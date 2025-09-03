IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Who is Cory Booker? Check his Age, Early Life, Education, Career Highlights & More

By Sneha Singh
Sep 3, 2025, 02:07 EDT

Cory Booker is a prominent American politician and the senior U.S. Senator from New Jersey, holding the position since 2013. Born in 1969, he previously served as the Mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013. Booker is a Yale Law School graduate and a Rhodes Scholar, known for his advocacy in criminal justice reform, climate action, and healthcare. He is vegan, lives in Newark, and recently became engaged.

Cory Booker
Cory Booker

Cory Booker Biography: Cory Anthony Booker is a well-known American politician, lawyer, and activist who has left a strong mark on U.S. politics with his bold leadership and inspiring personal story. Born on April 27, 1969 (age 56 in 2025), Booker is currently serving as the senior United States Senator from New Jersey, a position he has held since 2013.

A member of the Democratic Party, Booker is the first African-American senator from New Jersey. Before stepping onto the national stage, he was the Mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013, where he gained nationwide attention for his hands-on style, sometimes even patrolling the streets himself to fight crime.

Check out: Who is Rudy Giuliani? Check the Biography of Trump’s Former lawyer

Early Life and Education

Cory Booker was born in Washington, D.C., but grew up in Harrington Park, New Jersey. His parents, Cary and Carolyn Booker, were among the first Black executives at IBM.

He studied at Northern Valley Regional High School, where he excelled in academics and football. He later attended Stanford University, earning degrees in political science and sociology, and became senior class president.

Booker continued his studies at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar before completing his law degree at Yale Law School.

Political Career

Booker’s political journey began in Newark in 1998 when he was elected to the Municipal Council. His activism, like a 10-day hunger strike to protest crime and poor housing, made him a rising figure in local politics.

In 2006, he won the Newark mayoral race. As mayor, he reduced crime rates, increased affordable housing projects, and worked to balance the city’s finances.

In 2013, he entered the U.S. Senate. Since then, Booker has been a strong advocate for:

  • Criminal justice reform

  • Climate change action

  • Women’s rights and same-sex marriage

  • Healthcare expansion

  • Immigration reform

In 2025, Booker delivered the longest speech in U.S. Senate history, 25 hours and 5 minutes, in protest of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

Personal Life

Cory Booker has lived much of his life in Newark, close to the communities he serves. He has been a vegetarian since the early 1990s and later turned vegan. He doesn’t drink alcohol and is known for his love of reading.

In terms of relationships, Booker previously dated actress Rosario Dawson. In September 2025, he announced his engagement to Alexis Lewis.

Interesting Facts About Cory Booker

  • He once rescued a woman from a burning house in 2012.

  • During a snowstorm, he personally shoveled a resident’s driveway after a request on Twitter.

  • He speaks Spanish and studied abroad in Ecuador.

  • He discovered through a TV show that he is related to entertainer RuPaul.

Check out: US Post-War Gaza Plan Explained: Check Great Trust, Insights & Relocation Here!

Conclusion

Cory Booker’s journey from a small-town upbringing in New Jersey to the U.S. Senate is nothing short of inspiring. At 56 years old, he continues to push for reforms in justice, climate, healthcare, and equality. His story reflects resilience, community service, and a determination to create meaningful change in American politics.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What is Cory Booker’s net worth?
      +
      As of 2025, Cory Booker’s estimated net worth is around $1–3 million, largely from his Senate salary, book deals, and speaking engagements.
    • Who is Cory Booker’s fiancée?
      +
      In September 2025, Cory Booker announced his engagement to Alexis Lewis.
    • What is Cory Booker’s current position?
      +
      He is the senior U.S. Senator from New Jersey, a role he has held since 2013.
    • How old is Cory Booker?
      +
      Cory Booker was born on April 27, 1969, which makes him 56 years old in 2025.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags