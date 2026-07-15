CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

Unit 2: Depreciation

Content: Depreciation : Need and methods of charging depreciation-straight line and Diminishing balance method (no change in the method)

Learning Outcomes: The learners would be able to :

● Explain the necessity of providing depreciation on fixed assets

● Develop the skill of using the different methods i.e. straight line and diminishing balance for computing depreciation

● Prepare fixed assets accounting using straight line and diminishing balance method of charging depreciation