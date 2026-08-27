BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam 2026 to Be Held In Single Phase, Check Latest Updates Here
BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam 2026 will now be conducted in a single phase, as per the latest decision of the Bihar Government. Check the complete updates here.
The BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam 2026 has been given a major update for those candidates who are preparing for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2026. The Bihar Government has accepted the demand of the candidates and has decided that the BPSC TRE 4.0 Examination will be conducted in a single phase only. The decision was announced by the Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on August 27, 2026. Earlier, the BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam pattern proposed a two-stage selection process involving a prelims exam and the mains exam. This new proposed pattern was different from the examination process which was followed in the previous Teacher Recruitment Exam and had led to concerns among aspirants. Following a discussion with student representatives and candidates, the government has now agreed to conduct the recruitment examination in a single phase.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam 2026 To Be Conducted in Single Phase
The BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment 2026 will be conducted for the recruitment of teachers in Bihar. As per the official notification under advertisement number 14/2026, a total of 32,388 teacher vacancies have been announced. The introduction of a preliminary and mains exam was one of the key changes in the TRE 4.0 notification 2026. Candidates, since then, have been demanding that the exam should be conducted through a single-stage process only. The Bihar government has now accepted this demand of the candidates.
With this latest decision of the Chief Minister of Bihar, candidates will not have to appear for a prelims and mains exam to be recruited as a teacher in the state of Bihar. However, candidates should wait for the BPSC to release an official notification with complete details regarding the revised exam pattern, syllabus, marking scheme, and exam date.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Pattern: What Candidates Need to Know?
The latest update in the BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam pattern 2026 of conducting the exam in a single phase, comes as a relief for lakhs of aspirants. Earlier, the two-phase selection process of the BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam 2026 was not well received by the candidates, and the demand s for the single-phase selection process was raised. Now that the Bihar Government has accepted the demands and has revised the exam pattern, this single-phase format is expected to simplify the selection process for candidates. The exact details for the revised BPSC TRE 4.0 Single Phase Exam Pattern, including the number of questions, total marks, duration, subjects and qualifying criteria, should be confirmed through the official notification which will be issued by BPSC.
For now, candidates are advised to continue with their preparations without waiting for further clarifications and should regularly visit the official website.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.