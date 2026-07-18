APEPDCL AEE Recruitment 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule and Other Important Details

The exam dates for the APEPDCL AEE Recruitment 2026 are out. The APEPDCL AEE exam 2026 will be conducted from August 22 to August 29, 2026. Through this recruitment exam, the APEPDCL will fill 135 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineers in Civil, Electrical, and Telecom sectors. The registration is in process for the APEPDCL AEE recruitment from June 30, 2026, to July 202, 2026. Those candidates who are interested can fill out the application form on the official website of APEPDCL.

APEPDCL AEE Recruitment Exam Dates 2026

The registration for the APEPDCL AEE Recruitment 2026 started from June 30, 2026 and will close on July 20, 2026. The APEPDCL AEE recruitment exam 2026 for 135 posts will be held from August 22 to 29, 2026, as it was confirmed on the official website of the APEPDCL careers page.