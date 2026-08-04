Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham NEET UG Cutoff 2026 (Expected): Campus-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates planning to participate in MCC NEET UG 2026 counselling can check the expected NEET cutoff 2026 at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. Check the article below to know the expected cutoff, previous year opening and closing ranks for different campuses of Amrita Vishwavidyalay.
Key Points
- NEET UG 2026 counselling for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham begins August 5, 2026.
- Expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff for General category is 5500 to 90000 rank.
- Last year's (2025) closing rank for General category was 1067298 in Round 4.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham NEET UG 2026 Cutoff: NEET UG 2026 cutoff is yet to release as the counselling process will begin on August 5, 2026. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has various campuses which offer medical courses such Kochi, Coimbatore and Faridabad campuses. Seats at these campuses are filled through MCC NEET counselling for Deemed University. The NEET UG cutoff 2026 will be released soon for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. Last year, the closing ranks in round 4 for counselling process for the General category stood at 1067298. Read the article below to know the previous year Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham NEET UG cutoff, expected cutoff for 2026 and counselling process, for different campuses.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham NEET UG 2026 Cutoff
Check the table below to know the expected NEET cutoff 2026 for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham:
|Category
|NEET UG Cutoff 2026 (Expected Closing Rank)
|General
|5500 to 90000
|EWS
|55,000 to 100,000
|NC-OBC
|70,000 to 130,000
|SC
|150,000 to 300,000
|ST
|200,000 to 400,000
Amrita School of Medicine, Faridabad Cutoff 2025
Check the table below to know the category-wise opening and closing ranks for Amrita School, Fariabad:
|Category
|Opening Rank
|Closing Rank
|General
|54768
|881922
|OBC
|77053
|281677
|EWS
|247051
|247051
|SC
|246343
|276098
Amrita School of Dentistry, Kochi Cutoff 2025
Check the table below to know the category-wise opening and closing ranks for Amrita School, Kochi:
|Category
|Opening Rank
|Closing Rank
|General
|134431
|1082566
|OBC
|193659
|788527
|EWS
|0
|0
|SC
|0
|0
Amrita School of Medicine, Kochi Cutoff 2025
Check the table below to know the category-wise opening and closing ranks for Amrita School of Medicine, Kochi:
|Category
|Opening Rank
|Closing Rank
|General
|39878
|1067298
|OBC
|105254
|1035227
|EWS
|215389
|215389
|SC
|846223
|846223
Which Factors Affect Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Cutoff?
Following factors are considered to decide the ranks and cutoff at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham:
- Difficulty level of NEET UG 2026 exam
- Number of applicants
- Seat Matrix
- Fee structure and demand
- Seat Quota
- Category Reservation
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