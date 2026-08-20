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BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026: Check Post-Wise & Subject-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 15:34 IST

BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026: The BPSC has announced a total of 32,388 teacher vacancies which are going to be filled through the TRE 4.0. These vacancies are further distributed post-wise and subject-wise. Those who are planning to apply for the examination can check the detailed vacancy distribution in this article to understand the level of competition.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026: Check Post-Wise & Subject-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here
BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026: Check Post-Wise & Subject-Wise Vacancy Distribution Here

Key Points

  • BPSC released TRE 4.0 notification on 19 August 2026 for 32,388 teacher posts.
  • Registration for BPSC TRE 4.0 will be from 01 September to 30 September 2026.
  • Vacancies are for Primary (3,847), Middle (8,563), Secondary (3,877), & Higher Secondary (16,101).

BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the TRE 4.0 notification announcing a total of 32,388 vacant teacher posts in the primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary classes. Out of this, 3847 vacancies are announced for Primary School Teachers (Class 1-5), 8563 for Middle School Teachers (Class 6-8), 3877 for Secondary School Teachers (Class 9-10), and 16,101 for Higher Secondary School Teachers (Class 11-12). The candidates who are planning to apply for the BPSC TRE 4.0 should understand what these numbers mean and how much competition they will face. This will help them strategise and plan well for their preparation.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026 Highlights

The BPSC has released the notification for TRE 4.0 2026 on its website bpsc.bihar.gov.in on 19 August 2026. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Exam Name

Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0)

Advertisement No.

 14/2026

No. of Vacancies

32,388

Notification Release Date

19 August 2026

Registration Dates

01 September to 30 September 2026

Selection Process

Prelims & Mains

Official Website

bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC TRE 4.0 Post-Wise Vacancy 2026

The BPSC TRE 4.0 will be conducted for primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary teacher hirings. The selected candidates will teach from Class 1-12 depending on the post they have applied for. Check the level-wise or post-wise vacancies here.

Level/ Post

No. of Vacancies

Primary

3,847

Middle

8,563

Secondary

3,877

Higher Secondary

16,101

TOTAL

32,388

ALSO CHECK: New Changes in the BPSC TRE 4.0 Selection Process 2026

BPSC TRE 4.0 Primary Vacancy 2026

The BPSC has notified a total of 3,847 vacancies for the primary level school teachers (Class 1 to 5). These vacancies have been further divided between General, Urdu, and Bangla subject teachers. Check the distribution here.

S.No.

Subject

UR

EWS

BC

EBC

SC

ST

BC- Women

Total

1.

General

1224

239

237 (66 Baclog)= 303

323

580 (239 backlog)= 819

38 (05 backlog)= 43 

110 (04 backlog)= 114 

3065

2.

Urdu

108

22

28 (61 Backlog)= 89

45 (26 backlog)= 71

166 (231 backlog)= 397 

10 (12 backlog)= 22

20 (28 backlog)= 48 

757

3.

Bangla

03

00

01 (02 backlog)= 03

02 (05 backlog)= 07 

03 (06 backlog)= 09

00

03 backlog

25

Total

1335

261

395

401

1225

65

165

3847

BPSC TRE 4.0 Primary School Vacancy Distribution

BPSC TRE 4.0 Middle School Vacancy 2026

A total of 8,563 vacancies have been announced for middle school teacher posts. The subjects included at this level are Mathematics & Science, Social Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Urdu. Check the subject-wise vacancy distribution here.

S.No.

Subject

UR

EWS

BC

EBC

SC

ST

BC- Women

Total

1.

Mathematics & Science

752

140

262 (181 backlog)= 383

150 (110 backlog)= 260

337 (141 backlog)= 478

36 (18 backlog)= 54

95 (26 backlog)= 121

2188

2.

Social Science

530

76

145 (28 backlog)= 173

88 (22 backlog)= 110

162 (37 backlog)= 199

16 (06 backlog)= 22

64 (16 backlog)= 80

1190

3.

Hindi

274

71

120 (137 backlog)= 257

74 (69 backlog)= 143

125 (152 backlog)= 277

06 (16 backlog)= 22

21 (31 backlog)= 52

1096

4.

English

513

122

225(1157 backlog)= 382

140 (88 backlog)= 288

230 (354 backlog)= 584

08 (25 backlog)= 33

32 (35 backlog)= 67

1929

5.

Sanskrit

200

48

91 (280 backlog)= 351

54 (90 backlog)= 144

79 (304 backlog)= 383

04 (19 backlog)= 23

09 (67 backlog)= 76

1225

6.

Urdu

243

47

86 (57 backlog)= 143

49 (48 backlog)= 97

139 (214 backlog)= 353

10 (11 backlog)= 21

20 (11 backlog)= 31

935

Total

2512

504

1689

982

2274

175

427

8563

BPSC TRE 4.0 Secondary School Vacancy 2026

The BPSC has notified a total of 3877 vacancies for the secondary school teachers (class 9-10). The subjects included are Hindi, English, Science, Maths, Social Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Physical Education, and Music. Check the vacancy distribution here.

S.No.

Subject

UR

EWS

BC

EBC

SC

ST

BC- Women

Total

1.

Hindi

138

22

31 (02 backlog)= 33

31 (02 backlog)= 33

84 (15 backlog)= 99

11 (02 backlog)= 13

21 (02 backlog)= 23

361

2.

English

223

30

31 (06 backlog)= 37

44 (07 backlog)= 51

213 (115 backlog)= 328

08 (08 backlog)= 16

09 (02 backlog)= 11

696

3.

Science

206

33

24 (06 backlog)= 30

55 (09 backlog)= 64

76 (09 backlog)= 85

06 (03 backlog)= 09

32 (04 backlog)= 36

463

4.

Math

235

39

61 (16 backlog)= 77

68 (09 backlog)= 33

73 (08 backlog)= 81

09 (01 backlog)= 10

43 (08 backlog)= 51

570

5.

Social Science

308

58

53 (10 backlog)= 63

100 (20 backlog)= 120

152 (03 backlog)= 155

05 (01 backlog)= 06

44 (02 backlog)= 46

756

6.

Sanskrit

61

10

14 (11 backlog)= 25

26 (61 backlog)= 87

028 (81 backlog)= 109

02 (07 backlog)= 09

05 (16 backlog)= 21

322

7.

Urdu

124

24

49 (34 backlog)= 83

29 (27 backlog)= 56

133 (205 backlog)= 338

07 (13 backlog)= 20

07 (08 backlog)= 15

660

8.

Physical Education

21

02

04 (02 backlog)= 06

07

07 (01 backlog)= 08

02

01

47

9.

Music

00

00

00

02

00

00

00

02

Total

1316

218

354

497

1203

85

204

3877

BPSC TRE 4.0 Higher Secondary School Vacancy 2026

A total of 16,101 vacancies have been announced by the BPSC for Higher Secondary school teacher (Class 11-12) posts. 

S.No.

Subject

UR

EWS

BC

EBC

SC

ST

BC- Women

Total

1.

Zoology

124

32

52 (16 backlog)= 68

33 (10 backlog)= 43

96 (48 backlog)= 144

11 (03 backlog)= 14

24

449

2.

Botany

185

46

89 (206 backlog)= 295

29 (50 backlog)= 79

102 (273 backlog)= 375

08 (21 backlog)= 29

16 (53 backlog)= 79

1078

3.

Chemistry

800

183

371 (585 backlog)= 956

217 (329 backlog)= 546

361 (605 backlog)= 966

20 (42 backlog)= 62

63 (119 backlog)= 182

3695

4.

Math

151

27

31 (11 backlog)= 42

18 (13 backlog)= 31

186 (165 backlog)= 351

11 (11 backlog)= 23

21 (11 backlog)= 32

657

5.

Physics

287

62

152 (323 backlog)= 475

49 (122 backlog)= 171

183 (417 backlog)= 600

11 (26 backlog)= 37

36 (90 backlog)= 126

1758

6.

Economics

58

10

21 (02 backlog)= 23

14 (02 backlog)= 16

18 (01 backlog)= 19

01

10 (01 backlog)= 11

138

7.

Geography

72

15

17 (05 backlog)= 22

10 (05 backlog)= 15

24 (10 backlog)= 34

02 (01 backlog)= 03

12 (03 backlog)= 15

176

8.

History

274

52

67 (20 backlog)= 87

27 (12 backlog)= 39

79 (16 backlog)= 95

08 (01 backlog)= 09

50 (02 backlog)= 52

608

9.

Home Science

103

16

41 (42 backlog)= 83

18 (23 backlog)= 41

67 (82 backlog)= 149

02 (06 backlog)= 08

11 (07 backlog)= 18

418
10.

Music

175

27

70 (114 backlog)= 184

32 (40 backlog)= 72

73 (145 backlog)= 218

11 (10 backlog)= 21

18 (21 backlog)= 39

736
11. 

Philosophy

13

01

09 (20 backlog)= 29

02 (04 backlog)= 06

14 (16 backlog)= 30

00

01 Backlog

80
12. 

Political Science

228

42

34 (30 backlog)= 64

15 (24 backlog)= 39

139 (80 backlog)= 219

11 (11 backlog)= 22

39 (12 backlog)= 51

665
13. 

Psychology

160

33

72 (199 backlog)= 271

34 (91 backlog)= 125

85 (257 backlog)= 342

07 (18 backlog)= 25

19 (55 backlog)= 74

1030
14. 

Sociology

94

18

23 (11 backlog)= 34

17 (09 backlog)= 26

51 (24 backlog)= 75

05 (01 backlog)= 06

11 (02 backlog)= 13

266
15. 

Accountancy

30

04

07 (02 backlog)= 09

05 (01 backlog)= 06

07 (03 backlog)= 19

02

05

66
16. 

Business Studies

26

04

06 (05 backlog)= 11

06 (05 backlog)= 11

33 (35 backlog)= 68

03

05 (05 backlog)= 10

133
17. 

Entrepreneurship

22

03

02 (01 backlog)= 03

04 (01 backlog)= 05

15 (05 backlog)= 20

02

02 (01 backlog)= 03

58
18. 

Computer Science

213

17

36 (06 backlog)= 42

48 (03 backlog)= 51

28 (05 backlog)= 33

05 (02 backlog)= 07

38 (06 backlog)= 44

407
19. 

English

313

38

86 (82 backlog)= 168

38 (23 backlog)= 61

257 (401 backlog)= 658

13 (22 backlog)= 35

25 (23 backlog)= 48

1321
20. 

Hindi

215

48

46 (42 backlog)= 88

30 (44 backlog)= 74

136 (118 backlog)= 254

10 (09 backlog)= 19

09 (43 backlog)= 52

739
21. 

Sanskrit

126

22

53 (150 backlog)= 203

27 (41 backlog)= 68

57 (197 backlog)= 254

10 (11 backlog)= 21

09 (43 backlog)= 52

746
22. 

Urdu

183

43

45 (20 backlog)= 65

66 (113 backlog)= 179

134 (223 backlog)= 357

08 (14 backlog)= 22

11 (17 backlog)= 28

877

Total

3852

743

3222

1704

5271

371

938

16101

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 20, 2026, 15:23 IST

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