AIIMS to Re-Conduct CRE-5 Exam on September 7 Following Power Failure at Jaipur Test Centre

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced that it will re-conduct the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-5) on September 7, 2026. This decision comes after a technical glitch caused by a power failure, which stopped the exam at a major test venue in Jaipur during the morning shift on August 31, 2026. This incident occurred at the iON Digital Zone IDZ Sitapura venue (centres RJ0101 and RJ0102). Due to the sudden power outage, the morning shift exam could not be completed, forcing authorities to cancel the session for the affected candidates to protect test integrity and fairness.

Key Highlights of the AIIMS CRE-5 Re-Examination

AIIMS reviewed the incident and decided to give the affected candidates a fresh opportunity without changing the primary exam city. Some of the important highlights of the AIIMS CRE-5 Re-Examination are as follows:-