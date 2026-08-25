Government Medical College, Aurangabad Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
Find expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for Government Medical College, Aurangabad, shared below. The article covers expected and previous year trends, along with the seat matrix for admission to the medical college, as per NEET UG 2026 results.
NEET UG 2026 Round 2: Government Medical College & Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, located in Aurangabad, is among the top medical colleges in Maharashtra. Admission to its MBBS seats for All India Quota seats depend on NEET UG 2026 results. The college offers a total of 200 medical seats for UG course. The admission process has begun with the release of NEET UG Round 1 cutoff ranks. Candidates awaiting Round 2 ranks can estimate the seat options through expected and previous year opening and closing ranks shared below. The expected Round 2 cutoff suggests admission opening at 6872 and will close at 11671. Check complete category-wise rank distribution provided below.
Also check: Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Thane Round 2 Cutoff 2026
GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG Expected 2026 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the expected Round 2 opening and closing ranks for admission to Government Medical College, Aurangabad.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
6872 - 6873
|
10821 - 11671
|
OBC
|
9735 - 9736
|
12521 - 13347
|
EWS
|
12045 - 12046
|
15081 - 16091
|
SC
|
52371 - 52372
|
81321 - 86217
|
ST
|
72502 - 113706
|
100821 - 111217
GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates should also check out the last year’s NEET UG 2025 Round 2 opening and closing ranks to predict admission options.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3129
|
11346
|
OBC
|
6501
|
13109
|
EWS
|
8983
|
15782
|
SC
|
35314
|
85006
|
ST
|
72279
|
103016
GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2024 Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below in the table.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3129
|
10173
|
OBC
|
6501
|
12925
|
EWS
|
8983
|
14832
|
SC
|
35314
|
81000
|
ST
|
72279
|
109999
GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the Government Medical College, Aurangabad NEET UG 2023 Round 2 opening and closing ranks highlighted below in the table.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3129
|
6871
|
OBC
|
6501
|
9734
|
EWS
|
8983
|
12044
|
SC
|
35314
|
52370
|
ST
|
72279
|
113704
GMC, Aurangabad NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates must also check the Government Medical College, Aurangabad NEET UG 2026 Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. Released by the Medical Counselling Committee, the Round 1 cutoff rank will help determine the further rounds seat possibilities.
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
3129
|
6871
|
OBC
|
6501
|
9734
|
EWS
|
8983
|
12044
|
SC
|
35314
|
52370
|
ST
|
72279
|
72501
Also check: Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai Round 2 Cutoff 2026: Check NEET UG Opening and Closing Ranks
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.