CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Complete Exam Schedule PDF Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 3, 2026, 23:00 IST

APSC has officially released the exam date for the Forest Ranger 2026. The examination is scheduled to be held from 30th August to 13th September 2026. Candidates who are appearing for this exam can check the complete exam schedule in this article.

APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Complete Exam Schedule PDF Here
APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Complete Exam Schedule PDF Here

Key Points

  • The APSC Forest Ranger written exam is scheduled from 30th August to 13th September 2026.
  • The list of eligible candidates will be uploaded on the APSC website on 17th August 2026.
  • E-Admission certificates will be available for download from 24th August 2026.

APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam date for the Forest Ranger Recruitment 2026. The written examination will be held from 30th August 2026 to 13th September 2026. This exam is for candidates who applied under Advertisement No. 22/2025 released 16th June 2025. The exam includes both conventional and OMR-type papers, covering subjects like English, General Knowledge, and optional subjects such as Agriculture, Botany, Zoology, and Engineering. The list of eligible candidates and e-Admission certificates will be uploaded on the APSC website on 17th August and 24th August 2026. Candidates can check the full exam schedule below.

APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can find all the information about the APSC Forest Ranger Exam 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name 

Forest Ranger

Department 

Environment & Forest Department, Assam Forest Service

Advertisement No. 

22/2025

Exam Start Date 

30th August 2026

Exam End Date 

13th September 2026

Exam Type 

Conventional & OMR-based

Official website 

apsc.nic.in

APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026 Check Notice 

Candidates who are appearing in the APSC Forest Ranger Exam 2026 can check the official exam schedule provided below and are advised to check it carefully. The APSC Forest Ranger Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from 30 August to 13 September 2026 in offline Mode. Check the notice below:

APSC Forest Ranger Exam Date 2026 Notice

Check Here 

APSC Forest Ranger Exam Schedule 2026

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for the Forest Ranger Recruitment 2026. Candidates can check the date, day, time, and subjects for each paper of the written examination. The exam will start on 30th August 2026 and end on 13th September 2026.

Date & Day

Time

Subject(s)

Exam Type

30/08/2026 (Sunday)

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

English

Conventional
 

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

General Knowledge

Objective

02/09/2026 (Wednesday)

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Veterinary Science, Computer Engineering

Objective
 

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Mathematics, Statistics

Objective

03/09/2026 (Thursday)

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Botany

Objective
 

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Zoology

Objective

06/09/2026 (Sunday)

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Civil Engineering

Objective
 

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering

Objective

08/09/2026 (Tuesday)

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Chemistry, Horticulture

Objective
 

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Physics

Objective

09/09/2026 (Wednesday)

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Computer Application / Computer Science

Objective
 

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Geology

Objective

12/09/2026 (Saturday)

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Electrical Engineering

Objective
 

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Electronics Engineering

Objective

13/09/2026 (Sunday)

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Environmental Science

Objective
 

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Forestry

Objective

APSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2026

The list of eligible candidates and e-Admission certificates will be uploaded on the official APSC website, apsc.nic.in, on 17th August and 24th August 2026. No intimation letter will be sent separately by post to candidates. Candidates must download their own e-Admission certificate from the website before the exam. It is advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

    ... Read More
    First Published: Aug 3, 2026, 23:00 IST

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News