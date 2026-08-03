APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Complete Exam Schedule PDF Here
APSC has officially released the exam date for the Forest Ranger 2026. The examination is scheduled to be held from 30th August to 13th September 2026. Candidates who are appearing for this exam can check the complete exam schedule in this article.
Key Points
- The APSC Forest Ranger written exam is scheduled from 30th August to 13th September 2026.
- The list of eligible candidates will be uploaded on the APSC website on 17th August 2026.
- E-Admission certificates will be available for download from 24th August 2026.
APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam date for the Forest Ranger Recruitment 2026. The written examination will be held from 30th August 2026 to 13th September 2026. This exam is for candidates who applied under Advertisement No. 22/2025 released 16th June 2025. The exam includes both conventional and OMR-type papers, covering subjects like English, General Knowledge, and optional subjects such as Agriculture, Botany, Zoology, and Engineering. The list of eligible candidates and e-Admission certificates will be uploaded on the APSC website on 17th August and 24th August 2026. Candidates can check the full exam schedule below.
APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the APSC Forest Ranger Exam 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
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Post Name
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Forest Ranger
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Department
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Environment & Forest Department, Assam Forest Service
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Advertisement No.
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22/2025
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Exam Start Date
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30th August 2026
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Exam End Date
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13th September 2026
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Exam Type
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Conventional & OMR-based
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Official website
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apsc.nic.in
APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026 Check Notice
Candidates who are appearing in the APSC Forest Ranger Exam 2026 can check the official exam schedule provided below and are advised to check it carefully. The APSC Forest Ranger Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from 30 August to 13 September 2026 in offline Mode. Check the notice below:
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APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026 Notice
APSC Forest Ranger Exam Schedule 2026
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for the Forest Ranger Recruitment 2026. Candidates can check the date, day, time, and subjects for each paper of the written examination. The exam will start on 30th August 2026 and end on 13th September 2026.
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Date & Day
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Time
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Subject(s)
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Exam Type
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30/08/2026 (Sunday)
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9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
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English
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Conventional
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1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
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General Knowledge
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Objective
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02/09/2026 (Wednesday)
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9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
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Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Veterinary Science, Computer Engineering
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Objective
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1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
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Mathematics, Statistics
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Objective
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03/09/2026 (Thursday)
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9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
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Botany
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Objective
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1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
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Zoology
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Objective
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06/09/2026 (Sunday)
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9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
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Civil Engineering
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Objective
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1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
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Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering
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Objective
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08/09/2026 (Tuesday)
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9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
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Chemistry, Horticulture
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Objective
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1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
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Physics
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Objective
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09/09/2026 (Wednesday)
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9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
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Computer Application / Computer Science
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Objective
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1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
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Geology
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Objective
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12/09/2026 (Saturday)
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9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
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Electrical Engineering
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Objective
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1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
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Electronics Engineering
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Objective
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13/09/2026 (Sunday)
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9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
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Environmental Science
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Objective
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1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
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Forestry
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Objective
APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026
The list of eligible candidates and e-Admission certificates will be uploaded on the official APSC website, apsc.nic.in, on 17th August and 24th August 2026. No intimation letter will be sent separately by post to candidates. Candidates must download their own e-Admission certificate from the website before the exam. It is advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com