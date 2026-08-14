CRPF PST Admit Card 2026 Out at rect.crpf.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket Link For Exam On Aug 17
CRPF PST Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the posts of Sub Inspector (Hindi Translator) posts on its official website. The PST/, Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Review Medical Examination (RME) is scheduled on August 17, 2026.
CRPF PST Admit Card 2026Out: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the posts of Sub Inspector (Hindi Translator ) posts on its official website. The authority is set to conduct the PST/, Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Review Medical Examination (RME) on August 17, 2026 on its official website. Candidates shortlisted for the PST round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials through the link at official website-https://rect.crpf.gov.in.
CRPF PST Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates appearing in the PST/, Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Review Medical Examination (RME) can download their hall ticket after using their login credential through the link at the official website-https://rect.crpf.gov.in. The hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|CRPF PST Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
CRPF PST Admit Card 2026 Highlights
A total of 1722 candidates have been shortlisted for the PST/, Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & Review Medical Examination (RME) for Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) posts. The Physical Standard Test 2026 is scheduled to be held on August 17, 2027 for the post of Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). You can now check the important details related to the PST in the overview table below.
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Name
|JHT PST 2025-26
|Conducting Body
|Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
|Number of Candidates shortlisted
|1722
|Post
|Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF
|PST Exam Date
|17th August 2026
|Mode of Test
|Physical Standard Test (PST)
|Selection Stage
|PST/ DV/DME & RME round(if required)
|Official website
|https://ssc.gov.in
How To Download CRPF Admit Card 2026 Online?
Candidates can download the hall ticket for the Sub Inspector (Hindi Translator) posts through the link available at the official website of CRPF. You can follow the steps given below to download the same easily-
- Visit to the official website-https://rect.crpf.gov.in/
- Click on the E-ADMIT CARD FOR PST/DV/DME/RME FOR THE POST OF SUB INSPECTOR (HINDI TRANSLATOR) -2025
- Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth.
- Submit the details and log in.
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check all the details mentioned on the hall tickets.
- Download the PDF and take a printout of the admit card to secure admission into the PET and PST venue.
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