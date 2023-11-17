Why Starbucks is celebrating Red Cup Day? How to get it Free

Starbucks Red Cup Day is an annual celebration that marks the beginning of the holiday season for the popular coffee chain. It is associated with the release of Starbucks' limited-edition holiday drinks and merchandise. Customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage on Red Cup Day receive a free reusable red cup, while supplies last.

Starbucks Stories and News mentioned: “The holidays are here at Starbucks! To celebrate, Starbucks is gifting a free 2023 reusable red holiday cup to customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage (like the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai) at a participating U.S. Starbucks store on Nov. 16, while supplies last.”