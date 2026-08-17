Fakhruddin Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

Fakhruddin Medical College Cutoff 2026: MBBS admissions in Assam are underway. For candidates who have scored high in the state, Fakhruddin Ali Medical College (Assam) is the top choice. Out of the total MBBS seats in the institute, 15% of the seats are filled through the All India Quota, counselling for which is handled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), whereas 85% of the seats are filled through the Assam State Quota and are allotted through the DME Assam.

For the candidates who are filling their choices through DME Assam, they must have a rank between 17477 - 18466 whereas candidates filling choices through MCC must have a rank between 667767 and 688105. In the article below, we have provided the expected opening and closing ranks after analysing the previous year's data. Also Check

DME NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank To help aspirants with their chances of admission, analysing previous years' opening and closing ranks is essential. The opening rank is the score of the first student admitted in a given category, while the closing rank marks the final cutoff beyond which seats were filled. Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected opening and closing rank ranges for Fakhruddin Ali Medical College, which are prepared after analysing the previous year's ranks. Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 12395 - 16075 17476 - 18466 OBC 11764 - 15062 19143 - 20218 EWS 10055 - 16130 10055 - 16130 SC 68016 - 81760 68016 - 81760 ST 88540 - 102449 88540 - 102499

Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2025 Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 17014 18466 OBC 15913 20218 EWS 21139 21139 SC 90464 104412 ST 103958 105467 Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2024 Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 16963 17216 OBC 15843 18464 EWS 11832 20514 SC 68016 95159 ST 88540 102628 Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2023