BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026: Check Post-Wise & Subject-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here

BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the TRE 4.0 notification announcing a total of 32,388 vacant teacher posts in the primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary classes. Out of this, 3847 vacancies are announced for Primary School Teachers (Class 1-5), 8563 for Middle School Teachers (Class 6-8), 3877 for Secondary School Teachers (Class 9-10), and 16,101 for Higher Secondary School Teachers (Class 11-12). The candidates who are planning to apply for the BPSC TRE 4.0 should understand what these numbers mean and how much competition they will face. This will help them strategise and plan well for their preparation.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026 Highlights

The BPSC has released the notification for TRE 4.0 2026 on its website bpsc.bihar.gov.in on 19 August 2026. Check the highlights in the table below: