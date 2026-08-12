Bihar Police ASI Operation Result 2026 Out at bpssc.bihar.gov.in, Check Assistant Sub-Inspector Result PDF Download Link Here

Bihar Police ASI Operation Result 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on August 12, has officially declared the preliminary written exam results for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) in Bihar Police Radio. The result has been released in pdf format with roll number of shortlisted candidates under Advertisement No. 04/2026. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the 462 Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) vacancies can check their result status through the BPSSC ASI Operation Result 2026 PDF available at the official website-https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in. All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the next round which is the Mains Examination stage. Out of 103,248 total applicants, 42,595 candidates appeared for the one-shift preliminary written examination held on July 22, 2026 across the state.

Bihar Police ASI Operation Result 2026 PDF Download The BPSSC ASI Operation Result 2026 PDF is now available on the official website of the BPSSC-https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the merit list and check their roll number using Ctrl + F to check their result status. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below- BPSSC ASI Operation Result 2026 PDF Download Link BPSSC ASI Operation Result 2026 Overview Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had earlier launched the recruitment drive for a total of 462 Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) posts across the state. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below- Recruitment Organization Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) Department Name Bihar Police Radio (Vitantus), Bihar, Patna Post Name Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) / सहायक अवर निरीक्षक (प्रचालक) Advt. No. 04/2026 Total Vacancy 462 Result Declaration Date August 12, 2206 Next Stage Main Written Examination Result mode PDF Official Website bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police ASI Operation Result 2026 Student Statistics As per the short notice released, out of 103,248 total applicants, 42,595 candidates appeared for the one-shift preliminary written examination. Below are the detials of the statistics of the candidates for the recruitment drive- Event Number of Candidates Disqualifications 990 Incorrect Roll Number 536 Incorrect Question Booklet Number 444 Missing Signature on OMR Sheet 6 Malpractice/Cheating 2 Failure to write the Hindi/English paragraph 2 BPSSC ASI Operation Result 2026: What's Next As per the selection process for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) in Bihar Police Radio posts, shortlisted candidates will be able to apper in the next round which is Main Written Examination. The Commissino will send the separate notifications regarding the schedule and details of the main exam.

BPSSC ASI Operation Result 2026 Cut Off Marks The BPSSC has released the category-wise cut-off marks for the preliminary written examination for the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) in Bihar Police Radio. Candidates appeared in the written exam can check their category wise cut off marks given below- Category Male Cut-off Marks Female Cut-off Marks ) FFW Male FFW Female Unreserved (UR / General) 41.2 (20.02.1999) 30.0 (02.03.2003) 34.0 (20.12.2001) – Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 36.4 (15.07.2000) – 30.6 (03.04.2002) 35.2 (16.03.1998) Scheduled Caste (SC) 31.6 (29.12.2001) – – – Scheduled Tribe (ST) 30.4 (01.01.2004) – – – Extremely Backward Class (EBC) 37.4 (02.02.2002) – 30.2 (16.01.1996) – Backward Class (BC) 38.8 (14.09.2002) – 30.4 (04.01.1987) – BC Female (BC-W) – – – –