CCI Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Hall Ticket PDF at cotcorp.org.in
CCI Admit Card 2026 has been officially released on its official website, cotcorp.org.in. Candidates can now download the admit card from the link given below. The CBT Examination will be held on 1 September 2026 in multiple shifts across 11 cities in India.
Key Points
- CCI Admit Card 2026 released today, August 25, 2026, for 148 vacancies.
- The CBT examination is scheduled for September 1, 2026, across various states.
- Candidates can download the admit card from cotcorp.org.in using User ID & Password.
CCI Admit Card 2026: Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has released the admit card today, 25 August 2026. Candidates who applied for the 148 vacancies under Advt. No. DR/CCI/2026 can now download their hall ticket from the official website, cotcorp.org.in. The posts include Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant. The CBT examination is scheduled for 1 September 2026 in multiple exam centers across various states. The 11 cities where the exam will be held are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, and more. Candidates need their User ID and Password to download the CCI Admit Card 2026. It carries important details like the exam date, shift. Reporting time, and venue, so candidates must check it carefully.
CCI Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the CCI Admit Card 2026 below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Cotton Corporation of India (CCI)
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Post Name
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Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant
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Total Vacancies
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148
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Exam Date
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September 1, 2026
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Admit Card Status
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Released today (25 August 2026)
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Login Credentials
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User ID & Password
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Official website
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cotcorp.org.in
CCI Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Cotton Corporation of India admit card 2026 is now available on the official website at cotcorp.org.in. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the direct link given below by using their User ID and Password. It is advisable to check all the details on the admit card carefully before the exam day.
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CCI Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download CCI Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download the CCI Admit Card 2026 through the official website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CCI, cotcorp.org.in
Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Now log in using your User ID and Password
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.
Step 5: Your CCI Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Verify all the details provided on your admit card.
Step 7: Download the admit card.
Details Mentioned on CCI Admit Card 2026
Cotton Corporation of India Admit Card 2026 carries various details such as,
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Name of the Candidate
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Roll number
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Registration Number
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Exam Name
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Exam Date and Time
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Reporting Time
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Photograph and Signature
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Name & Address of Examination Centre
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Instructions for the Exam Day
Also Check: CCI Syllabus 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com