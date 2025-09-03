Who is Cory Booker? Check his Age, Early Life, Education, Career Highlights & More

Cory Booker Biography: Cory Anthony Booker is a well-known American politician, lawyer, and activist who has left a strong mark on U.S. politics with his bold leadership and inspiring personal story. Born on April 27, 1969 (age 56 in 2025), Booker is currently serving as the senior United States Senator from New Jersey, a position he has held since 2013. A member of the Democratic Party, Booker is the first African-American senator from New Jersey. Before stepping onto the national stage, he was the Mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013, where he gained nationwide attention for his hands-on style, sometimes even patrolling the streets himself to fight crime. Check out: Who is Rudy Giuliani? Check the Biography of Trump’s Former lawyer Early Life and Education Cory Booker was born in Washington, D.C., but grew up in Harrington Park, New Jersey. His parents, Cary and Carolyn Booker, were among the first Black executives at IBM.

He studied at Northern Valley Regional High School, where he excelled in academics and football. He later attended Stanford University, earning degrees in political science and sociology, and became senior class president. Booker continued his studies at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar before completing his law degree at Yale Law School. Political Career Booker’s political journey began in Newark in 1998 when he was elected to the Municipal Council. His activism, like a 10-day hunger strike to protest crime and poor housing, made him a rising figure in local politics. In 2006, he won the Newark mayoral race. As mayor, he reduced crime rates, increased affordable housing projects, and worked to balance the city’s finances. In 2013, he entered the U.S. Senate. Since then, Booker has been a strong advocate for:

Criminal justice reform

Climate change action

Women’s rights and same-sex marriage

Healthcare expansion

Immigration reform In 2025, Booker delivered the longest speech in U.S. Senate history, 25 hours and 5 minutes, in protest of Donald Trump’s second presidency. Personal Life Cory Booker has lived much of his life in Newark, close to the communities he serves. He has been a vegetarian since the early 1990s and later turned vegan. He doesn’t drink alcohol and is known for his love of reading. In terms of relationships, Booker previously dated actress Rosario Dawson. In September 2025, he announced his engagement to Alexis Lewis. Interesting Facts About Cory Booker He once rescued a woman from a burning house in 2012.

During a snowstorm, he personally shoveled a resident’s driveway after a request on Twitter.

He speaks Spanish and studied abroad in Ecuador.

He discovered through a TV show that he is related to entertainer RuPaul.