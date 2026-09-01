AP AEE Result 2026 at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in Shortly, Check Expected Date and Past Years Trends

AP AEE Result 2026: The AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal is expected to release the AP AEE Result 2026 for the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts on its official website. Recently the authority has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) with a process to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key. All those candidates who have objections, if any, against the provisional answer key can raise their objections on or before September 5, 2026 up to 11:59 PM.

AP AEE Result 2026 Date

However the authority has not officially released the result date, but the process to raise objections is going at the official website. Candidates have the opportunity to raise their objections if any, along with supporting documents/justification by September 05, 2026. All the objections submitted by the candidates will be examined and evaluated by the experts panel and then the authority will publish the Final or Model Answer key with the Result and Merit lists. It is expected that soon after closing the raise objections schedule, the authority will release the result for the AEE posts.