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CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 16:39 IST

NTA has finally released the CSIR UGC NET Admit card 2026 on its official website of CSIR NET csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now download the admit card for june session from the link given below. The Examination will be held from July 17 and 18, 2026. Candidates must print their admit card on A4 paper and carry a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Key Points

  • CSIR UGC NET 2026 admit cards for the June session have been officially released.
  • The CSIR NET exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 and 18, 2026.
  • Candidates can download admit cards from csirnet.nta.nic.in using login details.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR UGC NET admit card 2026 for the June session. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their hall ticklet from the official website of CSIR UGC NET, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR NET exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 and 18, 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across five subjects, including Life sciences, Mathematical sciences, Physical sciences, Earth science, and Chemical sciences. Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and password or date of birth. 

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The candidates who will take part in the CSIR UGC NET examination 2026 can now download their admit card from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in, as well as by using the direct link given below. The candidates are requested to download the admit card beforehand so that any last-minute problems do not arise. The candidates must make sure that all the information provided on the admit card is correct. 

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026

Download Here 

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Official Notice 

Check Here 

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights 

Candidates who will appear for the CSIR UGC NET exam 2026 can check the highlights table given below to know more about the admit card:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA) 

Exam Name 

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 

Admit Card Status 

Released 

Admit Card Release Date 

13 July 2026 

Exam Mode 

Computer Based Test

Exam Date 

July 17 and 18 2026

Total Subjects

5

Official Website 

csirnet.nta.nic.in

Steps to Download CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the Admit Card 2026 through the official website: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Now log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth. 

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button. 

Step 5: Your CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Verify all the details provided on your admit card.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take its printout.

Details Mentioned on CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026

Candidates are required to carefully check all the details that are given in the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026. Here is the list of details that will appear on the admit card as follows:

  • Name of the Candidate

  • Roll number

  • Registration Number

  • Exam Name

  • Exam Date and Time

  • Reporting Time

  • Photograph and Signature 

  • Name & Address of Examination Centre

  • Important Instructions for the Exam Day

CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timings

The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on 17 & 18 July 2026 in computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centres in India. Candidates can check the complete CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam date and shift timing in the table given below:

Exam Date 

Shift 

Timing 

Subjects 

17 July 2026

Shift 1

9 AM - 12 PM

Life Sciences

17 July 2026

Shift 2

3 PM - 6 PM 

Mathematical Sciences & Physics Sciences

18 July 2026

Shift 1

9 AM - 12 PM 

Chemical Sciences & Earth Sciences

Documents Required Along With CSIR NET Admit Card

Candidates who are appearing in the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026 must carry these documents along with the admit card to the exam centre:

  • Printed copy of the CSIR NET admit card with the filled self-declaration section

  • One original, valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card)

  • Passport-size photograph 

  • PwBD certificate issued by a competent authority (if applicable)

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 What’s Next?

Candidates should download and check all the  details mentioned on the hall ticket, including name, photograph, exam date, shift timing, and examination centre. It is advised to print multiple copies of the admit card and keep a valid photo ID ready for exam day. Aspirants should also revise important topics, review exam day guidelines and plan their travel to the examination centre in advance to avoid any last minute issues. 


Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Jul 13, 2026, 17:51 IST

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    FAQs

    • What should I do if there is an error on my admit card?
      +
      Candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline at 011-69227700 or 011-40759000, or email csirnet@nta.ac.in, with details of the error and their registration number for correction.
    • What are the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam dates?
      +
      The exam will be held on 17 and 18 July 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, in two shifts each day.
    • What login details are required to download the admit card?
      +
      Candidates need their application number and password (or date of birth) to log in and download the admit card.
    • Where can I download the CSIR UGC NET admit card 2026?
      +
      Candidates can download the CSIR UGC NET admit card 2026 from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, under the "CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card" link in the Candidate Activity section.

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