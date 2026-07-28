Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026 OUT: Download Result PDF, Direct Link Here

The Central Bank of India has officially declared the Apprentice Result 2026 on its website at centralbank.bank.in. Candidates who appeared for the online examination conducted for the engagement of apprentices can now check their results . The result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll numbers. A total of 3655 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of selection process which consists of the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The recruitment drive announced aims to 4500 apprentice vacancies for a period of 12 months with a monthly stipend of Rs 15000.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026 Direct Link

According to the official notification the computer based test for the apprentice post was conducted on July 5, 2026. The selection list has been prepared based on the performance of candidates in the exam. Those shortlisted will have to report to the allotted Regional Office for document verification and completion of further formalities. The dates of reporting are from July 30 to July 31, 2026 while the apprentice programme is set to commence from August 1, 2026. For your convenience we have attached the direct link to download the merit list PDF.