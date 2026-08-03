APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Complete Exam Schedule PDF Here

APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam date for the Forest Ranger Recruitment 2026. The written examination will be held from 30th August 2026 to 13th September 2026. This exam is for candidates who applied under Advertisement No. 22/2025 released 16th June 2025. The exam includes both conventional and OMR-type papers, covering subjects like English, General Knowledge, and optional subjects such as Agriculture, Botany, Zoology, and Engineering. The list of eligible candidates and e-Admission certificates will be uploaded on the APSC website on 17th August and 24th August 2026. Candidates can check the full exam schedule below.

APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about the APSC Forest Ranger Exam 2026 in the table given below: