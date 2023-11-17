Quick Links

Starbucks Red Cup Day has become an annual tradition, marking the beginning of the holiday season for the beloved coffee chain. It's a time to spread holiday cheer, connect with customers, and embrace the spirit of the season.

By Nikhil Batra
Nov 17, 2023, 08:15 EDT
Why Starbucks is celebrating Red Cup Day? How to get it Free
Starbucks Red Cup Day is an annual celebration that marks the beginning of the holiday season for the popular coffee chain. It is associated with the release of Starbucks' limited-edition holiday drinks and merchandise. Customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage on Red Cup Day receive a free reusable red cup, while supplies last.

Starbucks Stories and News mentioned: “The holidays are here at Starbucks! To celebrate, Starbucks is gifting a free 2023 reusable red holiday cup to customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage (like the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai) at a participating U.S. Starbucks store on Nov. 16, while supplies last.”   

Starbucks Red Cup

Source: Starbucks

What Is the History of Starbucks Red Cup Day? 

In 1999, Starbucxks transitioned to a solid, candy-apple red design for their holiday cups, marking a pivotal moment in the company's history. This seemingly simple change sparked a cultural phenomenon, transforming the red cup into an iconic symbol of the holiday season. Anticipation for the cup's return reached fever pitch, with pop culture websites hosting countdown clocks and the cup making appearances on emerging social media platforms and late-night talk shows. With each passing year, the red cup's allure intensified, becoming inextricably linked to the holiday spirit.

How to Get Starbucks’ Red Cup? 

Indulge in the festive flavors of the season and receive a complimentary grande (16-ounce) Starbucks reusable red cup with a delightful mod design. Simply order any size handcrafted holiday or fall beverage, hot, iced, or blended, from their enticing selection:

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Hot Chocolate

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

White Hot Chocolate

