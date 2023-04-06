World Health Day 2023: Why not Focus on a Healthy Lifestyle? Know Global Importance, Theme here

World Health Day is observed on April 07 every year. Good Health is considered above all wealth. It is everyone’s duty to keep their bodies and minds fit in order to live a happy and healthy lifestyle.

When someone speaks about fitness and good health, diet and exercise immediately pop up into our mind. Fitness does not necessarily mean what one eats or does, but also what one thinks about. World Health Day is one such day to give reminders to people living across different cultures and countries.

This day is about making citizens conscious about sound health so that they prioritize qualitative health over other things. In today’s world, we are so engrossed in completing our targets at work and earning money that we have reached the extent of making our own lives chaotic.

Theme for 2023

Coming straight back to this year’s theme, it is decided as “Health for All”. On April 07, 2023, this will be the 75th anniversary to be celebrated worldwide. Not only on this day but for the rest of the year, one must be conscious about what food and thoughts they consume in their surroundings.

On #WorldHealthDay, let us all contribute to a healthier world and foster a movement to create communities focused on well-being. #HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/cY7dHMOh86 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 5, 2023

It can be seen as a positive opportunity to recall and mindfully tackle challenging situations of the present and also the coming future. Health is like a temple which we must all worship for our own benefit.

Inspirational Messages on Health

One can derive motivation and learn from famous and intellectual bygone personalities. Greek Philosopher and Physician Hippocrates quotes, “Health is the greatest of human blessings”.

Another one is from Indian Nationalist, Mahatma Gandhi who said, “It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver”.

The last quote for the day is from Michelle Obama, author and wife of Ex-President of the US Barack Obama. She said, “Choose people who lift you up”.

How was World Health Day started?

Dating back to 1948, the World Health Organisation (WHO) was discovered to escalate wellness. During this year, WHO also conducted its First World Health Assembly. World Health Day is an effort for everyone to help them access quality healthcare services.

In 1950, the celebrations started by the committee and since then, every year April 07 comes as World Health Day. Needless to mention, Holistic Health and Happiness are essential components of everyone’s life.

There are multidimensional factors that contribute to an overall robust lifestyle. These include physical, mental, social, spiritual, emotional and social parts that must be balanced for one’s own betterment.

Motive Behind Global Healthcare

For the first time, World Health Day was suggested by the World Health Assembly, a governing body of the WHO. This day comes up with a different theme each year. The theme is about a specific aspect of global health which involves immunity, psychological strength and food safety, among others.

Universal Health is also about understanding the causes of diseases, disorders and stressful environments. Then the aim is to rectify and eliminate such harmful elements.

Tips to Combat Mental Health at Work

It is important to identify mental issues faced at the workplace and in various other sides of life. Talking about the current scenario, people are burdened by stress, depression, anxiety and several other disorder that we fail to address.

WHO finds and talks about ways to deal with these problems. Nowadays, the majority of us face low self-esteem, minimum social contact, and eating disorders and there are many others to think of in terms of behavioural patterns.

These factors deteriorate psychological health and are left uncured. Healing comes first with realizing and then following the basic health measures to improve the quality of living. One can reduce screen time, learn new skills, connect with others and make time for yourself. Staying active is good for both the brain and the body. Happiness is something that can be found in the toughest of times.

Also Read: Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto took his last breath at Chennai Hospital, CM Observed Mourning