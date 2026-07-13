CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Key Points CSIR UGC NET 2026 admit cards for the June session have been officially released.

The CSIR NET exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 and 18, 2026.

Candidates can download admit cards from csirnet.nta.nic.in using login details.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR UGC NET admit card 2026 for the June session. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their hall ticklet from the official website of CSIR UGC NET, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR NET exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 and 18, 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across five subjects, including Life sciences, Mathematical sciences, Physical sciences, Earth science, and Chemical sciences. Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and password or date of birth. CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Download Link The candidates who will take part in the CSIR UGC NET examination 2026 can now download their admit card from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in, as well as by using the direct link given below. The candidates are requested to download the admit card beforehand so that any last-minute problems do not arise. The candidates must make sure that all the information provided on the admit card is correct.

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Download Here CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Official Notice Check Here CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights Candidates who will appear for the CSIR UGC NET exam 2026 can check the highlights table given below to know more about the admit card: Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Status Released Admit Card Release Date 13 July 2026 Exam Mode Computer Based Test Exam Date July 17 and 18 2026 Total Subjects 5 Official Website csirnet.nta.nic.in Steps to Download CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the Admit Card 2026 through the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Step 2: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link on the homepage. Step 3: Now log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth. Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button. Step 5: Your CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen. Step 6: Verify all the details provided on your admit card. Step 7: Download the admit card and take its printout. Details Mentioned on CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Candidates are required to carefully check all the details that are given in the CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2026. Here is the list of details that will appear on the admit card as follows: Name of the Candidate

Roll number

Registration Number

Exam Name

Exam Date and Time

Reporting Time

Photograph and Signature

Name & Address of Examination Centre

Important Instructions for the Exam Day

CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timings The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on 17 & 18 July 2026 in computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centres in India. Candidates can check the complete CSIR UGC NET 2026 Exam date and shift timing in the table given below: Exam Date Shift Timing Subjects 17 July 2026 Shift 1 9 AM - 12 PM Life Sciences 17 July 2026 Shift 2 3 PM - 6 PM Mathematical Sciences & Physics Sciences 18 July 2026 Shift 1 9 AM - 12 PM Chemical Sciences & Earth Sciences Documents Required Along With CSIR NET Admit Card Candidates who are appearing in the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2026 must carry these documents along with the admit card to the exam centre: Printed copy of the CSIR NET admit card with the filled self-declaration section

One original, valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card)

Passport-size photograph

PwBD certificate issued by a competent authority (if applicable)