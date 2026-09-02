BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins from 21 September at bpsc.bihar.gov.in - Check Details

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a total of 32,388 vacancies for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0. The BPSC was previously going to start the application process from 01 September onwards which has been postponed as of now. The commission has released the public notice on 01 September which mentions that the application process may commence from 21 September onwards. These are the tentative dates and the official dates will be announced by the BPSC.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Dates

The BPSC is expected to start the application process from 21 September onwards. The notice was released by the BPSC in this regard on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in on 01 September. Previously, the BPSC was about to start the application process from 01 September.