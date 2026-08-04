Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: NEET UG 2026 cutoff is yet to release as the counselling process will begin on August 5, 2026. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has various campuses which offer medical courses such Kochi, Coimbatore and Faridabad campuses. Seats at these campuses are filled through MCC NEET counselling for Deemed University. The NEET UG cutoff 2026 will be released soon for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. Last year, the closing ranks in round 4 for counselling process for the General category stood at 1067298. Read the article below to know the previous year Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham NEET UG cutoff, expected cutoff for 2026 and counselling process, for different campuses.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham NEET UG 2026 Cutoff

Check the table below to know the expected NEET cutoff 2026 for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: