Fakhruddin Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks
Fakhruddin Ali Medical College in Assam is taking 2026 MBBS admissions. 15% of seats will be filled via the All India Quota (MCC), while 85% are filled through the Assam State Quota (DME). As per the previous year data expected General category, cutoff ranks range from 17476 to 18466, depending on the counselling process chosen.
Fakhruddin Medical College Cutoff 2026: MBBS admissions in Assam are underway. For candidates who have scored high in the state, Fakhruddin Ali Medical College (Assam) is the top choice. Out of the total MBBS seats in the institute, 15% of the seats are filled through the All India Quota, counselling for which is handled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), whereas 85% of the seats are filled through the Assam State Quota and are allotted through the DME Assam.
For the candidates who are filling their choices through DME Assam, they must have a rank between 17477 - 18466 whereas candidates filling choices through MCC must have a rank between 667767 and 688105. In the article below, we have provided the expected opening and closing ranks after analysing the previous year's data.
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Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank
To help aspirants with their chances of admission, analysing previous years' opening and closing ranks is essential. The opening rank is the score of the first student admitted in a given category, while the closing rank marks the final cutoff beyond which seats were filled. Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected opening and closing rank ranges for Fakhruddin Ali Medical College, which are prepared after analysing the previous year's ranks.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
12395 - 16075
|
17476 - 18466
|
OBC
|
11764 - 15062
|
19143 - 20218
|
EWS
|
10055 - 16130
|
10055 - 16130
|
SC
|
68016 - 81760
|
68016 - 81760
|
ST
|
88540 - 102449
|
88540 - 102499
Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2025
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
17014
|
18466
|
OBC
|
15913
|
20218
|
EWS
|
21139
|
21139
|
SC
|
90464
|
104412
|
ST
|
103958
|
105467
Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2024
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
16963
|
17216
|
OBC
|
15843
|
18464
|
EWS
|
11832
|
20514
|
SC
|
68016
|
95159
|
ST
|
88540
|
102628
Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank
Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2023
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
12395
|
15393
|
OBC
|
11764
|
17472
|
EWS
|
10055
|
19437
|
SC
|
80617
|
93496
|
ST
|
119542
|
119542
Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2026: State Quota Closing Rank
Fakhruddin Ali Medical College will fill 85% of the seats through the state quota. Candidates can check the table below for state quota previous year closing as well as expected closing rank for 2026
|
Candidate Category
|
2023 CR
|
2024 CR
|
2025 CR
|
2026 Expected CR
|
General
|
15393
|
17216
|
18466
|
17477 - 18466
|
OBC
|
17472
|
18464
|
20218
|
19143 - 20218
|
EWS
|
19437
|
20514
|
21139
|
20611 - 21139
|
SC
|
93496
|
95159
|
104412
|
9453 - 104412
|
ST
|
119542
|
102628
|
105467
|
107430 - 119452
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.