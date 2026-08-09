Delhi Police Constable Physical Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket PDF, Direct Link Here
The Delhi Police has released the admit cards for the 2026 physical test on its official website on August 8, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the PST can download their admit cards using their login credentials. Check key details here.
Key Points
- Delhi Police PE&MT admit cards released on August 8, 2026.
- Physical Tests for Constable posts are from August 19 to September 1, 2026.
- Candidates who cleared CBE (Dec 18, 2025 - Jan 6, 2026) can download admit cards.
The Delhi Police has officially released the admit cards for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test on its official website on August 8, 2026. Candidates who cleared the Computer Based Examination (CBE) conducted from December 18, 2025 to January 6, 2026 can now download their hall tickets. A total of 66,076 candidates have been shortlisted for this stage. Candidates appearing for the Delhi Police Constable Physical Test can download their admit cards using their login credentials such as their registration number and password.
Candidates must carry a copy of the Physical Test Admit Card along with a valid photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card. They can also carry other valid ID proof such as a driving licence, PAN card or passport. If the photograph on the admit card is not clear, candidates must carry colour passport-size photographs.
Delhi Police Constable Physical Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates can check and download the admit card for the Delhi Police Constable PST exam 2026 from the official portal. After downloading the admit card, carefully read the important instructions mentioned on it and arrive at the exam center before the reporting. Check the direct link to download the Delhi Constable Physical Hall Ticket from the table given below.
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Delhi Police Constable Physical Admit Card 2026 Link
Delhi Police Constable PE & MT Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The Delhi police in its official notification stated that the Physical Test for the Constable Level posts would be conducted from August 19 to 1st September 2026. Check the important details related to the Delhi Police PST Test in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Staff Selection Commission
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Post
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Constable (Executive)
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Total Vacancies
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7201
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Test Name
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Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT)
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Admit Card Release Date
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August 8, 2026
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Mode of Release
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Online
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Physical Test Date
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August 19 to 1st September 2026
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in or delhi police.gov.in
Steps to Download Delhi Police Constable Physical Test Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download the Delhi Police Constable Physical Test Admit Card 2026-
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Visit the official Delhi Police website at delhi police.gov.in
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On the homepage you will find the recruitment section click on it.
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There you will find a link that states “Admit Card for the Physical Endurance Measurement Test and Document Verification for Constable Executive 2025:
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Click on the admit card download link.
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Enter the required login credentials if needed.
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Submit the details and admit card will be displayed on your screen
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Check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket.
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Download and save the admit card.
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Take a print out for appearing in the PE&MT.
Details Mentioned on Delhi Police Constable Physical Admit Card 2026
The following details are generally mentioned on the Delhi Police Constable Physical Admit Card 2026
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Candidate name
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Roll number or Registration number
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Photograph and signature
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Date of birth
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Physical test date
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Reporting time
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Exam or Physical Test venue and address
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Candidate category
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Important instructions for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)
For more details and official announcement related to the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.