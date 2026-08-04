CGPSC Final Answer Key 2026 Released at psc.cg.gov.in: Download Subedar/ SI Set-Wise Answer Key PDF - Direct Link Here
CGPSC Final Answer Key 2026: The CGPSC has released the answer key for the Subedar/Sub-Inspector Cadre/Platoon Commander (Home Police Dept.) Prelims Exam-2024 conducted on 12 July 2026. The final answer key was published on 03 August on the official website, psc.cg.gov.in. The candidates can download the set-wise answer key pdf from this article.
Key Points
- CGPSC released the Final Answer Key on 03 August 2026 for the 2024 Subedar/SI Exam.
- The written exam for 341 posts was conducted on 12 July 2026 across 33 districts.
- Provisional key released 13 July 2026; objections accepted until 21 July 2026.
CGPSC Final Answer Key 2026: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has conducted the written examination on 12 July 2026 across a total of 183 designated examination centers in 33 districts of the state for the recruitment process of a total 341 posts for the Subedar / Sub Inspector Cadre / Platoon Commander Exam-2024 under Advertisement No. 02/2024. The provisional answer key was released on 13 July and the last date for accepting online objections along with proof was set until 21 July 2026. The claims and objections received in the Commission office by the scheduled date were resolved by the subject expert committee, and based on the report provided after a detailed scrutiny and examination by the subject experts, the final answer key has been prepared.
CGPSC Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The CGPSC aims to fill a total 183 posts in the Home Police Department for the posts of Subedar/ SI/ Platoon Commander. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)
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Exam Name
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Subedar / Sub Inspector Cadre / Platoon Commander (Home Police Department) Preliminary Exam-2024
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Advertisement No.
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02/2024/Exam
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No. of Vacancies
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341 posts
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Prelims Exam Date
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12 July 2026
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Exam Centres
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183 centres across 33 districts of Chhattisgarh
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Provisional Answer Key Release Date
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13 July 2026
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Objection Submission Last Date
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21 July 2026
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Final Answer Key Release Date
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03 August 2026
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Official Website
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www.psc.cg.gov.in
CGPSC Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The candidates who have participated in the written examination can download the final answer key through the direct link provided here and calculate their scores to gauge their chances of qualifying the examination.
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CGPSC Final Answer Key 2026
How to Download CGPSC Final Answer Key 2026
To download the CGPSC Final Answer Key 2026, candidates can follow the step-by-step process outlined below:
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Visit the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.
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Go to the What's New section on the homepage.
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Click on the “SUBEDAR,_SUB_INSPECTOR_CADRE_&_PLATOON_COMMANDER_RECRUITMENT-2024_PRELIMS_AMENDED_MODEL_ANSWER” link.
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The final answer key pdf will open on your screen.
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Download it and cross check your answers and calculate the scores.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.