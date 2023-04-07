Forbes 2023 Report Reveals 25 Richest People in the World, Mukesh Ambani Spotted Again
Forbes Company surveyed the top 25 Richest People in the World for the current year. The luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault topped the list while the Indian magnate is again in the limelight after he was earlier on the M3M Hurun Rich List. Know here about the Wealthiest on Earth in chronological order.
International Company Forbes recently published a list of the top 25 richest people in the world. Businessman from France Bernard Arnault managed to remain on the top this year. Also, India’s Mukesh Ambani comes again in the newly launched list.
Almost a month ago, Ambani was seen in the M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2023. For 2023, Forbes grants him the number 9 position. Being Asia’s richest person, Reliance Industries Chairperson Ambani surpasses his competitor Gautam Adani.
Forbes Report 2023
While Gautam Adani dropped down to 24th Rank according to the Forbes 2023 List of Billionaires, he previously used to be the world’s third-richest person as on January 24, 2023. He had a worth of about USD 126 billion. Currently, Adani’s total net worth counts up to USD 47.2 billion. Hence, he can be called the 2nd Indian Billionaire behind Ambani.
Among the top 25, Bernard Arnault & Family, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been declared the top three richest people in the world. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos who chairs the world’s largest online merchant, dropped down from number 2 to 3 this year. Amazon’s shares collapsed by 38%.
In addition to this, Chinese Internet Entrepreneur Zhang Yiming along with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao missed their places on the list in 2023.
25 Richest People in the World 2023
Mostly, Americans have made it to the top billionaires list further followed by France and India in 2023. Moreover, these top 25 richest people on planet Earth have their sources of income, particularly in sectors like technology, fashion and retail.
Check below the complete list of the top 25 richest people in the world along with their net worth, businesses, citizenship, etc.
|
S.No.
|
Billionaires
|
Net Worth
|
Source of Wealth
|
Citizenship
|
1.
|
Bernard Arnault & Family
|
$211 Billion
|
LVMH
|
France
|
2.
|
Elon Musk
|
$180 Billion
|
Tesla, SpaceX
|
U.S.
|
3.
|
Jeff Bezos
|
$114 Billion
|
Amazon
|
U.S.
|
4.
|
Larry Ellison
|
$107 Billion
|
Oracle
|
U.S.
|
5.
|
Warren Buffett
|
$106 Billion
|
Berkshire Hathaway
|
U.S.
|
6.
|
Bill Gates
|
$104 Billion
|
Microsoft
|
U.S.
|
7.
|
Michael Bloomberg
|
$94.5 Billion
|
Bloomberg LP
|
U.S.
|
8.
|
Carlos Slim Helú
& Family
|
$93 Billion
|
Telecom
|
Mexico
|
9.
|
Mukesh Ambani
|
$83.4 Billion
|
Diversified
|
India
|
10.
|
Steve Ballmer
|
$80.7 Billion
|
Microsoft
|
U.S.
|
11.
|
Françoise Bettencourt Meyers & Family
|
$80.5 Bllion
|
L’Oréal
|
France
|
12.
|
Larry Page
|
$79.2 Billion
|
|
U.S.
|
13.
|
Amancio Ortega
|
$77.3 Billion
|
Zara
|
Spain
|
14.
|
Sergey Brin
|
$76 Billion
|
|
U.S.
|
15.
|
Zhong Shanshan
|
$68 Billion
|
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals
|
China
|
16.
|
Mark Zuckerberg
|
$64.4 Billion
|
|
U.S.
|
17.
|
Charles Koch
|
$59 Billion
|
Koch Industries
|
U.S.
|
18.
|
Julia Koch & Family
|
$59 Billion
|
Koch Industries
|
U.S.
|
19.
|
Jim Walton
|
$58.8 Billion
|
Walmart
|
U.S.
|
20.
|
Rob Walton
|
$57.6 Billion
|
Walmart
|
U.S.
|
21.
|
Alice Walton
|
$56.7 Billion
|
Walmart
|
U.S.
|
22.
|
David Thomson & Family
|
$54.4 Billion
|
Media
|
Canada
|
23.
|
Michael Dell
|
$50.1 Billion
|
Dell Technologies
|
U.S.
|
24.
|
Gautam Adani
|
$47.2 Billion
|
Infrastructure, Commodities
|
India
|
25.
|
Phil Knight & Family
|
$45.1 Billion
|
Nike
|
U.S.
