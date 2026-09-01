AP AEE Result 2026 at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in Shortly, Check Expected Date and Past Years Trends
AP AEE Result 2026 Date: The AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal will soon publish the AP AEE Result 2026 for the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts on its official website. Recently the authority has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) with a process to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key. Check all details here.
AP AEE Result 2026: The AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal is expected to release the AP AEE Result 2026 for the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts on its official website. Recently the authority has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) with a process to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key. All those candidates who have objections, if any, against the provisional answer key can raise their objections on or before September 5, 2026 up to 11:59 PM.
AP AEE Result 2026 Date
However the authority has not officially released the result date, but the process to raise objections is going at the official website. Candidates have the opportunity to raise their objections if any, along with supporting documents/justification by September 05, 2026. All the objections submitted by the candidates will be examined and evaluated by the experts panel and then the authority will publish the Final or Model Answer key with the Result and Merit lists. It is expected that soon after closing the raise objections schedule, the authority will release the result for the AEE posts.
AP AEE Result 2026 What's After Answer Key
Candidates can raise their objections if any, along with supporting documents/justification by September 05, 2026. Once submitted, all the objections will be examined and evaluated by the experts panel and then the authority will publish the Final or Model Answer key with the Result and Merit lists. It is expected that the Authority will release the Final Answer Key within 7 days from the last date of objections on the provisional answer key.
AP AEE Answer Key 2026 Highlights
Earlier the AP Vidyut had launched the recruitment drive for 629 Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts across APTRANSCO, APGENCO, APSPDCL, APCPDCL and APEPDCL. Check the table below for the key highlights related to the AP AEE Result 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal
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Post Name
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Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE)
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Total Vacancies
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629
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Exam Dates
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August 22 to August 29, 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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August 30, 2026
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Objection Last Date
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September 5, 2026
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Final Answer Key Status
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Soon
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Result Status
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Soon
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Official Website
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apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in
Provisional vs Final Answer Key
Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts should note that initially the Authority releases the Provisional answer key with option to raise objections, if any. All the objections raised by the candidates will be addressed by the expert panel and then the Commission will release the final or model answer key. Remember that the final or model answer key can't be challenged at any cost and candidates will have to accept the same.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.