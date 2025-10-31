Donald Trump Student Loan Forgiveness: What Changed in 2025?

In 2025, significant changes were made under the Donald Trump administration regarding student loan forgiveness, particularly impacting the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. The PSLF, established in 2007, forgives federal student loans for borrowers who work full-time in qualifying public service jobs after making at least 120 payments.

Official data shows that over 1 million Americans have benefited from PSLF since its inception. However, recent rule updates have restricted loan forgiveness eligibility by redefining qualifying employers and excluding certain nonprofits involved in what the administration calls "illegal activities," including immigration law violations and support for transgender rights. These regulatory shifts mark a fundamental change in student loan relief access, affecting teachers, public servants, and nonprofit employees across the country.