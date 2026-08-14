CRPF PST Admit Card 2026 Out at rect.crpf.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket Link For Exam On Aug 17

CRPF PST Admit Card 2026Out: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the posts of Sub Inspector (Hindi Translator ) posts on its official website. The authority is set to conduct the PST/, Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Review Medical Examination (RME) on August 17, 2026 on its official website. Candidates shortlisted for the PST round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials through the link at official website-https://rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF PST Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Candidates appearing in the PST/, Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Review Medical Examination (RME) can download their hall ticket after using their login credential through the link at the official website-https://rect.crpf.gov.in. The hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-