How to Watch the 2025 Tour Championship: FedEx Cup Playoffs TV Schedule and More

The 2025 PGA Tour season reaches its grand finale this week with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will compete for the season’s biggest prize, the FedEx Cup trophy and a whopping $10 million paycheck for the winner.

Here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the action live.

What’s at Stake in the 2025 Tour Championship?

This year’s Tour Championship is wide open. Unlike the past few years, the starting strokes format is gone, which means every golfer begins the tournament on an even playing field on Thursday morning.