APSC CCE Prelims Result 2026 Released at apsc.nic.in, Download Merit List PDF Here

APSC CCE Result 2026 Download: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination result on on its official website. The APSC CCE Result 2026 has been uploaded in pdf format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates in prelims exam. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam held on July 05, 2026 can check their result. All those candidates qualified in the prelims exam are able to appear in the Mains exam round. Candidates appeared in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 can download the result pdf at https://apsc.nic.in.

Candidates shortlisted are able to appear in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination. The detailed schedule will be released by the APSC soon. APSC Prelims Result 2026 Link

The APSC Result 2026 pdf download link for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 is available on the official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below- APSC CCE List 2026 Download Link APSC Prelims Result 2026 Merit List PDF Download APSC has released the CCE Result 2026 for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 on July 30, 2026 on the official website . Candidates can now download result pdf from apsc.nic.in. Here's the step-by-step guide to check. Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC- https://apsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link-Result of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 on the home page.

Step 3: Now pdf will be visiblt in a new page.

Step 4: Download and take the printout of the CCE Result 2026 pdf.

APSC Prelims Result 2026 Mains Exam Pattern All those candidates qualified in the prelims exam are able to appear in the Mains exam round. Mains exam is a crucial part of the selection process for the Combined Competitive exam as only those who will shortlisted in mains round will be called for personal interview round. The Main Examination features six conventional essay-type papers with prescribed word limits. Language Option: Candidates can write their answer papers in either English or Assamese.

Paper Details:

Paper 1: Essay type, worth 250 marks, with a duration of 3 hours.

Papers 2 to 6: General Studies papers, each worth 250 marks and lasting 3 hours. What After APSC CCE Prelims Result 2026? All those candidates whose name appeared in the APSC CCE Result 2026 for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination are able to appear in the Mains exam round. Candidates shortlisted in prelims exam will have to apply fresh for the mains exam round as per the schedule released by the APSC. As per the selection process for the Combined Competitive Examination, those who will qualify in mains exam round will be called for personal interview round. The Commission will release the detailed mains exam schedule shortly on its official website.