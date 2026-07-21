AIIMS CRE 5 Admit Card 2026 at aiimsexams.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here

AIIMS CRE 5 Admit Card 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the AIIMS CRE 5 Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates set to appear in the written exam for the Common Recruitment Examination-5 (CRE-5) scheduled from 25th to 27th July 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials.

The Common Recruitment Examination-5 (CRE-5) which is a part of the selection process for 1,484 Group B and Group C posts will be conducted at different exam venues across the country. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the AIIMS CRE 5 Hall Ticket 2026 after using their login credentials to the link at the official website- www.aiimsexams.ac.in. The admit card which is a crucial document can be carried by the candidates at the exam venue with a valid Photo Identity card by the candidates.

AIIMS CRE 5 Admit Card 2026 Download Link Candidates can download the AIIMS CRE 5 Hall Ticket 2026 after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-www.aiimsexams.ac.in. Remember that you will have to use your proper login crednetials to the link to download the admit card. Alternatively you can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below- AIIMS CRE 5 Admit Card 2026 Download Link AIIMS CRE 5 Admit Card 2026 As per the notification, no admit card will be sent by post by the authority. The Common Recruitment Examination-5 (CRE-5) is scheduled from 25th to 27th July 2026 and the hall ticket is available to download on the official website-www.aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates are required to download their admit card by login with credentials. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Particulars Details Exam Name Common Recruitment Examination – 5 (CRE-5) 2026 Conducting Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Total Vacancies 1,484 Group B & Group C Posts AIIMS CRE 5 Admit Card Out AIIMS CRE 5 Exam Date 25th to 27th July 2026 Mode of Examination Online (Computer-Based Test) Login Credentials Candidate ID/Registered Mobile Number and Password Official Website www.aiimsexams.ac.in AIIMS CRE 5 Admit Card 2026 Official Website Candidates can download the AIIMS CRE 2026 Admit Card after using their login credentials to the link available at the official website-www.aiimsexams.ac.in. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will activate the admit card download link at its official website. Candidates are required to bring their admit card downloaded from website on the day of Exam at Examination Centre & handover to invigilator to mark your attendance in this examination.