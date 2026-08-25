Key Points CCI Admit Card 2026 released today, August 25, 2026, for 148 vacancies.

The CBT examination is scheduled for September 1, 2026, across various states.

Candidates can download the admit card from cotcorp.org.in using User ID & Password.

CCI Admit Card 2026: Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has released the admit card today, 25 August 2026. Candidates who applied for the 148 vacancies under Advt. No. DR/CCI/2026 can now download their hall ticket from the official website, cotcorp.org.in. The posts include Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant. The CBT examination is scheduled for 1 September 2026 in multiple exam centers across various states. The 11 cities where the exam will be held are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, and more. Candidates need their User ID and Password to download the CCI Admit Card 2026. It carries important details like the exam date, shift. Reporting time, and venue, so candidates must check it carefully. CCI Admit Card 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about the CCI Admit Card 2026 below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Post Name Assistant Manager, Management Trainee, Junior Commercial Executive, and Junior Assistant Total Vacancies 148 Exam Date September 1, 2026 Admit Card Status Released today (25 August 2026) Login Credentials User ID & Password Official website cotcorp.org.in CCI Admit Card 2026 Download Link Cotton Corporation of India admit card 2026 is now available on the official website at cotcorp.org.in. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the direct link given below by using their User ID and Password. It is advisable to check all the details on the admit card carefully before the exam day.