CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham NEET UG Cutoff 2026 (Expected): Campus-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 23:16 IST

Candidates planning to participate in MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling can check the expected NEET cutoff 2026 at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. Check the article below to know the expected cutoff, previous year opening and closing ranks for different campuses of Amrita Vishwavidyalay. 

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Cutoff 2026 (Expected)
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Cutoff 2026 (Expected)

Key Points

  • NEET UG 2026 counselling for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham begins August 5, 2026.
  • Expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff for General category is 5500 to 90000 rank.
  • Last year's (2025) closing rank for General category was 1067298 in Round 4.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: NEET UG 2026 cutoff is yet to release as the counselling process will begin on August 5, 2026. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has various campuses which offer medical courses such Kochi, Coimbatore and Faridabad campuses. Seats at these campuses are filled through MCC NEET counselling for Deemed University. The NEET UG cutoff 2026 will be released soon for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. Last year, the closing ranks in round 4 for counselling process for the General category stood at 1067298. Read the article below to know the previous year Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham NEET UG cutoff, expected cutoff for 2026 and counselling process, for different campuses.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham NEET UG 2026 Cutoff

Check the table below to know the expected NEET cutoff 2026 for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham:

Category NEET UG Cutoff 2026 (Expected Closing Rank)
General 5500 to 90000
EWS 55,000 to 100,000
NC-OBC 70,000 to 130,000
SC 150,000 to 300,000
ST 200,000 to 400,000

Amrita School of Medicine, Faridabad Cutoff 2025

Check the table below to know the category-wise opening and closing ranks for Amrita School, Fariabad:

Category Opening Rank Closing Rank
General  54768 881922
OBC  77053 281677
EWS  247051 247051
SC  246343 276098

Amrita School of Dentistry, Kochi Cutoff 2025

Check the table below to know the category-wise opening and closing ranks for Amrita School, Kochi:

Category Opening Rank Closing Rank
General 134431 1082566
OBC 193659 788527
EWS 0 0
SC 0 0

Amrita School of Medicine, Kochi Cutoff 2025

Check the table below to know the category-wise opening and closing ranks for Amrita School of Medicine, Kochi:

Category Opening Rank Closing Rank
General 39878 1067298
OBC 105254 1035227
EWS 215389 215389
SC 846223 846223

Which Factors Affect Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Cutoff?

Following factors are considered to decide the ranks and cutoff at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham:

  • Difficulty level of NEET UG 2026 exam
  • Number of applicants
  • Seat Matrix
  • Fee structure and demand
  • Seat Quota
  • Category Reservation

Enter your Blink text here...

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 23:16 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News