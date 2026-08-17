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Fakhruddin Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Opening and Closing Ranks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 17:04 IST

Fakhruddin Ali Medical College in Assam is taking 2026 MBBS admissions. 15% of seats will be filled via the All India Quota (MCC), while 85% are filled through the Assam State Quota (DME). As per the previous year data expected General category, cutoff ranks range from 17476 to 18466, depending on the counselling process chosen.

Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2026
Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2026

Fakhruddin Medical College Cutoff 2026: MBBS admissions in Assam are underway. For candidates who have scored high in the state, Fakhruddin Ali Medical College (Assam) is the top choice. Out of the total MBBS seats in the institute, 15% of the seats are filled through the All India Quota, counselling for which is handled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), whereas 85% of the seats are filled through the Assam State Quota and are allotted through the DME Assam.
For the candidates who are filling their choices through DME Assam, they must have a rank between 17477 - 18466 whereas candidates filling choices through MCC must have a rank between 667767 and 688105. In the article below, we have provided the expected opening and closing ranks after analysing the previous year's data.

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Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Opening and Closing Rank

To help aspirants with their chances of admission, analysing previous years' opening and closing ranks is essential. The opening rank is the score of the first student admitted in a given category, while the closing rank marks the final cutoff beyond which seats were filled. Candidates can check the table below for category-wise expected opening and closing rank ranges for Fakhruddin Ali Medical College, which are prepared after analysing the previous year's ranks.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

12395 - 16075

17476 - 18466

OBC

11764 - 15062

19143 - 20218

EWS

10055 - 16130

10055 - 16130

SC

68016 - 81760

68016 - 81760

ST

88540 - 102449

88540 - 102499

Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2025: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2025

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

17014

18466

OBC

15913

20218

EWS

21139

21139

SC

90464

104412

ST

103958

105467

Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2024: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2024

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

16963

17216

OBC

15843

18464

EWS

11832

20514

SC

68016

95159

ST

88540

102628

Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2023: Previous Year Opening and Closing Rank

Candidates can check the table below for category-wise opening and closing rank of 2023

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

12395

15393

OBC

11764

17472

EWS

10055

19437

SC

80617

93496

ST

119542

119542

Fakhruddin Ali Medical College Cutoff 2026: State Quota Closing Rank

Fakhruddin Ali Medical College will fill 85% of the seats through the state quota. Candidates can check the table below for state quota previous year closing as well as expected closing rank for 2026

Candidate Category

2023 CR

2024 CR

2025 CR

2026 Expected CR

General

15393

17216

18466

17477 - 18466

OBC

17472

18464

20218

19143 - 20218

EWS

19437

20514

21139

20611 - 21139

SC

93496

95159

104412

9453 - 104412

ST

119542

102628

105467

107430 - 119452

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 17:04 IST

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