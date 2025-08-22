How to Watch the 2025 Tour Championship: FedEx Cup Playoffs TV Schedule and More

The 2025 PGA Tour season reaches its grand finale this week with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will compete for the season’s biggest prize, the FedEx Cup trophy and a whopping $10 million paycheck for the winner.
Here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the action live.
Check out:US Open 2025: Tennis Match Schedule, Dates, Time, When and Where to Watch
What’s at Stake in the 2025 Tour Championship?
This year’s Tour Championship is wide open. Unlike the past few years, the starting strokes format is gone, which means every golfer begins the tournament on an even playing field on Thursday morning.
-
Winner takes home the Tour Championship trophy + the FedEx Cup trophy
-
Prize pool: $40 million in total, with $10 million going to the champion
-
Top contenders: Scottie Scheffler (world No. 1 and favorite), Rory McIlroy, along with past champions Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, and rising stars like Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, and Tommy Fleetwood
Where is the Tour Championship 2025 Being Played?
The event takes place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, which has been the traditional home of the Tour Championship for decades.
How to Watch the 2025 Tour Championship Live
Fans can catch all four rounds of the tournament on TV, streaming platforms, and even radio. Here’s the full viewing schedule (all times Eastern):
Round 1 – Thursday, August 21
-
Round starts: 11:15 a.m.
-
PGA Tour Live: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
-
TV Coverage: 1 – 6 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo
-
Streaming: NBC Sports App (1 – 6 p.m)
-
Radio: PGA Tour Radio (12 – 6 p.m)
Round 2 – Friday, August 22
-
Round starts: 11:15 a.m.
-
PGA Tour Live: 11:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
-
TV Coverage: 1 – 6 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo
-
Streaming: NBC Sports App (1 – 6 p.m)
-
Radio: PGA Tour Radio (12 – 6 p.m.)
Round 3 – Saturday, August 23
-
Round starts: noon.
-
PGA Tour Live: 12 – 7 p.m.
-
Early TV Coverage: 1 – 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo
-
Main TV Coverage: 2:30 – 7 p.m. on NBC
-
Streaming: NBC Sports App (1 – 2:30 p.m.), Peacock (2:30 – 7 p.m.)
-
Radio: PGA Tour Radio (2 – 7 p.m.)
Round 4 – Sunday, August 24
- Round starts: 11:00 a.m.
- PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Early TV Coverage: 12 – 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo
- Main TV Coverage: 1:30 – 6 p.m. on NBC
- Streaming: NBC Sports App (12 – 1:30 p.m.), Peacock (1:30 – 6 p.m.)
- Radio: PGA Tour Radio (1 – 6 p.m.)
Check out: NBA Schedule 2025-26: Christmas Games, All-Star & Top Reveals
How to Stream the Tour Championship Online
If you don’t have cable, no worries. You can still watch every shot:
-
Fubo (with free trial + $20 off promo)
-
NBC Sports App (for early rounds)
-
Peacock (for weekend coverage)
So grab your snacks, set your reminders, and don’t miss the crowning of this year’s FedEx Cup champion.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation