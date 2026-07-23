CCI Junior Assistant GK Questions 2026: Practice Important General Knowledge Questions with Answers

CCI Junior Assistant GK Questions 2026: The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has released a recruitment notification for 148 vacancies across posts like Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant. The online application process started on July 9, 2026, and will close on July 24, 2026. Candidates preparing for the CCI written exam must focus on the General Knowledge section, which carries important marks. This article brings together the top 20 GK questions that can help candidates revise key topics quickly. These questions cover current affairs, static GK, and subjects related to CCI and the cotton industry, useful for exam preparation.

GK Questions For CCI Exam 2026

Preparing for the CCI Recruitment 2026 exam requires strong focus on the General Knowledge section. This section covers static GK, current affairs, and topics related to the cotton and textile industry. Practising sample questions helps candidates understand the type and difficulty level of questions asked. Below are 15 important GK questions to boost your exam preparation. Candidates are advised to revise these regularly along with daily current affairs