DU Non Teaching Recruitment 2023 Exam Dates Released, Direct Link to Download PDF, Other Details Here

Delhi University Non Teaching Recruitment 2023 exam dates have been released by the University of Delhi for as many as 1145 various vacancies. Candidates can check the official notification from the website of DU, i.e., du.ac.in For more information on how to download the notification, direct link to the notification, other details candidates can refer to the article below.

A total of 1145 vacancies have been announced by the Delhi University for different non-teaching posts such as library assistant, senior assistant, junior assistant and laboratory attendant. The examination for the mentioned posts is scheduled to be conducted from 16th March 2023 to 19th March 2023.

The eligible candidates will get the City Intimation Slip via email ten days prior to the exam. The exam's date, time, venue, guidelines, and other key information will be provided on the admit card, which will be issued three days ahead.

These are the dates of Computer Based Test (Paper 1) to be conducted for the posts of library assistant, senior assistant, junior assistant and laboratory attendant. The paper 2 for these posts will be conducted in pen and paper mode.

The dates for the paper 2 will be released once the results of paper 1 are published on the website. The official notification mentions that the Computer Based Test will be bilingual, and the candidates will be given the option to choose the preferred language in which they wish to attempt the question paper.

But once the candidate selects a language as their preferred language, they will have to attempt the paper in that language only.

The application process for the DU Non Teaching Recruitment had commenced from 23 March 2021 and the last date to apply for the examination was 28th April 2021.

DU Non Teaching Recruitment 2023 Overview

Name Of The Examination DU Non Teaching Recruitment 2023 Organizing Body National Testing Agency Total Vacancies 1145 Application Mode Online Registration Begins 23 March 2021 Last Date to Apply 28th April 2021 Selection Process Computer Based Test and Pen Paper Based Test Official Website du.ac.in

Delhi University Non Teaching Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Name of the examination Dates Library Attendant 16th March 2023 Senior Assistant 16th March 2023 Assistant 17th March 2023 Laboratory Attendant 18th March 2023 Junior Assistant / Junior Assistant (Store) 19th March 2023

How to download the Delhi University Various Vacancy Exam Dates official notification?

Candidates can download the official notification from the website of the Candidates can check the official notification from the website of National Testing Agency i.e., recruitment.nta.nic.in

Candidates may refer to the notification for detailed information. Here is the direct link to the official notification.

DU Non-Teaching Exam Dates Official Notification

For detailed information and regular updates candidates can visit the official website of NTA i.e., recruitment.nta.nic.in The official notification mentioned that information about remaining posts will be released by the university separately.