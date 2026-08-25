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Government Medical College, Aurangabad Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 16:28 IST

Find expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for Government Medical College, Aurangabad, shared below. The article covers expected and previous year trends, along with the seat matrix for admission to the medical college, as per NEET UG 2026 results.

Government Medical College, Aurangabad Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Government Medical College, Aurangabad Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET UG 2026 Round 2: Government Medical College & Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, located in Aurangabad, is among the top medical colleges in Maharashtra. Admission to its MBBS seats for All India Quota seats depend on NEET UG 2026 results. The college offers a total of 200 medical seats for UG course. The admission process has begun with the release of NEET UG Round 1 cutoff ranks. Candidates awaiting Round 2 ranks can estimate the seat options through expected and previous year opening and closing ranks shared below. The expected Round 2 cutoff suggests admission opening at 6872 and will close at 11671. Check complete category-wise rank distribution provided below. 

Also check: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026

GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG Expected 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Aurangabad. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

6872 - 6873

10821 - 11671

OBC

9735 - 9736

12521 - 13347

EWS

12045 - 12046

15081 - 16091

SC

52371 - 52372

81321 - 86217

ST

72502 - 113706

100821 - 111217

GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates should also check out the last year’s NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing ranks to predict admission options. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

3129

11346

OBC

6501

13109

EWS

8983

15782

SC

35314

85006

ST

72279

103016

GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below in the table.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

3129

10173

OBC

6501

12925

EWS

8983

14832

SC

35314

81000

ST

72279

109999

GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the Government Medical College, Aurangabad NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks highlighted below in the table.

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

3129

6871

OBC

6501

9734

EWS

8983

12044

SC

35314

52370

ST

72279

113704

GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks

Candidates must also check the Government Medical College, Aurangabad NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. Released by the Medical Counselling Committee, the Round 1 cutoff rank will help determine the further rounds seat possibilities. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

3129

6871

OBC

6501

9734

EWS

8983

12044

SC

35314

52370

ST

72279

72501

Also check: Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 16:28 IST

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