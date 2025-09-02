Who is Rudy Giuliani? Check the Biography of Trump’s Former lawyer

Rudolph William Louis Giuliani, born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1944, has had a career marked by significant highs and controversial lows. A graduate of New York University School of Law, he first gained prominence as a federal prosecutor, taking on organized crime and corruption. His political career took off when he was elected Mayor of New York City in 1993. People praised his leadership, especially after the terrorist attacks on September 11. His close ties to Donald Trump, on the other hand, have caused legal and financial problems that have changed how people see him in public. Full Name Rudolph William Louis Giuliani Date of Birth May 28, 1944 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York, U.S. Education Manhattan College (B.A.), New York University School of Law (J.D.) Political Party Republican Key Positions U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (1983-1989), Mayor of New York City (1994-2001), Personal Attorney to Donald Trump Known For Prosecuting organized crime, Leadership during the 9/11 attacks, Efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election Recent News Hospitalized after a car accident; announced to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Who is Rudy Giuliani? Rudy Giuliani is a lawyer and politician from the United States who became well-known as the 107th Mayor of New York City. His tenure was marked by a significant reduction in crime and a revitalization of the city. He was called "America's Mayor" and became famous around the world for his strong and calming leadership in the days after the 9/11 attacks. He was a powerful federal prosecutor before he became mayor. He was known for going after the Mafia and Wall Street corruption in high-profile cases. He has been a central and controversial figure in American politics in recent years because he strongly supports and represents President Donald Trump in court. Career Profile of Rudy Giuliani There are three main parts to Rudy Giuliani's career: as a tough legal prosecutor, as a well-known mayor, and as a controversial political operative.

Early Legal Career Giuliani became known as a tough prosecutor in the 1970s and 1980s. As the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, he successfully prosecuted a lot of high-profile cases. This made New York's powerful Mafia families much less powerful. Mayor of New York City Giuliani was elected mayor in 1993 and served two terms. His "tough on crime" policies and focus on making the city a better place to live were hallmarks of his time in office. His leadership on September 11, 2001, made him known as a strong and capable leader during a time of crisis. Post-Mayoral Career and Association with Trump Giuliani started a business that helps people with security after leaving the office. He also worked for Trump. His career changed a lot when he became Donald Trump's close advisor and personal lawyer. This job got him into a lot of trouble, including trying to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, which got him in trouble with the law and banned him from practicing law in New York.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor...” - President Trump pic.twitter.com/cqQOU290Vo — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 1, 2025 Rudy Giuliani Net Worth Rudy Giuliani's net worth has seen a dramatic decline in recent years. At the peak of his career, after he was mayor, his net worth was thought to be in the tens of millions of dollars, mostly from his speaking and consulting work. But his money problems are getting worse because legal fees are going up and he lost a big defamation case. In December 2023, he filed for bankruptcy and said he owed a lot of money. People said that by early 2025, he had about $10 million in assets.