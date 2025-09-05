When Will the Blood Moon Shine on the U.S.? Check the Exact Date Here!

Blood Moon 2025: Skywatchers love a good cosmic show, and nothing beats the rare sight of a Blood Moon. This reddish glow happens during a total lunar eclipse when Earth’s shadow falls across the Moon. It’s eerie, magical, and Instagram-worthy all at once.
But here is the catch: the Blood Moon happening on September 7–8, 2025, won’t be visible in North America. If you’re in the U.S., your real chance to catch this celestial event will be on March 2–3, 2026. That’s when the skies will turn crimson over parts of the country, giving night owls and stargazers a front-row seat.
So, if you’re already planning your sky-watching trip, let me tell you the best places in the U.S. to watch the Blood Moon.
Why You Won’t See the September 2025 Blood Moon in the U.S.?
The September 7–8, 2025, total lunar eclipse will be one of the longest in recent years, lasting more than 5 hours, with 82 minutes of totality. Unfortunately, North America will be in daylight at that time, so the U.S. will completely miss out.
But don’t be disappointed. The March 2026 total lunar eclipse is perfectly timed for U.S. viewers, and it promises an unforgettable show.
Best Places to See Blood Moon in the U.S
When the Blood Moon rises again in March 2026, not everyone will have the same view. Depending on where you are in the country, the eclipse will look brighter, darker, or even appear near the horizon.
Here are the best U.S. spots for a clear view:
1. West Coast (California, Oregon, Washington)
2. Alaska
3. Western Canada & Northern U.S. States (Montana, Idaho, North Dakota)
4. Midwest & East Coast (New York, Chicago, Washington D.C.)
How Long Will the Blood Moon Last in 2026?
The March 2–3, 2026 eclipse will last nearly five hours from start to finish, with about 58 minutes of totality, when the Moon is fully red. So you’ll have plenty of time to grab your blanket, camera, and maybe a cup of coffee while you watch the cosmic magic unfold.
Conclusion
So, while September 2025’s Blood Moon skips North America, the March 2026 eclipse is the one to watch. Whether you’re camping under the stars in California, catching the glow over an Alaskan wilderness, or watching it set behind the New York skyline, the Blood Moon is a cosmic event worth staying up for.
