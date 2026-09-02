BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins from 21 September at bpsc.bihar.gov.in - Check Details
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: The BPSC has released the official notification for the TRE 4.0 recruitment 2026 on 18 August 2026. The application process is expected to begin from 21 September onwards at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The candidates who are planning to apply for the TRE 4.0 can check the details in this article.
Key Points
- BPSC announced 32,388 vacancies for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0.
- Application process, initially Sep 01, is now expected from Sep 21, 2026.
- The TRE 4.0 recruitment notification was released on August 19, 2026.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a total of 32,388 vacancies for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0. The BPSC was previously going to start the application process from 01 September onwards which has been postponed as of now. The commission has released the public notice on 01 September which mentions that the application process may commence from 21 September onwards. These are the tentative dates and the official dates will be announced by the BPSC.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Dates
The BPSC is expected to start the application process from 21 September onwards. The notice was released by the BPSC in this regard on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in on 01 September. Previously, the BPSC was about to start the application process from 01 September.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment process has started with the release of the notification on 19 August 2026. The candidates who wish to apply for the TRE 4.0 can check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
|
Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
|
Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0)
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No. of Vacancies
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32,388
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Notification Release Date
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19 August 2026
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Registration Dates
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21 September 2026 (Expected)
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Selection Process
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Prelims & Mains
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Official Website
|
bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC TRE 4.0 Application Dates 2026 Notice
The information regarding the BPSC TRE 4.0 application start date has been provided by the commission through a public notice released on its website as well as on its official X account.
विज्ञापन संख्या-14/2026, चतुर्थ चरण के विद्यालय अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा (TRE-4.0) के तहत विद्यालय अध्यापक के पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु संशोधित विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाइन आवेदन में आवश्यक संशोधनोपरान्त विद्यालय अध्यापक के पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु आवेदन प्रक्रिया दिनांक-21.09.2026 से प्रारंभ होने… pic.twitter.com/5eEoBGjVBj— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) September 1, 2026
Why the BPSC TRE 4.0 Application Date Postponed?
As per the notice released by the Commission, the application process is postponed following the issuance of the revised advertisement and the incorporation of necessary amendments to the online application process.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Vacancy 2026
The BPSC has announced a total of 32,388 vacancies for primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools. Check the vacancy distribution here:
|
Level/ Post
|
No. of Vacancies
|
Primary
|
3,847
|
Middle
|
8,563
|
Secondary
|
3,877
|
Higher Secondary
|
16,101
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TOTAL
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32,388
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.