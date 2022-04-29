BOI SO Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility, Age, Education, Selection Process for 696 Vacancies

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Registration Started from 26th April 2022. Check Eligibility, Age, Education, Selection Process for 696 Vacancies.

BOI SO Recruitment 2022: The Bank of India (BOI) is inviting online applications for recruitment of Officers in various streams upto Scale IV on regular and contract basis. Interested candidates can apply online for BOI SO Recruitment 2022 from 26th April 2022 till 10th May 2022. The Bank of India will be filling up 696 vacancies across the posts of Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Technical, IT Officer – Data Centre on regular basis while for the posts of Manager IT, Senior Manager, Manager-IT (Data Centre), Senior Manager - IT (Data Centre), Sr. Manager (Network Security), Sr. Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist), Manager (End Point Security), Manager (Data Centre)- System Administrators Solaris/Unix, Manager (Data Centre)- System Administrators Windows, Manager (Data Centre)- Cloud Virtualization, Manager (Data Centre)- Storage & Backup Technologies, Manager (Data Centre- Network Virtualization SDNCisco ACI), Manager (Database Expert), Manager (Technology Architect), Manager (Application Architect) on contractual basis.

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 26th April 2022 Application End Date 10th May 2022 Relevant Date for Age/Qualification/Experience 1st December 2021 Tentative Date of Online Written Exam To Be Notified

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

ON REGULAR BASIS

Name of the Post Stre am Scale Category wise distribution of vacancies to be declared Out Of which Age as on 01.12.2021 SC ST OBC EWS GEN TOTAL HI VI OC ID Min. Max ON REGULAR BASIS Economist SPL MMGS- II 1 - - - 1 2 - - - - 28 35 Statistician SPL MMGS- II - - - - 2 2 - - - - 28 35 Risk Manager SPL MMGS- III 1 - 1 - - 2 - - - - 28 35 Credit Analyst GBO SMGS- IV 9 4 16 0 24 53 - 1 - 1 30 38 Credit Officers GBO JMGS- I 70 40 131 46 197 484 5 5 4 5 20 30 Tech Appraisal SPL MMGS- II 3 1 2 - 3 9 - - - - 25 35 IT Officer – Data Centre SPL JMGS- I 6 3 11 4 18 42 - 1 - - 20 30 Total on Regular basis 594

ON CONTRACT BASIS

ON CONTRACT BASIS Name of the Post Stre am Scale Category wise distribution of vacancies to be declared Out Of which Age as on 01.12.2021 SC ST OBC EWS GEN TOTAL HI VI OC ID Min. Max Manager IT SPL MMGS- II 5 2 6 0 8 21 - - 1 1 28 35 Senior Manager IT SPL MMGS- III 4 2 6 0 11 23 1 - - - 28 37 Manager IT (Data Centre) SPL MMGS- II 1 1 1 1 2 6 - - - - 28 35 Senior Manager IT (Data Centre) SPL MMGS- III 1 0 2 0 3 6 - - - - 28 37 Senior Manager (Network Security) SPL MMGS- III 1 0 1 0 3 5 - - - - 28 37 Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists) SPL MMGS- III 1 1 2 2 4 10 - - - - 28 37 Manager (End Point Security) SPL MMGS- II 1 0 1 0 1 3 - - - - 28 35 Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix SPL MMGS- II 1 1 1 1 2 6 - - - - 28 35 Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows SPL MMGS- II 0 0 1 0 2 3 - - - - 28 35 Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation SPL MMGS- II 0 0 1 0 2 3 - - - - 28 35 Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies SPL MMGS- II 0 0 1 0 2 3 - - - - 28 35 Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI) SPL MMGS- II 1 0 1 0 2 4 - - - - 28 35 Manager (Database Expert) SPL MMGS- II 1 0 1 1 2 5 - - - - 28 35 Manager (Technology Architect) SPL MMGS- II 0 0 1 0 1 2 - - - - 28 35 Manager (Application Architect) SPL MMGS- II 0 0 0 0 2 2 - - - - 28 35 TOTAL on Contract basis 102

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Nationality

A candidate must be either -

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii),

(iv) & (v) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

For Posts on Regular Basis

Name of the Post Age as on 01.12.2021 Min. Max Economist 28 35 Statistician 28 35 Risk Manager 28 35 Credit Analyst 30 38 Credit Officers 20 30 Tech Appraisal 25 35 IT Officer – Data Centre 20 30

For Posts on Contractual Basis

Name of the Post Age as on 01.12.2021 Min. Max Manager IT 28 35 Senior Manager IT 28 37 Manager IT (Data Centre) 28 35 Senior Manager IT (Data Centre) 28 37 Senior Manager (Network Security) 28 37 Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists) 28 37 Manager (End Point Security) 28 35 Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Solaris/Unix 28 35 Manager (Data Centre) – System Administrator Windows 28 35 Manager (Data Centre) – Cloud Virtualisation 28 35 Manager (Data Centre) – Storage & Backup Technologies 28 35 Manager (Data Centre – Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI) 28 35 Manager (Database Expert) 28 35 Manager (Technology Architect) 28 35 Manager (Application Architect) 28 35

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

Sr. No. Category Age relaxation 1. Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2. Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer) 3 years 3. Persons With Benchmark Disabilities as defined under “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016” 10 years 4. Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from the last date of receipt of application) otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency or physical disability attributable to military service or invalidment 5 years 5. Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years

Educational Qualification & Work Experience

For Posts on Regular Basis

Post Educational Qualification Work Experience Economist Post Graduation degree in Economics / Econometrics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory Bodies) i) Candidates with specialisation in Financial Economics / Behavioural Economics will be preferred. Candidates from premier Institutes / Universities such as Delhi School of Economics, Madras School of Economics, JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia University, IGIDR etc., OR from institutes of national importance as published by MHRD,Govt. of India will be preferred. 4 years of experience as an Officer in Financial Institutions / Banks / Rating Agencies / Analytics Firm /Reputed Brokerage Agencies / Corporate Organisations like CRISIL, CIBIL, ICRA etc., out of which 3 years experience in forecasting / analysing business indicators/ environmental scanning / building up of data bank /econometric models and industrial profiles Statistician Full time Master’s / Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory Bodies) Candidates from premier statistical Institutes / Universities will be preferred. 4 years of experience as an Officer in Financial Institutions / Banks / Rating Agencies / Analytics Firm / Reputed Brokerage Agencies / Corporate Organisations like CRISIL, CIBIL, ICRA etc., out of which 3 years experience in the relevant field. Candidates having adequate experience in handling large volume of data, application of statistical techniquesand tools, drawing inference from the behaviour of data, forecasting, modelling, calibration, and validation, submission of various reports to Top Management based on the analysis etc., knowledge of various statistical packages such as SAS/ SPSS/ MATLAB, etc. is preferable. Risk Manager Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk(GARP) OR Professional Risk Management Certification from PRIMA Institute OR Holder of Chartered Financial Analyst(CFA) fromCFA Institute OR CA / ICWA OR Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) Certificate/ Diploma of Information Systems Auditor (DISA) from ICIA/ISACA 3 years of experience as an Officer in Financial Institutions /Banks / Rating Agencies / Analytics Firm / Reputed Brokerage Agencies / Corporate Organisations like CRISIL, CIBIL, ICRA etc., out of which 2 years’ experience in risk functions. Credit Analyst Two years Full time MBA in Finance /PGDM in Finance / CA / ICWA Candidates from Institutes of national importance will be preferred. 10 years of experience as an Officer in NBFC / Financial Institution having business mix of 1000 crores & above as on31.03.2021 out of which 5 years’ experience in credit processing/credit appraisal / assessment / credit rating / balance sheet analysis / credit monitoring. Credit Officers A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks alongwith “MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/ PGDBA with specialization in Finance / Banking and Finance from institute of repute (two/three year programme)” / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics. (candidates appearing in the final year of examination of “MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/ PGBM / PGDBA with specialization in Finance / Banking and Finance from institute of repute (two/three year programme)” / Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science / Economics are eligibleto apply, However their final result should be declared on or before 31th March. 2022.) or CA / ICWA / CS or A certification in computer course for minimum three months OR Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards, is a must. Nil Technical (Appraisal) Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in one of the streams mentioned below OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with Masters/PG Diploma in one of the streams mentioned below from a premier institute/university recognized by Government of India: i. Infrastructure Engineering ii. Power Plant Engineering iii. Power Transmission & Distribution Systems iv. Metallurgical /Materials Science Engineering v. Construction Technology vi. Textile Engineering vii. Pharmacy / Pharmaceutical Engineering viii. Semiconductors Engineering/Technology ix. Oil and Gas Engineering x. ChemicalEngineering xi. Plastics/Polymer Engineering/Technology xii. Industrial Engineering Production Engineering Post Qualification Experience: Minimum 3 years AND Out of above 3 years, minimum 1 year experience should be in core industrial sectors listed in column ‘Educational Qualifications’ (related to educational qualification). IT Officer – Data Centre First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/ IT/ E&C Or First Division (minimum 60% marks) in MCA/M.Sc(IT) from recognized University/ Institute. Desired Certification : Any one of the certifications mentioned below: 1. JAVA developer certification (OCAJP/ OCPJP /OCEWCD) Minimum 2 Years' of hands-on experience in Application development (coding, testing and maintenance of application/software) with at least 1 year experience in handling digital channels (Internet Banking/Mobile Banking/UPI) for any reputed organization preferably Banking or IT Sector or FinTech company. Specific Skill: 1. Knowledge of .Net/Angular JS/Node JS/Core JAVA / J2EE/ MS SQL-PLSQL/Oracle 9c/ PHP/ Python/ Webservice/ API’s/Microservices. 2. Knowledge of Linux server/Unix Server/Redhat/Windows Server/Oracle Database server. 3. Experience of development, implementation, enhancement and support of the Bank's digital channels like Internet banking/Mobile Banking/UPI products and services. 4. Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications. 5. Writing and implementing efficient code 6. Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics 7. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills 8. Good team Management and co-ordination skills 9. Ability to learn new technologies quickly. Good communication skills-both written and verbal

For Posts on Contractual Basis

Post Educational Qualification Other Preferred Qualifications Work Experience Manager IT Bsc Computer Science/B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication from recognised University/ OR MCA/ MBA (Business Analytics)/ PG (Statistics)/ Msc Computer Science #. (# Institute should be recognised/ approved by Government bodies/ AICTE) Certification in Windows MSCA/ Windows MSCP/ Linux/ Solaris / Oracle (DBA) / MSSQL / Oracle (OCA)/ CISCO (CCNA) / CISCO (CCNP)/ Active Directory / ITIL / ISO 27001/ Java / PHP/ Finacle / JSP / DOT Net / Python / R / IOT / Cloud / DISA (Diploma in Informattion System Audit) / Diploma in Banking Technology. ** Candidates who don't have the required certification should complete the certification within one year from joining. Minimum 7 years of experience. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in Financial sector/ Bank/ NBFC/ Insurance/ Investment firms. Senior Manager B.Sc Computer Science/ B.E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication from recognised University/ OR MCA/ MBA (Business Analytics)/ PG (Statistics)/ Msc Computer Science #. (# Institute should be recognised/ approved by Government bodies/ AICTE) Certification in Windows MSCA/ Windows MSCP/ Linux/ Solaris / Oracle (DBA) / MSSQL / Oracle (OCA)/ CISCO (CCNA) / CISCO (CCNP)/ Active Directory / ITIL / ISO 27001/ Java / PHP/ Finacle/ JSP / DOT Net / Python / R / IOT / Cloud / DISA (Diploma in Informattion System Audit )/ Diploma in Banking Technology/ ** Candidates who don't have the required certification should complete the certification within one year from joining. Minimum 8 years of experience. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in Financial sector/ Bank/ NBFC/ Insurance/ Investment firms. Manager-IT (Data Centre) First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/ B.Tech in CSE/IT/ E&C Or MCA/M.Sc(IT) from recognized University/ Institute. Desired Certification : Any one of the certifications mentioned below: 1. JAVA developer certification (OCAJP/OCPJP/OC EW CD) Minimum 7 Years' of hands-on experience in Application development (coding, testing and maintenance of application/software) with at least 2 year experience in handling digital channels (Internet Banking/Mobile Banking/UPI) for any reputed organization preferably Banking or IT Sector or FinTech company. Specific Skill: 1. Knowledge of .Net/Angular JS/Node JS/Core JAVA/ MS SQL-PL SQL/J2EE//Oracle 19c/ PHP/ Python/ Webservice/API’s/Microservices. 2. Knowledge of Linux/Unix Server/Redhat/Windows Server/Oracle Database server. 3. Knowledge of MS SQL database and Oracle database. 4. Responsible for the development, implementation, enhancement and support of the Bank's digital channels like Internet banking/Mobile Banking/UPI products and services. 6. Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications. 7. Writing and implementing efficient code 8. Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics 9. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills 10. Good team Management and co-ordination skills 11. Ability to learn new technologies quickly Good communication skills-both written and verbal. Senior Manager- IT (Data Centre) First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/IT/E&C Or MCA/M.Sc(IT) from recognized University/ Institute. Desired Certification: Any one of the certifications mentioned below: 1. JAVA developer certification (OCAJP/OCPJP/OCE WCD) Minimum 8 Years' of hands-on experience in Application development (coding, testing and maintenance of application/software) with at least 3 year experience in handling digital channels (Internet Banking/Mobile Banking/UPI) for any reputed organization preferably Banking or IT Sector or FinTech company. Specific Skill: 1. Knowledge of .Net/Angular JS/Node JS/Core JAVA/ MSSQL-PL SQL/J2EE/Oracle 19c/ PHP/ Python/ Webservice/API’s/Microservices. 2. Knowledge of Websphere/Linux/Unix Server/ Redhat/ Windows Server/MS SQL and Oracle Database server. 3. Knowledge of MS SQL Server and Oracle database. 4. Coordinating with all support functions (Technology/ Operations/Compliance & Risk) to implement business strategy. 5. Responsible for ensuring development, implementation, enhancement and support of the Bank's digital channels like Internet banking/Mobile Banking/UPI products and services. 6. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills 7. Good team Management and co-ordination skills. Management of various projects and drive team for time bound completion. Good communication skills-both written and verbal. Sr. Manager (Network Security) First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification : Any one of the certifications mentioned below: 1. Cisco CCNP Security (CCIE Security preferred) 2. Juniper JNCIP-SEC (JNCIE-SEC preferred) 3. Palo Alto Networks Certified Network Security Administrator (PCNSA) Checkpoint Certified Security Expert (CCSE) R80.x Minimum 8 Years' of hands-on experience in managing network of any reputed organization (Preferably Banking or IT Sector) with at least 3 years : a. as a Level-3 resource in an organization in the business of providing Network Services, OR b. as TAC resource in an OEM (in the field of network security devices such as firewall, IPS etc.) OR c. Experience in managing network security for any organization in BFSI sector. Specific Skill : 1. Should have expert level knowledge of IT Security, routing and switching protocol and networking devices. 2. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills, 3. Good team Management and co- ordination skills Fluent in at least Hindi and English languages Sr. Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist) First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification : Any one of the certifications mentioned below: 1. Cisco CCNP (CCIE preferred) Juniper JNCIP-ENT (JNCIE-SEC preferred) Minimum 8 Years' of hands-on experience in managing network of any reputed organization (Preferably Banking or IT Sector) with at least 3 years a. as a Level-3 resource in an organization in the business of providing Network Services, OR b. As TAC resource in an OEM (in the field of network security devices such as Routers/Switches) OR c. Experience in managing network for any organization in BFSI sector. Specific Skill : 1. Should have expert level knowledge of IT Security, routing and switching protocol and networking devices. 2. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills, 3. Good team Management and co-ordination skills Fluent in at least Hindi and English languages Manager (End Point Security) First Division (Minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification : Any one of the certifications mentioned below: 1. Trend Micro certified professional for Apex one. Trend Micro Certified Professional for Deep Security Trend Micro Certified Professional for Deep Discovery Advanced Threat Detection McAfee Epo certified professional Minimum 7 Years' of hands-on experience in managing end point security of any reputed organisation (Preferably Banking or IT Sector) with at least 3 years as : a. Level-3 resource in an organisation in the business of providing Endpoint Security Services, OR b. As TAC resource in an OEM (in the field of network security devices such as AV, Proxy, App. Whitelisting, Drive Encryption) Specific Skill : 1. Should have expert level knowledge of Endpoint Security, 2. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills, 3. Good team Management and co-ordination skills Fluent in at least Hindi and English languages Manager (Data Centre)- System Administrators Solaris/Unix First Division (Minimum 60% marks) in BE/Btech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification : Any one of the certifications mentioned below: 1. Certified UNIX System Administrator (CUSA) 2. HP UX/Linux professional certification Solaris professional certification Minimum 7 Years' of hands-on experience as system administrator for Unix/Solaris in any reputed organisation (Preferably Banking or IT Sector) with at least 3 years : a. Level-3 resource in an organisation in the business of providing System Administration- Unix, OR b.As TAC resource in an OEM (in the field of System Administration-Unix) Specific Skill : 1. Should have expert level knowledge of Unix, 2. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills, 3. Good team Management and co-ordination skills Fluent in at least Hindi and English languages Manager (Data Centre)- System Administrators Windows First Division (Minimum 60% marks) in BE/Btech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification : Any one of the certifications mentioned below: 1. MCSE: The Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert 2. MCSA: The Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate MCSD: The Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer Minimum 7 Years' of hands-on experience as system administrator (Windows) any reputed organisation (Preferably Banking or IT Sector) with at least 3 years’ experience as a. Level-3 resource in an organisation in the business of providing System Administration-Windows Servers Specific Skill : 1. Should have expert level knowledge of Windows server management in troubleshooting advanced level issues. 2. Patching and VA/PT of servers. 3. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills, 4. Good team Management and co-ordination skills Fluent in at least Hindi and English languages Manager (Data Centre)- Cloud Virtualization First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/Btech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification : Any one of the certifications mentioned below: 1. VMware Certified Technical Professional Minimum 7 Years' of hands-on experience in managing dense virtualization environment in any reputed organisation (Preferably Banking or IT Sector) with at least 3 years a. Level-3 resource in an organisation in the business of providing System Administration- Vmware-Vcenter, OR b. As TAC resource in an OEM (in the field of Vmware,Vcenter) Specific Skill : 1. Should have expert level knowledge of Windows server management, 2. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills, 3. Good team Management and co-ordination skills Fluent in at least Hindi and English languages Manager (Data Centre)- Storage & Backup Technologies First Division (Minimum 60% marks) in BE/Btech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification: Any one of the certifications mentioned below: 1. NetApp Certified Technology Professional 2. HPE 3PAR Store Serv Professional HPE XP7 Storage Professional Minimum 7 Years' of hands-on experience in managing Storage and Backup infrastructure Administrator in any reputed organisation (Preferably Banking or IT Sector) with at least 3 years a. Level-3 resource in an organisation in the business of providing Storage Administration OR b. As TAC resource in an OEM (in the field of Netapp Storage, 3Par, XP7) Specific Skill : 1. Should have expert level knowledge of Windows server management, 2. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills, 3. Good team Management and co-ordination skills Fluent in at least Hindi and English languages Manager (Data Centre- Network Virtualization SDN- Cisco ACI) First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification : Any one of the certifications mentioned below: 1. Cisco 300-620 DCACI (Cisco Certified Specialist- Data Center ACI Implementation certification) 2. CCNP Data Center certification /CCIE Data Center (preferred) Minimum 7 Years' of hands-on experience in managing network of any reputed organisation (Preferably Banking or IT Sector) with at least 3 years a. as a Level-2 resource working on Cisco ACI in an organisation in the business of providing Network Services, OR b. As TAC resource in an OEM (in the field of Cisco ACI) OR Experience in managing Cisco ACI network for any organisation in BFSI sector. Specific Skill : 1. Should have expert level knowledge of Cisco ACI, Data center networking 2. Sound analytical and troubleshooting skills, 3. Good team Management and co-ordination skills Fluent in at least Hindi and English languages Manager (Database Expert) First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/B.Tech preferably in CSE / IT OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Compulsory Certification : Oracle certified Associate and Oracle Certified professional (Certification preferably on the recent version of Oracle 12c/18c) Minimum 7 years’ of experience in the field of Database Management preferably in Core Banking/Fintech solutions. Specific Skill: 1. Working knowledge on Oracle 11g,12c,18c,19c database versions 2. Experience in ASM/RAC database maintenance and installation 3. Experience in managing Dataguard/ physical standby database (including DR drills) 4. Experience in troubleshooting RMAN backup/recovery issues, along with doing mandated restoration drills 5. Experience in PSU patching and other database maintenance activities 6. Experience OEM 13c cloud control maintenance, along with agent installation,target configuration and monitoring 7. Experience in working in 24*7 support system and handling OLTP banking setup. 8. Experience in handling performance tuning issues. 9. Experience in working with oracle partitioning and data archiving procedures. 10. Experience in working on database migrations and version upgrade activities. 11. Basic knowledge of scripting and should be able to write database maintenance scripts as and when needed. Good to have skills: 12. Knowledge on Exadata 13. Knowledge on Oracle security products 14. Good team Management and co- ordination skills Fluent in Hindi and English languages Manager (Technology Architect) • B.E./ B.Tech./ MCA (from a recognized University/ Institution) • CS/IT Engineering Graduate/ Post Graduate shall be preferred. • MBA as an additional qualification is preferred. TOGAF certification preferred Minimum 7 years’ post minimum qualification experience in IT field. Out of 7 years’ experience, minimum 2 years’ must be in IT architectural functions, preferably in Banking and Financial Sector. (Training & Teaching experience will not be counted for eligibility) Manager (Application Architect) • B.E./ B.Tech./ MCA (from a recognized University/ Institution) • CS/IT Engineering Graduate/ Post Graduate shall be preferred. • MBA as an additional qualification is preferred. TOGAF /Other EA certification preferred Minimum 7 years’ post minimum qualification experience in IT field. Out of 7 years’ experience, minimum 2 years’ must be in IT architectural functions, preferably in Banking and Financial Sector. (Training & Teaching experience will not be counted for eligibility)

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be called for an Online Written Test and/or Group Discussion and/or Personal Interview.

ONLINE WRITTEN EXAM

Sr. No. Name of the Tests Maximum Marks Duration 1. English Language 50 Composite Time of 150 Minutes 2. Professional Knowledge 100 3. General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry 25

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

INTERVIEW

Merit list of the candidates based on the marks obtained by them in online examination (marks obtained in General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry and Professional Knowledge paper) will be prepared in descending order for the respective categories i.e. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN. Candidates securing the minimum qualifying marks stipulated for Online Tests and ranking sufficiently high in the order of merit shall be called for Personal interview and/or GD. Mere passing in the Online Test shall not vest any right to a candidate for being called for Personal Interview/GD. In case of equal marks by two or more candidates, the merit order of such group of candidates will be on the basis of Date of Birth i.e. Candidate senior in age will be placed higher in the merit List.

The Bank may conduct the selection process only on the basis of Interview/GD without holding online test. Accordingly, if online examination is not conducted, adequate number of candidates as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted for the interview based on their qualification, experience, and overall suitability for the post. The total marks allotted for Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks for the General/EWS category candidates will be 40% and for SC/ST/OBC/PWD is 35%. The candidates called for the interview will be at the ratio of 3:1 to the number of vacancies. However, Bank may increase the said ratio at its discretion.

Selection

If Online Examination and Interview is conducted

Selection will be through online test and/or personal interview/GD, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates. In case online test is conducted, the weightage (ratio) of Online Examination and interview will be 80:20. The combined final scores of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of total scores obtained by the candidates in Online Examination (marks obtained in General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry and Professional Knowledge paper) and Interview. A candidate should be found suitable both in the Online Examination and interview to be eligible for final selection.

Merit list of the candidates based on the marks obtained by them in Online Examination and Personal Interview will be prepared in descending order for the respective categories i.e. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN. The final selection will be made on the basis of this merit list upto the number of vacancies.

If both Group Discussion and Interview is conducted:

Maximum Marks for Group Discussion will be 30 and minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for General and 35% for SC/ST/OBC category (out of 30 marks). Only those candidates who have secured minimum qualifying marks in Group Discussion shall be called for Personal Interview. Mere participation in Group Discussion shall not vest any right in a candidate for being called for Personal Interview.

Group Discussion will be of qualifying nature only i.e. Marks obtained in Group Discussions will not be added while preparing merit List.

In case of equal marks obtained by two or more candidates, the merit order of such group of candidates will be on the basis of marks obtained in Online examination i.e. candidate securing higher marks in Online exam will be placed higher in the merit list. If the marks obtained in the online exam is also equal or online examination is not conducted, the merit order will be on the basis of Date of Birth i.e. Candidate senior in age will be placed higher in the merit List.

BOI SO Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates can apply only online from 26th April 2022 to 10th May 2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

(ii) Candidates are required to go to the official website of Bank of India (BOI) and click on the ‘CAREER’ and then click on the link “Recruitment of Officers in various streams upto Scale IV- Project No. 2021-22/3 Notice dated 01.12.2021”.

(iii) Option “APPLY ONLINE” which will open a new screen. To register application, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

(iv) Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON.

(v) Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Save & Next’ button. Candidates can proceed to upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of Documents detailed under point “C”.

(vi) Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION. Modify details, if required, and click on ‘COMPLETE REGISTRATION’ ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature, left thumb impression and handwritten declaration uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

(vii) Click on ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment.

Application Fees

CATEGORY AMOUNT (Rs.) SC/ST/PWD Rs. 175/- (INTIMATION CHARGES ONLY) GENERAL & OTHERS Rs. 850/- (APPLICATION FEE + INTIMATION CHARGES)

