BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam 2026 to Be Held In Single Phase, Check Latest Updates Here

The BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam 2026 has been given a major update for those candidates who are preparing for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2026. The Bihar Government has accepted the demand of the candidates and has decided that the BPSC TRE 4.0 Examination will be conducted in a single phase only. The decision was announced by the Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on August 27, 2026. Earlier, the BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam pattern proposed a two-stage selection process involving a prelims exam and the mains exam. This new proposed pattern was different from the examination process which was followed in the previous Teacher Recruitment Exam and had led to concerns among aspirants. Following a discussion with student representatives and candidates, the government has now agreed to conduct the recruitment examination in a single phase.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam 2026 To Be Conducted in Single Phase

The BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment 2026 will be conducted for the recruitment of teachers in Bihar. As per the official notification under advertisement number 14/2026, a total of 32,388 teacher vacancies have been announced. The introduction of a preliminary and mains exam was one of the key changes in the TRE 4.0 notification 2026. Candidates, since then, have been demanding that the exam should be conducted through a single-stage process only. The Bihar government has now accepted this demand of the candidates.

With this latest decision of the Chief Minister of Bihar, candidates will not have to appear for a prelims and mains exam to be recruited as a teacher in the state of Bihar. However, candidates should wait for the BPSC to release an official notification with complete details regarding the revised exam pattern, syllabus, marking scheme, and exam date.