Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026 OUT: Download Result PDF, Direct Link Here
The Central Bank of India has released the Apprentice Result on its official website. Candidates can check their qualifying status for the next stage of the selection process. A total of 3655 candidates have been shortlisted. Check all key details here.
Key Points
- The Central Bank of India declared Apprentice Result 2026 on July 27, 2026.
- Shortlisted candidates (3655) face LPT & reporting from July 30-31, 2026.
- The 4500-vacancy apprentice program begins August 1, 2026, with Rs 15k stipend.
The Central Bank of India has officially declared the Apprentice Result 2026 on its website at centralbank.bank.in. Candidates who appeared for the online examination conducted for the engagement of apprentices can now check their results . The result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll numbers. A total of 3655 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of selection process which consists of the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The recruitment drive announced aims to 4500 apprentice vacancies for a period of 12 months with a monthly stipend of Rs 15000.
Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026 Direct Link
According to the official notification the computer based test for the apprentice post was conducted on July 5, 2026. The selection list has been prepared based on the performance of candidates in the exam. Those shortlisted will have to report to the allotted Regional Office for document verification and completion of further formalities. The dates of reporting are from July 30 to July 31, 2026 while the apprentice programme is set to commence from August 1, 2026. For your convenience we have attached the direct link to download the merit list PDF.
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Central Bank of India Result 2026 Merit List PDF
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Central Bank of India Result 2026 Official Notice
Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026 Key Highlights
The official notification for the Engagement of Apprentices under Central bank of India was released on June 11, 2026. The recruitment is conducted for the financial year of 2026-27. The selection process consists of an online test followed by a local language test, document verification and medical test. Check the table given below for overall details .
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Central Bank of India
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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No. of Vacancies
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4500
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Result Date
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27 July, 2026
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CBT Exam Date
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5 July, 2026
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Shortlisted Candidates
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3655
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Next Stage
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Language Proficiency Test
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Official Website
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centralbank.bank.in
How to Download Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their result-
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Visit the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbank.bank.in
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Go to the Recruitment section on the homepage.
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There you will find a link stating Declaration of Final Result- Engagement of Apprentices for FY 2026-27.
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Click on the result PDF link.
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The result file will open on the screen.
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Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number.
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If your details appear in the PDF, you have been shortlisted.
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Download the result and save it for future reference.
What Next After the Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026?
Candidates who have qualified in the online examination will be called for the language proficiency test which is set to be conducted from July 30, 2026, and July 31, 2026, at allotted Regional Offices as per the details mentioned in the notification. Candidates are advised to bring original as well as photocopy documents such as PAN, Aadhar, Passport, Driving License. original call letter for document verification. Those who qualify in these stages will be selected for final engagement for the post of apprentices subject to background and eligibility verification check.
For more details and official announcement related to the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.