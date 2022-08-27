AFMS Recruitment 2022 For 420 SSC Medical Officer Posts at amcsscentry.org, Check Eligibility

Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has invited online application for the 420 SSC Officer posts on its official website. Check AFMS recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AFMS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has released a short notice for recruitment of 420 Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer) in the Employment News (27 August-02 September 2022). Out of 420 Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer) posts, 378 are for male & 42 are for female. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 18 September 2022 at amcsscentry.org.

Candidates having certain medical qualification included in the National Medical Council Act, 2019 with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Applying candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of the interview scheduled from 27 September 2022 onwards.

Important Dates AFMS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 September 2022

Date of Walk-in-interview-27 September 2022 onwards

Vacancy Details AFMS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Short Service Commissioned Officer (SSC Officer)-420

Eligibility Criteria AFMS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

The applicant must possess medical qualification included in the National Medical Council Act, 2019. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/NMC/MCI. Post graduate degree holders recognized by State Medical Council /NBE/NMC can also apply.

Age Limit:

Candidate must not have attained the age of 30 years if holding an MBBS degree (only those born on or after 02 Jan 1993 are eligible) and 35 years if holding a PG degree (only those born on or after 02 Jan 1988 are eligible) as on 31 Dec 2022 respectively.

AFMS Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





How to Apply AFMS Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in online mode through the official website on or before 18 September 2022. Candidate needs to click on the "NEW REGISTRATION" button and follow the steps given on the website. Check the notification link for details in this regards.