BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026: Check Post-Wise & Subject-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here
BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026: The BPSC has announced a total of 32,388 teacher vacancies which are going to be filled through the TRE 4.0. These vacancies are further distributed post-wise and subject-wise. Those who are planning to apply for the examination can check the detailed vacancy distribution in this article to understand the level of competition.
Key Points
- BPSC released TRE 4.0 notification on 19 August 2026 for 32,388 teacher posts.
- Registration for BPSC TRE 4.0 will be from 01 September to 30 September 2026.
- Vacancies are for Primary (3,847), Middle (8,563), Secondary (3,877), & Higher Secondary (16,101).
BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the TRE 4.0 notification announcing a total of 32,388 vacant teacher posts in the primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary classes. Out of this, 3847 vacancies are announced for Primary School Teachers (Class 1-5), 8563 for Middle School Teachers (Class 6-8), 3877 for Secondary School Teachers (Class 9-10), and 16,101 for Higher Secondary School Teachers (Class 11-12). The candidates who are planning to apply for the BPSC TRE 4.0 should understand what these numbers mean and how much competition they will face. This will help them strategise and plan well for their preparation.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026 Highlights
The BPSC has released the notification for TRE 4.0 2026 on its website bpsc.bihar.gov.in on 19 August 2026. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0)
|
Advertisement No.
|14/2026
|
No. of Vacancies
|
32,388
|
Notification Release Date
|
19 August 2026
|
Registration Dates
|
01 September to 30 September 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims & Mains
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC TRE 4.0 Post-Wise Vacancy 2026
The BPSC TRE 4.0 will be conducted for primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary teacher hirings. The selected candidates will teach from Class 1-12 depending on the post they have applied for. Check the level-wise or post-wise vacancies here.
|
Level/ Post
|
No. of Vacancies
|
Primary
|
3,847
|
Middle
|
8,563
|
Secondary
|
3,877
|
Higher Secondary
|
16,101
|
TOTAL
|
32,388
ALSO CHECK: New Changes in the BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process 2026
BPSC TRE 4.0 Primary Vacancy 2026
The BPSC has notified a total of 3,847 vacancies for the primary level school teachers (Class 1 to 5). These vacancies have been further divided between General, Urdu, and Bangla subject teachers. Check the distribution here.
|
S.No.
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
BC
|
EBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
BC- Women
|
Total
|
1.
|
General
|
1224
|
239
|
237 (66 Baclog)= 303
|
323
|
580 (239 backlog)= 819
|
38 (05 backlog)= 43
|
110 (04 backlog)= 114
|
3065
|
2.
|
Urdu
|
108
|
22
|
28 (61 Backlog)= 89
|
45 (26 backlog)= 71
|
166 (231 backlog)= 397
|
10 (12 backlog)= 22
|
20 (28 backlog)= 48
|
757
|
3.
|
Bangla
|
03
|
00
|
01 (02 backlog)= 03
|
02 (05 backlog)= 07
|
03 (06 backlog)= 09
|
00
|
03 backlog
|
25
|
Total
|
1335
|
261
|
395
|
401
|
1225
|
65
|
165
|
3847
BPSC TRE 4.0 Middle School Vacancy 2026
A total of 8,563 vacancies have been announced for middle school teacher posts. The subjects included at this level are Mathematics & Science, Social Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Urdu. Check the subject-wise vacancy distribution here.
|
S.No.
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
BC
|
EBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
BC- Women
|
Total
|
1.
|
Mathematics & Science
|
752
|
140
|
262 (181 backlog)= 383
|
150 (110 backlog)= 260
|
337 (141 backlog)= 478
|
36 (18 backlog)= 54
|
95 (26 backlog)= 121
|
2188
|
2.
|
Social Science
|
530
|
76
|
145 (28 backlog)= 173
|
88 (22 backlog)= 110
|
162 (37 backlog)= 199
|
16 (06 backlog)= 22
|
64 (16 backlog)= 80
|
1190
|
3.
|
Hindi
|
274
|
71
|
120 (137 backlog)= 257
|
74 (69 backlog)= 143
|
125 (152 backlog)= 277
|
06 (16 backlog)= 22
|
21 (31 backlog)= 52
|
1096
|
4.
|
English
|
513
|
122
|
225(1157 backlog)= 382
|
140 (88 backlog)= 288
|
230 (354 backlog)= 584
|
08 (25 backlog)= 33
|
32 (35 backlog)= 67
|
1929
|
5.
|
Sanskrit
|
200
|
48
|
91 (280 backlog)= 351
|
54 (90 backlog)= 144
|
79 (304 backlog)= 383
|
04 (19 backlog)= 23
|
09 (67 backlog)= 76
|
1225
|
6.
|
Urdu
|
243
|
47
|
86 (57 backlog)= 143
|
49 (48 backlog)= 97
|
139 (214 backlog)= 353
|
10 (11 backlog)= 21
|
20 (11 backlog)= 31
|
935
|
Total
|
2512
|
504
|
1689
|
982
|
2274
|
175
|
427
|
8563
BPSC TRE 4.0 Secondary School Vacancy 2026
The BPSC has notified a total of 3877 vacancies for the secondary school teachers (class 9-10). The subjects included are Hindi, English, Science, Maths, Social Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Physical Education, and Music. Check the vacancy distribution here.
|
S.No.
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
BC
|
EBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
BC- Women
|
Total
|
1.
|
Hindi
|
138
|
22
|
31 (02 backlog)= 33
|
31 (02 backlog)= 33
|
84 (15 backlog)= 99
|
11 (02 backlog)= 13
|
21 (02 backlog)= 23
|
361
|
2.
|
English
|
223
|
30
|
31 (06 backlog)= 37
|
44 (07 backlog)= 51
|
213 (115 backlog)= 328
|
08 (08 backlog)= 16
|
09 (02 backlog)= 11
|
696
|
3.
|
Science
|
206
|
33
|
24 (06 backlog)= 30
|
55 (09 backlog)= 64
|
76 (09 backlog)= 85
|
06 (03 backlog)= 09
|
32 (04 backlog)= 36
|
463
|
4.
|
Math
|
235
|
39
|
61 (16 backlog)= 77
|
68 (09 backlog)= 33
|
73 (08 backlog)= 81
|
09 (01 backlog)= 10
|
43 (08 backlog)= 51
|
570
|
5.
|
Social Science
|
308
|
58
|
53 (10 backlog)= 63
|
100 (20 backlog)= 120
|
152 (03 backlog)= 155
|
05 (01 backlog)= 06
|
44 (02 backlog)= 46
|
756
|
6.
|
Sanskrit
|
61
|
10
|
14 (11 backlog)= 25
|
26 (61 backlog)= 87
|
028 (81 backlog)= 109
|
02 (07 backlog)= 09
|
05 (16 backlog)= 21
|
322
|
7.
|
Urdu
|
124
|
24
|
49 (34 backlog)= 83
|
29 (27 backlog)= 56
|
133 (205 backlog)= 338
|
07 (13 backlog)= 20
|
07 (08 backlog)= 15
|
660
|
8.
|
Physical Education
|
21
|
02
|
04 (02 backlog)= 06
|
07
|
07 (01 backlog)= 08
|
02
|
01
|
47
|
9.
|
Music
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
02
|
Total
|
1316
|
218
|
354
|
497
|
1203
|
85
|
204
|
3877
BPSC TRE 4.0 Higher Secondary School Vacancy 2026
A total of 16,101 vacancies have been announced by the BPSC for Higher Secondary school teacher (Class 11-12) posts.
|
S.No.
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
BC
|
EBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
BC- Women
|
Total
|
1.
|
Zoology
|
124
|
32
|
52 (16 backlog)= 68
|
33 (10 backlog)= 43
|
96 (48 backlog)= 144
|
11 (03 backlog)= 14
|
24
|
449
|
2.
|
Botany
|
185
|
46
|
89 (206 backlog)= 295
|
29 (50 backlog)= 79
|
102 (273 backlog)= 375
|
08 (21 backlog)= 29
|
16 (53 backlog)= 79
|
1078
|
3.
|
Chemistry
|
800
|
183
|
371 (585 backlog)= 956
|
217 (329 backlog)= 546
|
361 (605 backlog)= 966
|
20 (42 backlog)= 62
|
63 (119 backlog)= 182
|
3695
|
4.
|
Math
|
151
|
27
|
31 (11 backlog)= 42
|
18 (13 backlog)= 31
|
186 (165 backlog)= 351
|
11 (11 backlog)= 23
|
21 (11 backlog)= 32
|
657
|
5.
|
Physics
|
287
|
62
|
152 (323 backlog)= 475
|
49 (122 backlog)= 171
|
183 (417 backlog)= 600
|
11 (26 backlog)= 37
|
36 (90 backlog)= 126
|
1758
|
6.
|
Economics
|
58
|
10
|
21 (02 backlog)= 23
|
14 (02 backlog)= 16
|
18 (01 backlog)= 19
|
01
|
10 (01 backlog)= 11
|
138
|
7.
|
Geography
|
72
|
15
|
17 (05 backlog)= 22
|
10 (05 backlog)= 15
|
24 (10 backlog)= 34
|
02 (01 backlog)= 03
|
12 (03 backlog)= 15
|
176
|
8.
|
History
|
274
|
52
|
67 (20 backlog)= 87
|
27 (12 backlog)= 39
|
79 (16 backlog)= 95
|
08 (01 backlog)= 09
|
50 (02 backlog)= 52
|
608
|
9.
|
Home Science
|
103
|
16
|
41 (42 backlog)= 83
|
18 (23 backlog)= 41
|
67 (82 backlog)= 149
|
02 (06 backlog)= 08
|
11 (07 backlog)= 18
|
418
|10.
|
Music
|
175
|
27
|
70 (114 backlog)= 184
|
32 (40 backlog)= 72
|
73 (145 backlog)= 218
|
11 (10 backlog)= 21
|
18 (21 backlog)= 39
|
736
|11.
|
Philosophy
|
13
|
01
|
09 (20 backlog)= 29
|
02 (04 backlog)= 06
|
14 (16 backlog)= 30
|
00
|
01 Backlog
|
80
|12.
|
Political Science
|
228
|
42
|
34 (30 backlog)= 64
|
15 (24 backlog)= 39
|
139 (80 backlog)= 219
|
11 (11 backlog)= 22
|
39 (12 backlog)= 51
|
665
|13.
|
Psychology
|
160
|
33
|
72 (199 backlog)= 271
|
34 (91 backlog)= 125
|
85 (257 backlog)= 342
|
07 (18 backlog)= 25
|
19 (55 backlog)= 74
|
1030
|14.
|
Sociology
|
94
|
18
|
23 (11 backlog)= 34
|
17 (09 backlog)= 26
|
51 (24 backlog)= 75
|
05 (01 backlog)= 06
|
11 (02 backlog)= 13
|
266
|15.
|
Accountancy
|
30
|
04
|
07 (02 backlog)= 09
|
05 (01 backlog)= 06
|
07 (03 backlog)= 19
|
02
|
05
|
66
|16.
|
Business Studies
|
26
|
04
|
06 (05 backlog)= 11
|
06 (05 backlog)= 11
|
33 (35 backlog)= 68
|
03
|
05 (05 backlog)= 10
|
133
|17.
|
Entrepreneurship
|
22
|
03
|
02 (01 backlog)= 03
|
04 (01 backlog)= 05
|
15 (05 backlog)= 20
|
02
|
02 (01 backlog)= 03
|
58
|18.
|
Computer Science
|
213
|
17
|
36 (06 backlog)= 42
|
48 (03 backlog)= 51
|
28 (05 backlog)= 33
|
05 (02 backlog)= 07
|
38 (06 backlog)= 44
|
407
|19.
|
English
|
313
|
38
|
86 (82 backlog)= 168
|
38 (23 backlog)= 61
|
257 (401 backlog)= 658
|
13 (22 backlog)= 35
|
25 (23 backlog)= 48
|
1321
|20.
|
Hindi
|
215
|
48
|
46 (42 backlog)= 88
|
30 (44 backlog)= 74
|
136 (118 backlog)= 254
|
10 (09 backlog)= 19
|
09 (43 backlog)= 52
|
739
|21.
|
Sanskrit
|
126
|
22
|
53 (150 backlog)= 203
|
27 (41 backlog)= 68
|
57 (197 backlog)= 254
|
10 (11 backlog)= 21
|
09 (43 backlog)= 52
|
746
|22.
|
Urdu
|
183
|
43
|
45 (20 backlog)= 65
|
66 (113 backlog)= 179
|
134 (223 backlog)= 357
|
08 (14 backlog)= 22
|
11 (17 backlog)= 28
|
877
|
Total
|
3852
|
743
|
3222
|
1704
|
5271
|
371
|
938
|
16101
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.