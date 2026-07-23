CCI Junior Assistant GK Questions 2026: Practice Important General Knowledge Questions with Answers
CCI is recruiting a total of 148 posts, including Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant. Candidates who want to appear in the CBT exam can practice these important GK questions given in this article.
Key Points
- CCI announced recruitment for 148 vacancies across various posts for 2026.
- Online applications are open from July 9, 2026, to July 24, 2026.
- General Knowledge is a crucial section for the CCI written exam preparation.
CCI Junior Assistant GK Questions 2026: The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has released a recruitment notification for 148 vacancies across posts like Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant. The online application process started on July 9, 2026, and will close on July 24, 2026. Candidates preparing for the CCI written exam must focus on the General Knowledge section, which carries important marks. This article brings together the top 20 GK questions that can help candidates revise key topics quickly. These questions cover current affairs, static GK, and subjects related to CCI and the cotton industry, useful for exam preparation.
GK Questions For CCI Exam 2026
Preparing for the CCI Recruitment 2026 exam requires strong focus on the General Knowledge section. This section covers static GK, current affairs, and topics related to the cotton and textile industry. Practising sample questions helps candidates understand the type and difficulty level of questions asked. Below are 15 important GK questions to boost your exam preparation. Candidates are advised to revise these regularly along with daily current affairs
1. दोआब क्षेत्र किन दो नदियों के संगम से बना है?
A) ब्रह्मपुत्र और महानदी
B) गंगा और यमुना
C) गोदावरी और कृष्णा
D) नर्मदा और ताप्ती
Ans: B
2. The full form of IOA is ___________.
A) India Olympic Association
B) Indian Olympic Association
C) Indian Olympic Agency
D) India Olympic Agency
Ans: B
3. नीति आयोग की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, 2013-14 और 2022-23 के बीच उत्तर प्रदेश में कितने व्यक्ति बहुआयामी गरीबी से सफलतापूर्वक बाहर निकले?
A) 4.12 करोड़
B) 7.26 करोड़
C) 2.5 करोड़
D) 5.94 करोड़
Ans: D
4. Which city will host the upcoming BRICS Summit in October 2024?
A) New Delhi, India
B) Cairo, Egypt
C) Tehran, Iran
D) Kazan, Russia
Ans: D
5. What is the term used when there is a difference between the country's export and import of goods in trading?
A) Balance of trade
B) Symmetry in trade
C) Equity of trade
D) Imbalance of Trade
Ans: A
6. Which city is the host city for the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29)?
A) Baku, Azerbaijan
B) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
C) Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
D) Dubai, UAE
Ans: A
7. कोई सूक्ष्म वित्त संस्थान किन माध्यमों के द्वारा सामाजिक प्रभाव और संधारणीयता से जुड़ी चिंताओं को हल कर सकता है?
A) लाभ और शेयरधारक मूल्य को बढ़ाकर
B) वित्तीय समावेशन और गरीबी उन्मूलन को प्राथमिकता देकर
C) आक्रामक विकास रणनीतियों को अपनाकर
D) सट्टेबाजी में शामिल होकर
Ans: B
8. In which state is the Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station located?
A) Uttar Pradesh
B) Maharashtra
C) Madhya Pradesh
D) Rajasthan
Ans: C
9. Siddaramaiah on 20 May 2023 became the 24th Chief Minister of ____________.
A) Goa
B) Kerala
C) Tamil Nadu
D) Karnataka
Ans: D
10. How many stages of economic development did Rostow identify in 1956?
A) 5
B) 6
C) 4
D) 7
Ans: A
11. किस बैंक को 12 मार्च 2024 के अंत तक सभी इलेक्टोरल बॉन्ड विवरणों का खुलासा करने के निर्देश दिए गए थे?
A) स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया
B) HDFC बैंक
C) बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा
D) ICICI बैंक
Ans: A
12. समग्र मांग (AD) का सीधा संबंध निम्न से है: A. उपभोग B. निवेश C. सरकारी खर्च
A) B और C
B) A और C
C) A, B और C
D) A और B
Ans: C
13. In which season do wet Westerlies arrive in the Mediterranean type of natural regions?
A) Autumn
B) Summer
C) Winter
D) Spring
Ans: C
14. राजकोषीय घाटा क्या है?
A) सरकार के कुल व्यय और उधार को छोड़कर कुल प्राप्तियों के बीच का अंतर
B) कुल व्यय और प्राप्तियों तथा उधारों का योग
C) व्यय और उधार छोड़कर प्राप्तियों का योग
D) व्यय और उधार सहित प्राप्तियों के बीच का अंतर
Ans: A
15. नवंबर 2022 में भारतीय मूल की कितनी महिलाओं को ऑस्ट्रेलिया की 'सुपरस्टार ऑफ एसटीईएम' के रूप में चुना गया?
A) 1
B) 3
C) 5
D) 2
Ans: B
Candidates who have applied for the CCI Recruitment 2026 must practice these questions along with current affairs of the last six months. They are advised to check the complete syllabus to know more about its important topics and the latest exam pattern.
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Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com