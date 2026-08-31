Bihar TRE 4 Vacancy 2026: 111 More Music Teacher Posts Added After Candidates’ Demand, Check Latest Update

The Bihar government has increased the number of Music Teacher vacancies under Bihar TRE 4.0 2026 by 111 posts. The decision has come after the demands were raised by the teacher aspirants regarding the limited number of vacancies. With this latest update, the total number of teaching posts under the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0 may increase to 33,385 vacancies. Further official information about the addition of these new vacancies will be released in the official notification by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). This new development is important for candidates who are preparing for the BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026, especially those who are looking to work as government teachers in Bihar.

Bihar TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026 Increased for Music Teachers

The Bihar Education Department will add around 111 more posts for Music Teachers for Classes 9 and 10. This update was announced by the Education Minister of Bihar, Mithilesh Tiwari. Earlier, the total number of vacancies for the post of Music teachers was much lower. Candidates who want to pursue a career as music teachers raised their concerns and demanded more posts. Following the demands of the candidates, the vacancies were increased. Complete details about the revised vacancies will be released by the BPSC once the official notification is released.