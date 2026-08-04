CGPSC Final Answer Key 2026 Released at psc.cg.gov.in: Download Subedar/ SI Set-Wise Answer Key PDF - Direct Link Here

CGPSC Final Answer Key 2026: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has conducted the written examination on 12 July 2026 across a total of 183 designated examination centers in 33 districts of the state for the recruitment process of a total 341 posts for the Subedar / Sub Inspector Cadre / Platoon Commander Exam-2024 under Advertisement No. 02/2024. The provisional answer key was released on 13 July and the last date for accepting online objections along with proof was set until 21 July 2026. The claims and objections received in the Commission office by the scheduled date were resolved by the subject expert committee, and based on the report provided after a detailed scrutiny and examination by the subject experts, the final answer key has been prepared.

The CGPSC aims to fill a total 183 posts in the Home Police Department for the posts of Subedar/ SI/ Platoon Commander. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) Exam Name Subedar / Sub Inspector Cadre / Platoon Commander (Home Police Department) Preliminary Exam-2024 Advertisement No. 02/2024/Exam No. of Vacancies 341 posts Prelims Exam Date 12 July 2026 Exam Centres 183 centres across 33 districts of Chhattisgarh Provisional Answer Key Release Date 13 July 2026 Objection Submission Last Date 21 July 2026 Final Answer Key Release Date 03 August 2026 Official Website www.psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The candidates who have participated in the written examination can download the final answer key through the direct link provided here and calculate their scores to gauge their chances of qualifying the examination.