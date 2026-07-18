APEPDCL AEE Recruitment 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule and Other Important Details
The APEPDCL AEE Recruitment 2026 exam dates are officially out! Check the complete schedule and registration window period, and other details here.
The exam dates for the APEPDCL AEE Recruitment 2026 are out. The APEPDCL AEE exam 2026 will be conducted from August 22 to August 29, 2026. Through this recruitment exam, the APEPDCL will fill 135 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineers in Civil, Electrical, and Telecom sectors. The registration is in process for the APEPDCL AEE recruitment from June 30, 2026, to July 202, 2026. Those candidates who are interested can fill out the application form on the official website of APEPDCL.
APEPDCL AEE Recruitment Exam Dates 2026
The registration for the APEPDCL AEE Recruitment 2026 started from June 30, 2026 and will close on July 20, 2026. The APEPDCL AEE recruitment exam 2026 for 135 posts will be held from August 22 to 29, 2026, as it was confirmed on the official website of the APEPDCL careers page.
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Events
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Important Dates
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Registration Start Date
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June 30, 2026
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Registration Close Date
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July 20, 2026
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Exam Start Date
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August 22, 2026
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Exam Close Date
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August 29, 2026
APEPDCL AEE Recruitment 2026 Overview
Given below is the overview of the APEPDCL AEE recruitment for Electrical, Telecom and Civil posts 2026:-
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Conducting Body
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Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited, APEPDCL
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Post Name
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Assistant Executive Engineers in Civil, Telecom, and Electrical
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Registration Date
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June 30, 2026, to July 20, 2026
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Department Name
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Engineering Services of APEPDCL
Important Instructions for APEPDCL AEE Recruitment 2026
Those candidates who are interested in applying for the APEPDCL AEE recruitment exam 2026 should keep in mind the following important information:-
- Candidates will be able to apply only through the official APEPDCL website, which has been given on the careers page.
- Before applying for the position, candidates should carefully read the official notification PDF of APEPDCL since it includes information on eligibility criteria, fee and other selection details.
- Candidates' applications will only be accepted within the given registration window of June 30, 2026, to July 20, 2026.
- Candidates should keep a valid email ID and mobile number active for the recruitment-related information.
- Candidates are advised not to rely on the unofficial websites or social media posts for exam dates and always verify on the official website, i.e., apeasternpower.com.
Steps to Apply for the APEPDCL AEE Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for the APEPDCL AEE recruitment 2026:-
- Go to the official website of APEPDCL and then to its career section, where the apply online link will be available.
- Open the notification which is related to the Assistant Executive Engineer and read the detailed notification carefully.
- Once read, click on the official apply online link and be directed to the registration portal.
- Complete the registration portal, fill in the application form and upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download the application form for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.