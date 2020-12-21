Difference Between UPSC and State PSC

Each year lakhs of aspirants apply for various government services through different competitive exams. These exams are conducted by various departments as per the services. Two such important departments are Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and various State Public Service Commissions. These state commissions are designated to all states of India and recruit candidates within the state cadre. Let’s now briefly understand the meaning, working, and other important differences between these organizations.

UPSC Vs. State PSC

Nature and Number UPSC SPSC There is only 1 Union Public Service Commission in India with no other branches. There is a State Public Service Commission in every state. UPSC is a constitutional body under Article 315 of the Indian Constitution State PSCs are also constitutional bodies under Article 315 of the Indian Constitution.

Important - Articles 315 to 323 of the Constitution deals with the composition, appointment and removal of members, power and functions, and independence of the Union as well as the State Public Service Commission.

Composition and Tenure UPSC SPSC Union Public Service Commission UPSC) comprises of a chairman and other members A State Public Service Commission (SPSC) also comprises of a chairman and other members The members of UPSC are appointed by the President.



The members of the State Commission are appointed by the Governor of that particular state. The chairman and members of the commission hold office for a term of six years or until they attain the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. The chairman and members of the SPSC hold office for a term of six years or until they attain the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.

Important - As per Article 317, subject to the provisions of clause (3), the Chairman or any other member of a Public Service Commission shall only be removed from his office by order of the President on the ground of misbehavior after the Supreme Court, on a reference being made to it by the President, has, on inquiry held in accordance with the procedure prescribed in that behalf under article 145, reported that the Chairman or such other member, as the case may be, ought on any such ground to be removed.

Duties and Functions UPSC SPSC It conducts examinations for appointments to the services of the union, which includes all Indian services, central services and public services of the union territories.

It assists states in framing and operating schemes of joint recruitment for any services for which candidates possessing special qualifications are required if requested by any two or more states do so. SPSC of a state conducts examinations for appointments to the services of that particular state. For eg: BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) conducts exams for appointments to services under the Bihar cadre. It presents annually to the president a report as to the work done by the commission. The president then gets this report laid before both the Houses of the parliament, together with a memorandum explaining the cases where the advice of the commission was not accepted and the reason for such non-acceptance. The State Public Service Commission presents, annually, to the governor a report on its performance. The governor places this report before both the Houses of the state legislature, along with a memorandum explaining the cases where the advice of the Commission was not accepted and the reasons for such non-acceptance. The parliament can confer additional functions to the UPSC relating to the services of the union. It can also extend the functionality of the UPSC by placing the personnel system of any local authority or other body corporate constituted by law or of any public institution under it. The state legislature can confer additional functions to the SPSC relating to the services of the state. It can also extend the functionality of the SPSC by placing the personnel system of any local authority or other body corporate constituted by law or of any public institution under it. PSC is only concerned with the examination process and not with the classification of services, cadre management, training, service conditions etc. These matters are handled by the Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The postings, transfers, and other ancillary matters of the candidates recruited by SPSC are under the control of the state government.

Important - The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts Direct Recruitment (through Structured Examination and Direct Recruitment by Selection) to various Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ (Gazetted) posts based on the number of vacancies reported by the Union Territories. Hence, there is no separate state commission or UT commissions for the eight Union territories of India.

