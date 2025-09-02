IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Who is Rudy Giuliani? Check the Biography of Trump’s Former lawyer

By Harshita Singh
Sep 2, 2025, 09:06 EDT

Rudy Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York City, was recently hospitalized following a car crash in New Hampshire. In the wake of this event, it was announced that he will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. This confluence of events has reignited public interest in his journey from a top federal prosecutor to a key political ally of Donald Trump.

Rudolph William Louis Giuliani, born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1944, has had a career marked by significant highs and controversial lows. A graduate of New York University School of Law, he first gained prominence as a federal prosecutor, taking on organized crime and corruption. His political career took off when he was elected Mayor of New York City in 1993. People praised his leadership, especially after the terrorist attacks on September 11. His close ties to Donald Trump, on the other hand, have caused legal and financial problems that have changed how people see him in public.

Full Name

Rudolph William Louis Giuliani

Date of Birth

May 28, 1944

Place of Birth

Brooklyn, New York, U.S.

Education

Manhattan College (B.A.), 

New York University School of Law (J.D.)

Political Party

Republican

Key Positions

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (1983-1989), 

Mayor of New York City (1994-2001), 

Personal Attorney to Donald Trump

Known For

Prosecuting organized crime, 

Leadership during the 9/11 attacks, 

Efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election

Recent News

Hospitalized after a car accident; announced to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Who is Rudy Giuliani?

Rudy Giuliani is a lawyer and politician from the United States who became well-known as the 107th Mayor of New York City. His tenure was marked by a significant reduction in crime and a revitalization of the city. He was called "America's Mayor" and became famous around the world for his strong and calming leadership in the days after the 9/11 attacks. He was a powerful federal prosecutor before he became mayor. He was known for going after the Mafia and Wall Street corruption in high-profile cases. He has been a central and controversial figure in American politics in recent years because he strongly supports and represents President Donald Trump in court.

Career Profile of Rudy Giuliani

There are three main parts to Rudy Giuliani's career: as a tough legal prosecutor, as a well-known mayor, and as a controversial political operative.

Early Legal Career

Giuliani became known as a tough prosecutor in the 1970s and 1980s. As the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, he successfully prosecuted a lot of high-profile cases. This made New York's powerful Mafia families much less powerful.

Mayor of New York City

Giuliani was elected mayor in 1993 and served two terms. His "tough on crime" policies and focus on making the city a better place to live were hallmarks of his time in office. His leadership on September 11, 2001, made him known as a strong and capable leader during a time of crisis.

Post-Mayoral Career and Association with Trump

Giuliani started a business that helps people with security after leaving the office. He also worked for Trump. His career changed a lot when he became Donald Trump's close advisor and personal lawyer. This job got him into a lot of trouble, including trying to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, which got him in trouble with the law and banned him from practicing law in New York.

Rudy Giuliani Net Worth

Rudy Giuliani's net worth has seen a dramatic decline in recent years. At the peak of his career, after he was mayor, his net worth was thought to be in the tens of millions of dollars, mostly from his speaking and consulting work. But his money problems are getting worse because legal fees are going up and he lost a big defamation case. In December 2023, he filed for bankruptcy and said he owed a lot of money. People said that by early 2025, he had about $10 million in assets. 

Check Out: Cracker Barrel New Logo vs Old Logo: Why the Brand Reverted to its Iconic 'Old Timer' Design

In short, Rudy Giuliani's life is a complicated mix of public service, famous leadership, and a lot of problems. People and the news are still very interested in his life, from when he was a prosecutor fighting crime to now, when he has legal and health problems.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags