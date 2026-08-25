Government Medical College, Aurangabad Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 Round 2: Government Medical College & Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, located in Aurangabad, is among the top medical colleges in Maharashtra. Admission to its MBBS seats for All India Quota seats depend on NEET UG 2026 results. The college offers a total of 200 medical seats for UG course. The admission process has begun with the release of NEET UG Round 1 cutoff ranks. Candidates awaiting Round 2 ranks can estimate the seat options through expected and previous year opening and closing ranks shared below. The expected Round 2 cutoff suggests admission opening at 6872 and will close at 11671. Check complete category-wise rank distribution provided below.

Check the expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Aurangabad.

Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 6872 - 6873 10821 - 11671 OBC 9735 - 9736 12521 - 13347 EWS 12045 - 12046 15081 - 16091 SC 52371 - 52372 81321 - 86217 ST 72502 - 113706 100821 - 111217

GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates should also check out the last year’s NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing ranks to predict admission options.

Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 3129 11346 OBC 6501 13109 EWS 8983 15782 SC 35314 85006 ST 72279 103016

GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below in the table.