counts up to USD 47.2 billion. Hence, he can be called the 2nd Indian Billionaire behind Ambani.

Among the top 25, Bernard Arnault & Family, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been declared the top three richest people in the world. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos who chairs the world’s largest online merchant, dropped down from number 2 to 3 this year. Amazon’s shares collapsed by 38%.

In addition to this, Chinese Internet Entrepreneur Zhang Yiming along with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao missed their places on the list in 2023.

25 Richest People in the World 2023

Mostly, Americans have made it to the top billionaires list further followed by France and India in 2023. Moreover, these top 25 richest people on planet Earth have their sources of income, particularly in sectors like technology, fashion and retail.

Check below the complete list of the top 25 richest people in the world along with their net worth, businesses, citizenship, etc.

S.No. Billionaires Net Worth Source of Wealth Citizenship 1. Bernard Arnault & Family $211 Billion LVMH France 2. Elon Musk $180 Billion Tesla, SpaceX U.S. 3. Jeff Bezos $114 Billion Amazon U.S. 4. Larry Ellison $107 Billion Oracle U.S. 5. Warren Buffett $106 Billion Berkshire Hathaway U.S. 6. Bill Gates $104 Billion Microsoft U.S. 7. Michael Bloomberg $94.5 Billion Bloomberg LP U.S. 8. Carlos Slim Helú & Family $93 Billion Telecom Mexico 9. Mukesh Ambani $83.4 Billion Diversified India 10. Steve Ballmer $80.7 Billion Microsoft U.S. 11. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers & Family $80.5 Bllion L’Oréal France 12. Larry Page $79.2 Billion Google U.S. 13. Amancio Ortega $77.3 Billion Zara Spain 14. Sergey Brin $76 Billion Google U.S. 15. Zhong Shanshan $68 Billion Beverages, Pharmaceuticals China 16. Mark Zuckerberg $64.4 Billion Facebook U.S. 17. Charles Koch $59 Billion Koch Industries U.S. 18. Julia Koch & Family $59 Billion Koch Industries U.S. 19. Jim Walton $58.8 Billion Walmart U.S. 20. Rob Walton $57.6 Billion Walmart U.S. 21. Alice Walton $56.7 Billion Walmart U.S. 22. David Thomson & Family $54.4 Billion Media Canada 23. Michael Dell $50.1 Billion Dell Technologies U.S. 24. Gautam Adani $47.2 Billion Infrastructure, Commodities India 25. Phil Knight & Family $45.1 Billion Nike U.S.

