Bihar Police ASI Operation Result 2026 Out at bpssc.bihar.gov.in, Check Assistant Sub-Inspector Result PDF Download Link Here
Bihar Police ASI Operation Result 2026 pdf has been released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on August 12 for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) in Bihar Police Radio. A total of 462 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check all details here.
Bihar Police ASI Operation Result 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on August 12, has officially declared the preliminary written exam results for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) in Bihar Police Radio. The result has been released in pdf format with roll number of shortlisted candidates under Advertisement No. 04/2026. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the 462 Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) vacancies can check their result status through the BPSSC ASI Operation Result 2026 PDF available at the official website-https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in. All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the next round which is the Mains Examination stage.
Out of 103,248 total applicants, 42,595 candidates appeared for the one-shift preliminary written examination held on July 22, 2026 across the state.
Bihar Police ASI Operation Result 2026 PDF Download
The BPSSC ASI Operation Result 2026 PDF is now available on the official website of the BPSSC-https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the merit list and check their roll number using Ctrl + F to check their result status. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-
|BPSSC ASI Operation Result 2026
|PDF Download Link
BPSSC ASI Operation Result 2026 Overview
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had earlier launched the recruitment drive for a total of 462 Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) posts across the state. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Recruitment Organization
|Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)
|Department Name
|Bihar Police Radio (Vitantus), Bihar, Patna
|Post Name
|Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) / सहायक अवर निरीक्षक (प्रचालक)
|Advt. No.
|04/2026
|Total Vacancy
|462
|Result Declaration Date
|August 12, 2206
|Next Stage
|Main Written Examination
|Result mode
|Official Website
|bpssc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Police ASI Operation Result 2026 Student Statistics
As per the short notice released, out of 103,248 total applicants, 42,595 candidates appeared for the one-shift preliminary written examination. Below are the detials of the statistics of the candidates for the recruitment drive-
|Event
|Number of Candidates
|Disqualifications
|990
|Incorrect Roll Number
|536
|Incorrect Question Booklet Number
|444
|Missing Signature on OMR Sheet
|6
|Malpractice/Cheating
|2
|Failure to write the Hindi/English paragraph
|2
BPSSC ASI Operation Result 2026: What's Next
As per the selection process for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) in Bihar Police Radio posts, shortlisted candidates will be able to apper in the next round which is Main Written Examination. The Commissino will send the separate notifications regarding the schedule and details of the main exam.
BPSSC ASI Operation Result 2026 Cut Off Marks
The BPSSC has released the category-wise cut-off marks for the preliminary written examination for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) in Bihar Police Radio. Candidates appeared in the written exam can check their category wise cut off marks given below-
|Category
|Male Cut-off Marks
|Female Cut-off Marks )
|FFW Male
|FFW Female
|Unreserved (UR / General)
|41.2 (20.02.1999)
|30.0 (02.03.2003)
|34.0 (20.12.2001)
|–
|Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|36.4 (15.07.2000)
|–
|30.6 (03.04.2002)
|35.2 (16.03.1998)
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|31.6 (29.12.2001)
|–
|–
|–
|Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|30.4 (01.01.2004)
|–
|–
|–
|Extremely Backward Class (EBC)
|37.4 (02.02.2002)
|–
|30.2 (16.01.1996)
|–
|Backward Class (BC)
|38.8 (14.09.2002)
|–
|30.4 (04.01.1987)
|–
|BC Female (BC-W)
|–
|–
|–
|–
Candidates are advised to check the official notice available on the official website for details of the category wise cut off marks.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.