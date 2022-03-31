Delhi High Court HJS Admit Card 2022 Released for Prelims @delhicourt.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

Delhi High Court HJS Admit Card 2022 for Prelims has been released on delhicourt.nic.in. Check Direct Link Here.

Delhi High Court HJS Admit Card 2022: Delhi High Court has released the prelims admit card for Higher Judicial Service Exam 2022. Candidates who applied for HJS Recruitment 2022 can download their admit card from the official website of the Delhi High Court. i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court HJS Prelims Date

The court has rescheduled the Delhi High Court HJS Prelims Exam 2022 for 3 April 2022 due to the extension of online application forms. Earlier, the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Exam was to be held on 20 March 2022 ( 11 AM to 1 PM).

How to Download Delhi High Court HJS Prelims Admit Card?

Visit the official website of Delhi High Court.i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Download Admit Card For Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination - 2022'. flashing on homepage. Then, a PDF will be opened. Now, click on the link given on the PDF. Then, it will redirect you to the new page. Now, Enter your online application number, date of birth, email id, and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Admit Card For Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination - 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Admit Card For Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination - 2022

Delhi High Court HJS Prelims Exam 2022 Pattern

Delhi High Court HJS Prelims Exam will be a screening test of qualifying nature and will consist of one paper of multiple-choice based objective type questions carrying a maximum of 150 marks. There shall be 150 questions with each question carrying one mark with a 25% negative marking for each wrong answer. The duration of the Examination shall be 2 hours

Minimum qualifying marks for Preliminary Examination: