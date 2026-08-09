Delhi Police Constable Physical Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket PDF, Direct Link Here

The Delhi Police has officially released the admit cards for the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test on its official website on August 8, 2026. Candidates who cleared the Computer Based Examination (CBE) conducted from December 18, 2025 to January 6, 2026 can now download their hall tickets. A total of 66,076 candidates have been shortlisted for this stage. Candidates appearing for the Delhi Police Constable Physical Test can download their admit cards using their login credentials such as their registration number and password.

Candidates must carry a copy of the Physical Test Admit Card along with a valid photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card. They can also carry other valid ID proof such as a driving licence, PAN card or passport. If the photograph on the admit card is not clear, candidates must carry colour passport-size photographs.