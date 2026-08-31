AIIMS to Re-Conduct CRE-5 Exam on September 7 Following Power Failure at Jaipur Test Centre
AIIMS will re-conduct the CRE-5 exam on September 7, 2026, for candidates affected by the power failure at iON Digital Zone Sitapur in Jaipur. Read More details in the article below.
Key Points
- AIIMS CRE-5 re-examination is scheduled for September 7, 2026.
- Re-exam follows a power failure on August 31, 2026, in Jaipur.
- Only candidates affected on Aug 31, 2026, at Sitapura, Jaipur are eligible.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced that it will re-conduct the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-5) on September 7, 2026. This decision comes after a technical glitch caused by a power failure, which stopped the exam at a major test venue in Jaipur during the morning shift on August 31, 2026. This incident occurred at the iON Digital Zone IDZ Sitapura venue (centres RJ0101 and RJ0102). Due to the sudden power outage, the morning shift exam could not be completed, forcing authorities to cancel the session for the affected candidates to protect test integrity and fairness.
Key Highlights of the AIIMS CRE-5 Re-Examination
AIIMS reviewed the incident and decided to give the affected candidates a fresh opportunity without changing the primary exam city. Some of the important highlights of the AIIMS CRE-5 Re-Examination are as follows:-
- Re-Exam Date:- September 7, 2026
- Eligible Candidates:- Only those candidates who were registered and scheduled to appear for the exam on the morning of August 31, 2026, at the affected Sitapura centre in Jaipur can take the re-exam.
- Exam City:- The city will remain Jaipur. However, the exact venue location may change and will be specified on the fresh admit cards.
- Terms and Guidelines:- All original rules, eligibility terms, and guidelines announced in the primary CRE-5 advertisement remain fully applicable.
Revised Admit Card Issuance and Important Instructions
Candidates who were impacted do not need to submit fresh applications or pay additional fees. AIIMS will issue revised admit cards shortly on its official online examination portal. To make sure of a smooth exam day, affected candidates should follow these steps:-
- Regularly log into the official AIIMS exam portal, aiimsexam.ac.in, to check for admit card release notifications.
- Download the updated admit card as soon as it goes live and double-check the reporting time, shift schedule, and newly allocated test centre address within Jaipur.
- Bring the newly printed admit card along with valid, original government-issued photo ID cards to the venue.
What Should Candidates Do Before September 7, 2026?
A sudden exam reschedule can cause unexpected stress, but candidates can turn this delay into an operational advantage with a structured approach:-
- Make sure the candidates have their login ID, password, and original identity proofs ready to download the revised admit card immediately upon release.
- Since the specific centre in Jaipur may be updated on the revised admit card, arrange local transportation early to avoid last-minute delays on September 7, 2026.
- Focus on quick revision of high-yield topics and core subject areas rather than starting new topics during these extra days.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.