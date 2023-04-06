Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto took his last breath at Chennai Hospital, CM Observed Mourning

Shocking news came today morning about the sudden demise of Jharkhand’s Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto. He succumbed to ill health and was admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

On April 06, 2023 (Thursday) his soul left the body after encountering a painful lung transplant. Hemant Soren, Jharkhand’s Chief Minister declared Mahto’s departure today morning. Moreover, it came to light that Late Minister was shifted by air to the city hospital last month.

This happened after his health got worse and the situation was uncontrollable. Keeping in view of the emergency, Late Mahto was hospitalized for acute treatment.

However, in spite of the lung surgical procedure, he croaked in the Chennai hospital. It was Chennai Apollo Hospital where he was nursed since March 14, 2023. This lung transplant happened due to his declining health after he was sickened by the COVID-19 Virus.

Hemant Soren’s Eulogy

The Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren paid tribute on the social blogging site Twitter. He said that it is a gloomy day as the Education Minister is no more. He called him “Tiger Jagarnath” in his online post.

अपूरणीय क्षति!

हमारे टाइगर जगरनाथ दा नहीं रहे!

आज झारखण्ड ने अपना एक महान आंदोलनकारी, जुझारू, कर्मठ और जनप्रिय नेता खो दिया। चेन्नई में इलाज के दौरान आदरणीय जगरनाथ महतो जी का निधन हो गया।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवार को दुःख की यह विकट घड़ी सहन करने की… — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 6, 2023

He continued by saying that the state mourns losing its diligent and strongest leader. CM further gave blessings and wished strength to his family during this difficult time. Many retweeted his condolence messages and hope for peace and healing.

Death due to Organ Transplantation

Dr Apar Jindal of MGM Healthcare told that “Mahto breathed his last today." Late Mahto fell prey to his unstable health. Earlier also, he struggled with uneasiness during this year’s Budget Session, as the official reports claim.

At that time, he was immediately taken to Paras Hospital leaving the assembly in between. Later, he went to Chennai by Charter Air Ambulance.

Who was Jagarnath Mahto?

Late Jagarnath Mahto was a notable politician and also the cabinet minister of Jharkhand. He is commonly known as the Education Minister of the Jharkhand state.

As per the details, he is the MLA of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha from the Dumri Vidhan Sabha constituency. He served as MLA-Dumri of Jharkhand for a tenure of about 5 years starting from December 2014 up to December 2019.

Along with this, he stood against the BJP candidate Lalchand Mahto and won by 32481 votes derived in the 2014 elections.

