CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper of Board Exam 2019 is provided here which students may download in PDF format and refer the same to understand the nature and type of questions asked in board exams. This question paper will be quite helpful for students while preparing for their board exam 2020.

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2019 was thoroughly analysed by the experts at Jagran Josh. They found it to be an easy paper for the class 10 students. Though a few questions in paper were a bit tricky, but one with good conceptual knowledge and strong basics could easily solve them. Students also shared their feedback about the paper which you can watch in the video by clicking on the following link:

In this article, we are providing the complete question paper of CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2019.

Structure of CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2019:

The question paper comprises of five sections – A, B, C, D and E.

Question numbers 1 and 2 in Section-A are one mark question. They are to be answered in one word or in one sentence.

Question numbers 3 to 5 in Section- B are two marks questions. These are to be answered in about 30 words each.

Question numbers 6 to 15 in Section-C are three marks questions. These are to be answered in about 50 words each.

Question numbers 16 to 21 in Section-D are 5 marks questions. These are to be answered in 70 words each.

Question numbers 22 to 27 in Section- E are based on practical skills. Each question is a two marks question. These are to be answered in brief.

Internal choice is given in sections B, C, D and E.

Paper carried a total of 80 marks and additional 20 marks are kept for Internal Assessment.

An Increase of about 33% in Internal Choices was observed in CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper 2019:

Internal choices were provided for:

1 questions from Section B

3 questions from Section C

3 questions from Section D

3 questions from Section E

Class 10 Science Question Paper 2019 is provided below:

Section - A

1. If you could use any source of energy for heating your food which one would you prefer? State one reason for your choice.

2. Write the function of voltmeter in an electric circuit.

Section - B

3. What happens to the image distance in the normal human eye when we decrease the distance of an object, say 10 m to 1 m? Justify your answer.

4. List two different functions performed by pancreas in our body.

5. How it can be proved that the basic structure of the Modern Periodic Table is based on the electronic configuration of atoms of different elements.

OR

The electronic configuration of an element is 2, 8, 4. State its:

(a) Group and period in the Modern Periodic Table.

(b) Name and write its one physical property.

Section - C

6. How can we help in reducing the problem of waste disposal? Suggest any three methods.

OR

Define an ecosystem. Draw a block diagram to show the flow of energy in an ecosystem.

7. List three advantages each of:

(i) exploiting resources with short terms aims, and

(ii) using a long term perspective in managing our natural resources

8. What is a rainbow? Draw a labeled diagram to show the formation of a rainbow.

We have also prepared the solution of the class 10 Science CBSE Question Paper 2019 with providing detailed explanation for each question. Students can easily check the thorough and precise solutions explained by the experts. All the solutions have been designed as per the CBSE marking scheme that is followed while evaluating the answer sheets. Download the complete solution in pdf format from the following link:

This year board has done some modifications with the design of CBSE question paper for Science board exam 2020. Board has increased the total number of questions to 30 with inclusion of more number of objective type questions. Format of the questions paper is as follows:

Question paper will consist of a total of 30 questions divided into three sections – A, B and C.

All questions in Section A will be one-mark questions comprising MCQ, VSA type and assertion-reason type questions. They have to be answered in one word or in one sentence.

All questions in Section B will be three-mark, short-answer type questions. They have to be answered in about 50 - 60 words each.

All questions in Section C will be five-mark, long-answer type questions. These have to be answered in about 80 – 90 words each.

CBSE has revealed this latest pattern with the release of sample paper and marking scheme for board exam 2020. Download the CBSE Science sample paper with marking scheme from following links:

